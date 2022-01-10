All-terrain tires are one of the easiest ways to upgrade your truck, and they might offer a bigger performance advantage than any other modification. Stock tires place a heavy emphasis on road noise and fuel economy, which may or may not match your own preferences. Maybe that’s why we see so many people replacing their OEM tires with aftermarket truck tires once they buy new.

Most trucks experience a mix of on- and off-road driving, so it’s important to install tires that can handle both. Picking the right one will depend on how much time you spend on pavement, dirt, and snow. All-terrain tires cover a wide range of weather conditions and terrain, so we’re here to break down the pros and cons of some of the best.

Before you start second-guessing your four-wheel drive or looking for easier routes to the places you need to reach, upgrade your truck with a set of all-terrain tires and see how much of a difference good rubber makes.

Things to Consider Before Buying All-Terrain Tires

Finding the best all-terrain tire isn’t as simple as it sounds, and what works for some might not work for others. Uniform Tire Quality Grading is one way to compare tires, and the same criteria are useful for doing your own comparison on tires without a UTQG.

Tread Life

Nobody wants to spend hundreds of dollars on tires that wear out fast. All-terrain tires tend to have better wear life, partially due to their deep treads. Most of the tires on this list are warrantied for between 50,000 and 60,000 miles.

Tread Depth and Pattern

Once you know a tire can last as long as you expect it to, make sure the tread is right for your style of driving. As road surfaces get worse (or disappear completely), tires need to have deeper tread blocks with more space between them. The opposite is true of driving on paved roads.

Load and Speed Ratings

Speed ratings aren’t usually a limiting factor for truck owners, but load ratings can be. Consider how much your truck weighs and how much weight you plan on adding in the form of cargo in the bed or tongue weight from a trailer, and pick the right load rating for a given tire.

Rubber Compound and Temperature

Winter tires are designed to tackle snow and ice, but there’s more to cold-weather traction than that. Various rubber compounds respond to temperature differently. If you experience cold weather, look for a tire with a three-peak mountain snowflake symbol on the sidewall. That indicates that the tire is designed not only to bite into snow and ice, but also to remain sticky at low temperatures that make summer tires feel as hard as bricks.

Best All-Terrain Tire Overall: BF Goodrich All Terrain KO2

Key Features

Warranty: 50,000 miles

Tread depth: 15/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): N/A

Why It Made The Cut

This has been the bar to clear since 1976, and it’s still relevant today. This tire is composed on pavement and is more than capable off-road and in the snow.

Pros

One of the most well-rounded tires available

Tread pattern has decades of proven success

Good enough to come standard on the Ford Raptor

Cons

Great at everything; excellent at nothing

Not the most advanced tread pattern

Lack of a UTQG makes comparison more difficult

Product Description

For many drivers, all-terrain tires don’t get better than the BF Goodrich All Terrain KO2. It’s the best all-terrain tires for everything from commuting to off-roading. We’ve logged tens of thousands of miles on the All Terrain KO2 in all kinds of conditions without a hitch, and can vouch for the 50,000-mile warranty.

The sidewall is 20 percent stronger than its predecessor. The tread and rubber compound earned the important three-peak mountain snowflake stamp of approval for snow tires. Interlocking treads provide grip off-road and large voids between the tread blocks allow dirt and snow to escape, leaving your tires clean and performing at their best. Despite enough off-road capability to be fitted to the Ford Raptor and more desert racing vehicles than we can count, this tire is relatively quiet and smooth on the road.

Being this versatile involves compromises, so we’re not suggesting the All Terrain KO2 is the best at everything. It’s louder than a more street-oriented all-terrain and offers less grip on loose surfaces than a more hardcore all-terrain tire. If you want one tire to do it all, though, this one is very tough to beat.

Best Budget All-Terrain Tire: Cooper Discoverer ATP II

Key Features

Warranty: 60,000 miles

Tread depth: 12/32 to 17/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): 600/A/B

Why It Made The Cut

We expect a budget tire to save us money. The Cooper Discoverer ATP II goes above and beyond with an impressive warranty, UTQG rating, and tread depth.

Pros

Much more affordable than comparable all-terrain tires

Outstanding 60,000-mile tread-life warranty

Performs well in rain and snow

Cons

Doesn’t excel in off-road traction

Stiff carcass results in a relatively rough ride

Lack of a UTQG makes comparison more difficult

Product Description

At the comparison size of 265/70R17, the Cooper Discoverer ATP II costs $30 less per tire than the nearest alternative on this list making it the best budget all-terrain tire. That adds up when you’re replacing a full set (and don’t forget the spare). Don’t let the price fool you, though, because this tire is a serious contender.

The ATP II gets larger shoulder lugs and a deep tread that add off-road grip. Stone ejectors help keep the voids between tread blocks clear. It’s a solid performer in rain, snow, and dirt. The clever tread pattern allows the ATP II to achieve all this without sacrificing on-roam manners, and it’s one of the quieter tires here. You’ll appreciate that when you’re closing in on the end of that 60,000-mile warranty.

One of the things that allows this tire to last so long is a relatively hard rubber compound. Extra stiffness makes it harder to absorb bumps, so this Cooper isn’t known for providing the smoothest ride. It’s also more road-biased than some all-terrain tires, so it’s best for people who spend most of their time on pavement.

Best New All-Terrain Tire: Nokian Rotiiva AT

Key Features

Warranty: 60,000 miles

Tread depth: 13/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): 700/A/A

Why It Made The Cut

The Rotiiva AT is an understated all-terrain tire that can get you just about anywhere. Jump on the bandwagon early to see what the fuss is all about with the best new all-terrain tires.

Pros

Extra-durable sidewalls resist cuts and punctures

Very strong winter performance

Value far exceeds the price tag

Cons

U.S. supply network is still growing

No tread blocks on the sidewall

Size selection is relatively limited

Product Description

If you don’t understand why we’re so excited about a tire from Finland, let YouTube educate you on the country’s driving pedigree. This all-terrain tire from Nokian is up to the challenge with an excellent balance of on-road manners and off-road grip.

The advanced tread pattern bites into loose surfaces like sand and snow while remaining quiet and smooth on dry pavement. A long-lasting rubber compound and cooling channels built into the tread extend tread life, allowing an impressive 60,000-mile warranty.

Being a newcomer has its drawbacks, and one of the downsides to this tire is a relatively limited size selection. Tracking down common truck and SUV sizes won’t be an issue, but larger sizes might not be available just yet. We consider this tire a good fit for people who spend half of their time on pavement and half on dirt, so it isn’t quite aggressive enough for more challenging off-road driving.

Best All-Terrain Tire for Daily Driving: Michelin LTX A/T 2

Key Features

Warranty: 60,000 miles

Tread depth: 13/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): N/A

Why It Made The Cut

Michelin has earned a reputation for making high-quality tires, and the LTX A/T 2 is no exception. This premium tire is our pick the best all-terrain tire for daily driving.

Pros

Creates very little noise on the road

Offers a smooth, comfortable ride

Impressive 60,000-mile warranty

Cons

Not the best for off-road use

High cost of entry

Lack of a UTQG makes comparison more difficult

Product Description

Michelin’s LTX A/T 2 packs the same performance that makes track rats across the country so loyal to the brand. This all-terrain tire is one of the most easy-going, long-lasting options on the road and there’s no other tire we’d rather use to rack up highway miles.

Michelin’s proprietary MaxTouch construction distributes stress evenly across the tire, resulting in more predictable and consistent wear. This technology combines with an excellent rubber compound to earn a 60,000-mile warranty that most all-terrain tires can’t touch. On pavement, Michelin’s Comfort Control Technology keeps road noise and vibrations to a minimum, making this tire feel more like a dedicated street tire than a brawny off-roader.

Off-road performance is respectable thanks to carefully placed shoulder blocks, but this is definitely a street-biased all-terrain tire. If you spend more than about 70 percent of your time off the beaten path, we recommend something a little more aggressive. For daily driving and occasional off-road adventures, though, the LTX A/T 2 is a sure thing.

Best All-Terrain Tire for Off-Road Driving: Nitto Ridge Grappler

Key Features

Warranty: N/A

Tread depth: 14/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): 500/A/B

Why It Made The Cut

The Ridge Grappler is a mud tire that’s just civilized enough to roam the streets. We can’t get enough of this Nitto’s aggressive off-road capabilities.

Pros

Large, self-cleaning voids maintain traction on loose surfaces

Boasts the most aggressive tread pattern here

Excellent selection of larger sizes

Cons

Lots of flex when cornering on pavement

Large voids create a lot of noise on pavement

Not exactly a smooth ride on the road

Product Description

All-terrain tires are all a balance of on- and off-road performance and the Nitto Ridge Grappler leans further toward being a dedicated off-road tire than anything else on our list making it the best all-terrain tire for off-road driving.

Large voids, stone ejectors, and alternating blocks in the tread pattern bite into loose dirt and mud to generate huge amounts of traction in places the other all-terrain tires on this list would start to spin. The tread pattern carries onto the sidewall for extra grip in deep mud and sand. There are actually two sidewall patterns available so you can choose the one that best suits your driving style.

This tire is popular with off-roaders who still need to cover ground on maintained roads. All that off-road capability means this tire is louder and rougher on pavement than the other tires on this list. It’s also the only one that doesn’t come with a mileage warranty. As good as it is, we only recommend it for people who spend the majority of their time on unpaved surfaces.

Best All-Terrain Tire for Snow: Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac

Key Features

Warranty: 50,000 miles

Tread depth: 16/32 inch

UTQG rating (treadwear/traction/temperature): 500/B/B

Why It Made The Cut

The Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac handles varied conditions as well as anything on this list, but it rises above the crowd when it comes to driving in snow.

Pros

Well-balanced all-terrain tire with solid off-road credentials

Lots of sidewall protection

Excellent performance in snow

Cons

Generates noticeable road noise

Might be too aggressive for daily driving

One of the more expensive all-terrain tires available

Product Description

Pay attention next time the local plows are out in your neighborhood. Odds are they’re using the best all-terrain tire for, like the Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac to get maximum traction in the snow. This all-terrain tire offers incredible grip on snow and ice, and responds well to cold temperatures.

The recognizable tread pattern on Goodyear’s Wrangler Duratrac blends small blocks in the center with beefy blocks near the shoulder to balance tread life and fuel economy with off-road grip. This combination is incredibly capable in the snow, and the Wrangler Duratrac’s rubber compound stays supple and grippy when temperatures fall well below freezing. You can take confidence in this tire’s three-peak mountain snowflake certification for outstanding performance in severe winter weather.

We’re impressed with how quiet this tire is given its off-road ability, but it’s still noticeably louder than most all-terrain tires. That, combined with the hefty price tag, might deter drivers who don’t have to contend with harsh winters. For those that do, this one’s an easy decision.

Key Features

Warranty: 60,000 miles

Tread depth: 16/32 inch

UTQG rating: N/A

Why It Made The Cut

Continental Tire’s Terrain Contact A/T achieves outstanding wear life with a one-two punch of an advanced rubber compound and generous application of it in the thick tread.

Pros

Impressive 60,000-mile tread life warranty

Tight tread pattern is smooth and quiet on the road

Should result in less frequent stops at the pump

Cons

Tame tread design is limited off-road

Relatively expensive, although longevity helps

Lack of a UTQG makes comparison more difficult

Product Description

All-terrain tires need to do a little bit of everything, but the reality is that most of them turn almost every rotation on pavement. That’s where the Continental Terrain Contact shines, and you can expect it to keep you going way past the point when other tires go bald.

Continental uses an advanced rubber compound that holds up to long days on hot pavement much better than most all-terrain tires. On top of that, the tread is an impressive 16/32 inch thick (at a 265/70R17 size with a 121S load index/speed rating), which is on par with much more aggressive tires aimed at off-road duty. The result is a tire that’s guaranteed by the manufacturer to last 60,000 miles. That same tread pattern also rolls very smoothly, which can improve fuel economy and reduce the amount of noise coming from your tires.

That efficient tread pattern is fantastic on the road, but it does have limited utility in the dirt. Small voids struggle to gain traction in loose surfaces, and the lack of a three-peak mountain snowflake rating means that this isn’t the best choice for hardcore winter driving. In most applications, though, it’s a solid all-rounder that will help you get the most out of your truck.

Methodology

First and foremost, we considered build quality when we made this guide. Only quality tires from about a dozen reputable brands made the initial cut. Next, we focused on traction. Your needs may vary, so we sought out some tires that can rack up highway miles comfortably and other tires that can claw their way down a remote trail. Factors like tread pattern, tread depth, and longevity were important in narrowing down the list. When available, we included each tire’s uniform tire quality grade. Finally, we checked current pricing to make sure each tire would be worthy of your hard-earned money. To level the playing field, we used the common 265/75R17 size found on many trucks for a basis of comparison.

It was important to us to find what we consider to be the best tire in each of our categories. Are there other makes and models out there that do a great job? Of course. The all-terrain tire segment is loaded with great choices; these are just our favorites.

FAQs

Q: Are all-terrain tires worth it? The all-terrain tires on this list are a huge upgrade to most of the tires that come on trucks from the factory. You’ll get better grip off-road without sacrificing noticeable on-road performance. Q: How much do all-terrain tires cost? The tires we picked cost between $190 and $260 each. Spending more isn’t necessarily better; make sure your next tire is built for the kind of driving you want to do. Q: How long do all-terrain tires last? With one exception, the tires on this list are warrantied for 50,000 to 60,000 miles. Age matters too, and we recommend replacing tires that are more than six years old, regardless of tread depth. Q: Are all-terrain tires good for off-road? All-terrain tires are designed to work almost anywhere. They’re all intended for some degree of use off-road, and some are downright excellent at it. Unless your truck spends its entire life in the mud and dirt, an all-terrain tire is probably your best bet. Q: What is the toughest all-terrain tire? Toughest is a broad term. We love the Michelin LTX A/T 2 for highway use, the Nitto Ridge Grappler for off-road use, and the Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac for extreme cold. Q: What is the difference between all-weather and all-terrain tires? All-weather tires provide on-road performance in wet and dry conditions. Contrary to what the name suggests, they’re not great in the snow. All-terrain tires are made to handle a range of surface conditions, like pavement, dirt, mud, sand, and snow.

Final Thoughts on the Best All-Terrain Tires

A good tire can transform the way a vehicle performs. We love a good air compressor or bed extender, but upgrading to one of these all-terrain tires is probably the most effective way to get more out of your truck without breaking the bank, making advanced modifications, or sacrificing driveability. Now that you’re armed with information, you can make an educated decision on which one is right for you.