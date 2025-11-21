Steal This Red Dot for $90: It Was $350

One of our favorite red dots is on sale for a crazy low price

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Vortex Sparc Solar red dot sight

The Vortex Sparc Solar is one of the best red dots for your carbine, lever gun, or shotgun. It’s being sold right now by other retailers for $150 to $280 and listed on Vortex’s site for $400. $150 isn’t a bad price, but you can get it on sale for Black Friday for only $90 — a true steal.

Read our review of the Sparc Solar here.

Get a Vortex Sparc Solar for Only $90

  • Magnification: 1x
    Reticle: 2 MOA
    Power Source: Solar, Battery
  • Weight: 5.9 oz
  • Daylight Bright Illuminated Center Dot
    Fully Multi-Coated
    Unlimited Eye Relief
    Parallax Free
  • 150,000 hours of battery life
  • 10 daytime illumination settings and two night-vision compatible settings
Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

