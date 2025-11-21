Steal This Red Dot for $90: It Was $350

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
The Vortex Sparc Solar is one of the best red dots for your carbine, lever gun, or shotgun. It’s being sold right now by other retailers for $150 to $280 and listed on Vortex’s site for $400. $150 isn’t a bad price, but you can get it on sale for Black Friday for only $90 — a true steal.
Read our review of the Sparc Solar here.
Get a Vortex Sparc Solar for Only $90
- Magnification: 1x
Reticle: 2 MOA
Power Source: Solar, Battery
- Weight: 5.9 oz
- Daylight Bright Illuminated Center Dot
Fully Multi-Coated
Unlimited Eye Relief
Parallax Free
- 150,000 hours of battery life
- 10 daytime illumination settings and two night-vision compatible settings