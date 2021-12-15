Polarized sunglasses are essential accessories for efficient angling. If you want to see fish underwater or reduce eye strain, you’ll need a pair. I’ve fished for everything from bedded bass to giant rooster fish, and tested the best-polarized sunglasses along the way. Below are my picks for the best sunglasses for specific applications.

The sunglass picks are broken down by the use case they are best suited for because the best fishing sunglasses for offshore will be different than the best pair for a trout stream.

Best Polarized Sunglasses Overall: Bajio Nippers

Key Features

Weight: 1.2 ounces

Case: Classy, leather snap case

Frame options: Black Matte, Dark Tortoise Gloss, Squall Tortoise Matte

Lens options: Cuda Silver glass, Cuda Grey glass, Trevally Blue glass, Permit green glass, Cuda Silver plastic, Drum Pink plastic, Cuda Gray plastic, Trevally Blue plastic, Permit Green plastic, Copper plastic

Why It Made the Cut

Not only are these glasses comfortable, but they also offer the broadest range of lens and frame combinations of any glasses of the models I’ve tested making these the best polarized sunglasses overall.

Pros

Huge range of frame and lens options

Sustainable materials

Impact resistant

Cons

Might not fit wider faces

Product Description

Bajio is a relative newcomer to the scene, but their team has decades of fishing and sunglass experience that shows in these Nippers. The lenses, which come in a huge array of colors at dual price points, are clear and resistant to scratching. They’re also made from plant-based material which not only adds a bonus of sustainability, but also makes them feel remarkably light. Bajio is a company that’s dedicated to conservation, from their packaging and shipping to supporting conservation efforts they are dedicated to the environment.

Best Sunglasses for Offshore Fishing: Maui Jim Kaiwi Channel

Key Features

Weight: 1.3 ounces

Case: Unique, fold-flat hard case

Lens options: Blue Hawaii, Neutral Grey, HCL Bronze, Hawaii Lava

Frame options: Blue Black Stripe, Grey Black Stripe, Dark Brown Stripe, Burgundy Stripe

Why It Made the Cut

The Maui Jim Kaiwi Channel‘s super comfortable wrap design provides unbelievable depth perception and clarity in bright overhead sun.

Pros

Incredible glare-cutting lenses

Comfortable fit for average-sized faces

Non-slip nose and temple

Cons

Can’t mix and match lenses and frames

Product Description

As the best sunglasses for offshore fishing I wore these glasses for several days in Panama under blazing sun and I swear that I could see tuna “color” before anyone else, along with subtle hints of breaking baitfish and distant diving birds. The wrap design cuts out all light from the sides and even when seating the non-slip nose and temple pads keep them in place. They’re a good fit for average-sized faces, and they come in four frame colors, each with a matching lens.

Best Sunglasses for Sustainability: Costa Del Mar Pargo

Key Features

Weight: 1.4 ounces

Case: Cloth bag

Lens options: Blue lightwave glass, Gray lightwave glass, Sunrise Silver lightwave glass (all 580G)

Frame options: Net Dark Gray

Why It Made the Cut

Building on Costa’s long standing environmental commitment, this example of Costa’s “Untangled” collection is made from fishing nets that are at the end of their lives making these glasses the best sunglasses for sustainability.

Pros

Readily available with prescriptions

Sustainable materials

Side shields block out glare exceptionally well

Cons

Only one frame color

Product Description

Costa already had a chokehold on a large percentage. They’ve earned respect for their quality product, but it’s this example of their commitment to the resources we all cherish should earn them more. The Pargo glasses contribute to the likelihood that we’ll be able to fish for generations to come. The frames are a little coarse to the touch, but you don’t feel that when they’re on your face, and if the Pargo isn’t your best fit there are eight other options—which means that everyone can do their part to clean up waste while helping their own fishing.

Best Sunglasses for Sight Fishing for Bass: Leupold Payload

Key Features

Weight: 1.1 ounces

Case: Semi-rigid, zippered, foam-fitted case

Lens options: Blue Mirror, Shadow Gray Flash, Emerald Mirror, Bronze Mirror

Frame options: Dark Gray, Matte Black, Matte Gray, Matte Tortoise

Why It Made the Cut

Full coverage and clear sightlines demonstrate that Leupold’s shooting optics heritage has been extended to anglers and the results provide all-day clarity.

Pros:

Max UV protections

“Diamondcoat” scratch resistance

Super durable and resistant to shattering

Cons

Can’t mix and match frames and lenses

Product Description

I put these Leupold glasses on for long days of looking for bass that would’ve given me headaches in the past, but I got off the water as fresh as I’d started. That’s because not only do these frames cover a lot of my face without feeling bulky, but also because they’re ventilated. I felt like I could see a bit deeper, and a bit more clearly, without losing focus or ability as the hours pushed on. They promise that the polarization won’t deteriorate over time, either. Furthermore, they’re shatterproof making them the best sunglasses for sight fishing for bass.

Best Polarized Sunglasses for Women: Salt Life Laguna

Key Features

Weight: 0.9 ounces

Case: Rigid clamshell case

Lens Options: Smoke Multi Layer Blue, Petrol Green

Frame Options: Gunmetal, Gold, Silver

Why It Made the Cut

As the best polarized sunglasses for women these functional yet fashionable aviators provide women who only want to invest in a single pair of glasses an ability to cover all bases with shades. They are equally good for staring down tarpon or for sitting behind the wheel of a convertible.

Pros

Scratch-resistant lenses

100% polarized and 100% UVA/UVB protection

Available with prescriptions

Cons

Lack of side shields may let in sunlight on some faces

Product Description

If metal frames are your thing, and you want a practical yet distinctly feminine set of glasses, these are fashionable, yet will also serve you well on the water. They’re extremely comfortable with snag-proof nose pads, and also super lightweight, so you can wear them from sunup to sundown without experiencing any sort of fatigue.

Best Polarized Sunglasses for Trout Fishing: Smith Optics Guide’s Choice with ChromaPop

Key Features

Case: Zipper hard case

Lens recommendations: Bronze Mirror, Green Mirror, Amber, Brown

Frame options: Tortoise, Matte Black, Matte Gravy, Matte Havana, Black, Havana

Fit: Medium-large

Why it Made the Cut

The Smith Guides Choice frames will fit most anglers well and offer subtle features like their integrated eyeglass retainer that set them apart from the competition. The Chroma Pop lenses perform well in bright sun and shade. They also enhance color and definition, which helps you differentiate between a stick and a brown.

Pros

Tight wrap fit

Comes with integrated retainer

Sweat guards

Flexible frames

Easy to clean

Cons

Slide off your nose

Product Description

Die hard meat chuckers and Euro nymphers can agree on one thing—good sunglasses help you catch fish. But, frames and lenses are just as much personal preference as fishing techniques and lucky hats. But, you can’t go wrong with the Smith Optics Guide Choice with Chroma Pop lenses. I’ve been fishing with Chroma Pops for about a year, and they are my favorite lenses for inshore, bass, snakeheads, and trout. The lenses transition well from needing to see fish in a shady spot to bright sun. I’d recommend the green or brown lenses because they’ll work in the widest range of streams. If you fish a lot of bright sunny days the mirror lenses will help reduce eye fatigue.

The biggest issue people have with the Guide’s Choice frame is they slide down your nose when you look down. I haven’t had that issue, but I do have a larger head so they fit my head snugly. Another con is that they use a spring hinge, which some anglers don’t prefer. —Scott Einsmann

Best Cheap Polarized Sunglasses: Renegade Fletcher

Key Features

Weight: 0.9 ounces

Case: No case provided

Lens options: Brown lens with green multi-layer; grey lens with orange multi-layer, brown lens with orange multi-layer,

Frame options: Black, Snow Digi Camo, Orange Digi Camo

Why It Made the Cut

If you don’t need prescriptions, these perfectly-functional glasses come at a bargain price and provide fashion forward styling.

Pros

Reasonable price

Snow Digi camo patterns make them stand out.

Cons

Not as durable as other options

Product Description

These polarized sunglasses may not have the heft and durability of more expensive glasses, but they’ll get the job done for the novice or budget-conscious angler making these the best cheap polarized sunglasses. You can keep an extra pair in your truck or boat in case you sit on one, too. The company also makes signature series glasses for fellow bass pros Mike Iaconelli and Josh Bertrand, as well as bi-focal magnifiers.

Best Sunglasses for Versatility: GoPro Mezcal

Key Features

Weight: 0.8 ounces

Case: Semi-rigid Velcro case with slots for lenses

Lens options: Three provided

Frame options: Matte Black

Why It Made the Cut

If you frequently find yourself in situations that call for different lens options, these glasses save you from having to buy more than one pair.

Pros

Reasonably priced, even if they only came with one lens

Three lenses included

Float if dropped in the water

Cons

Some anglers may prefer “wrap” style shades

Product Description

GoPro took their lens expertise from the camera world and applied them to what we call the best sunglasses for versatility. They’re stylish in a “Risky Business” kind of way, and come with three interchangeable lenses: A light amber lens with blue-mirror finish for enhanced detail and color in lower-light conditions; an amber lens with bronze-mirror finish for enhanced detail and color on the water; and a gray lens for accurate color and reduced glare in bright conditions including driving and winter sports. They also float.

How to Choose Polarized Glasses

Before you buy polarized glasses, know where you’re going fishing and what conditions will be. Pete Robbins

It’s critical to think of a few key factors as you embark on your search for the best polarized glasses for you. The first is where you’ll be fishing and under what conditions. The blue water of the tropics presents different challenges and opportunities than the muddy backwaters of your local river. Furthermore, a high overhead sun might command different lenses than low light conditions. There are several key lens colors, most notably gray and amber, but they may differ from one manufacturer to the next, or go by a different name. In general green and amber are a great choice for most sight fishing. Grey is a color for general use and blocking out bright light. Blue mirror is the go-to choice for offshore.

Frame Fit

The goal here is to block out all light, and whether you’re a pumpkin head or a pencil neck, or somewhere in between, find frames that fit snugly but do not give you a headache. I like something with shielding to the side in most cases, but my wife’s cheekbones are different from mine and she can wear an aviator or other minimalist frame style without letting in too much glare.

Corrective Lenses

Finally, if you wear a prescription, make sure that your chosen glasses will allow for that alteration. If not, you might consider a fitover style or some add-on “cheaters” to help you get through the day, assuming that your prescription is not a matter of life and death.

Tips for Buying Polarized Sunglasses

In some cases, multiple pairs may be warranted, but good ones are typically not inexpensive, so choose wisely. There are countless brands on the market, and whether you take a longstanding stalwart like Maui Jim or Costa Del Mar, or one of the upstarts, there’s a wide continuum of quality and fit available across the board.

Be sure to try on as many pairs as possible, and ask the shopkeeper if you can take them outside and test them in real sunlight conditions. No two heads are the same and we each process visual information differently, so just because a pair works for me doesn’t mean they’ll work for you. That said, err on the side of quality and shatterproof construction because you only get one set of eyes.

Why You Need Polarized Sunglasses

How do polarized sunglasses work? The lenses are oriented in such a way that cuts the glare reflected off the water’s surface. That means that the glasses have to be framed and oriented properly or you lose any of the benefits. When done right, though, they provide a huge benefit. Not only will your eyes be less tired at the end of the day, but you’ll see things that you’d otherwise miss. Whether that’s a largemouth bass on a bed or a sailfish in your offshore spread, that means more enjoyment.

Of course, there are other benefits, too. Lenses protect your eyes from debris as you rocket down the lake, or from a recently unsnagged lure that’s coming back at your face at warp speed, with no time to duck. As mom always said, “It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye.”

Recommended Accessories

At some point, every angler either breaks or loses a set of glasses. The latter can happen when you leave them on top of your truck or lean over to grip a fish and watch them slip into the drink. Add a simple set of retainers—the small investment can save you big bucks.

Cablz: Simple, unobtrusive cable protection

Atollas: Pro grade silicone will float glasses up to 1.8 ounces, a “belt and suspenders” approach to sunglass safety

Flying Fisherman: Neoprene retainers with bass, sailfish, tarpon, or tuna designs

FAQs

Q: What are polarized sunglasses? Polarized sunglasses are coated with a film that reduces glare substantially. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re darker than other sunglasses, just that they cut down on particular rays, thus making them ideal for fishing and boating. In addition to helping you see better on the water, they also protect your eyes from strain and damage. Q: Who makes the best polarized sunglasses? There are numerous companies that make high-quality polarized sunglasses, with comfortable frames and clear lenses. The best ones are those that you’ll want to wear and that will protect your eyes. Try on a number of brands to find the one that fits you the best and cuts out glare, and make sure to check that they’ll withstand flying debris or lures. Q: Is UV 400 the same as polarized? Polarization and UV protection are not the same. UV 400 indicates that the lenses on a set of glasses provide nearly 100% protection from UVA and UVB rays. Polarized glasses, as noted above, reduce glare through a special coating. Glasses can be polarized and/or UV 400, or they can be neither.

Final Thoughts on Polarized Sunglasses

More than any particular rod, reel, or lure, polarized sunglasses are an investment in both your short-term and long-term fishing success. They’ll help you spot and catch more fish today, and keep you out there for years to come. There are specialized glasses for particular circumstances, so if you chase one type of fish under constant conditions, one pair of glasses may do everything you need. If not, find something that’s multi-purpose, and that provides you with maximum benefit in the widest range of angling applications. The technology is there, so find a pair that you’ll want to wear all day.