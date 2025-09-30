This $40 Mini Chainsaw Actually Works

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Most of the time a cheap, Chinese-made tool that has a lot of internet hype around it is not going to be worth your money. But every now and then there are products that out perform their bargain prices and outlive their hype. I’m happy to report that the Saker Mini Chainsaw is one of the latter.

I’ve been using this little battery powered saw for a year now and it’s handled everything I’ve thrown at it. That’s impressive considering the tool and battery only cost about $50. Here’s why I’m a fan of this cheap, plastic, and infinitely useful mini chainsaw.

Get the Saker Chainsaw on sale for $40.

Saker Mini Chainsaw Specs and Key Features

The Saker mini chainsaw is small but mighty. See It Speed Cut Time: 15.3 seconds (4-inch diameter log)

Total Cuts: 22

Bar Length: 4 inches

Battery: 20V; 1.5 AH

Weight (including battery): 2 pounds, 8 ounces; measured

Price: $52

Made in China Speed Cut Time: 14.2 seconds (4-inch diameter log)

Total Cuts: 12

Testing the Saker Mini Chainsaw

In my review of the best mini chainsaws I tested the Saker — and a bunch of other saws — for cutting speed and battery life. I timed how quickly it could cut through a 4-inch diameter oak limb and counted how many total cuts it could make before it overheated or the battery died. This little Saker had the shortest bar length (along with the Stihl) in the test and it was also the cheapest saw in the test, by a lot.

So, I figured it would come in shamefully behind the other name-brand mini chainsaws. But I was astonished when the Saker produced as many (or more) cuts than the top end saws at about the same speed.

Speed Cut Time: 15.3 seconds (4-inch diameter log)

Total Consecutive Cuts: 22

It’s important to note that the saw overheated after 22 cuts — the battery still had juice. I didn’t baby the saws during this test. I cut cookie after cookie with no breaks. That’s all to say that in regular work, the saw is able to make far more cuts than under my torture test conditions. In the clip below you can watch the Saker working through a 4-inch diameter (approximately) oak limb. It’s worth noting that I filmed this after torture testing the saw, so the chain had lost some sharpness by this point.

For reference, here’s how the Stihl GTA 26 performed, which also has a 4-inch bar length.

After the speed testing, I took the saw to my deer hunting property and used it for clearing trails and girdling trees. I found that the Saker was easy to run one handed, because it’s so light. My only quibble is that the safety is a bit awkward to hit with only one hand on the saw.



With the short 4-inch bar, you’re not supposed to cut larger limbs with it. I ignored those directions and tried anyway. If I eased the saw through the cut, I could get the Saker to chew through 6-inch diameter limbs, though it would stall out with too much pressure. But still, I was happily surprised by the performance of this little saw.

Since there’s no automatic oiler with the Saker, It’s important to oil the chain/bar as you work, at the very least with every battery charge.

Practical Uses for the Saker Mini Chainsaw

Is this mini unit going to replace your full-sized battery powered chainsaw? Hell no. But, the longer I had the saw the more jobs I found for it. Because it’s so small and light, it’s perfect for all the jobs you wouldn’t want to haul a full-sized saw along for. Here’s where I would use the Saker:

Trimming trees in the backyard

Clearing trails deep in the woods

Cutting campfire wood in the backcountry

Cutting 2X4s (when precision is not required)

Clearing sweepers on a float trip (but keep in in a dry bag and don’t electrocute yourself)

Cutting shooting lanes (the saw fits in a hunting pack)

Girdling trees

Clearing brush (since you can run it one handed)

Other Saker Mini Chainsaw Packages

Besides the simple saw and battery, there are a few other packages that I’d recommend.

Because the bar is so short and the plastic guard protects the chain, it’s difficult to sharpen the Saker. So it’s a good idea to go with the extra chains. And when the chain is dull, the saw is not nearly efficient.



Read Next: Best Chainsaw Sharpeners

The “Upgraded” Version

I also field tested the “upgraded” version of the Saker Mini Chainsaw which has a 6-inch bar and supposedly an improved motor. However in my testing this saw actually overheated more quickly and cut more slowly than the original 4-inch version. If you have your heart set on a longer bar length, then I’d recommend stepping up in price and going with a Milwaukee or Dewalt saw (which have 8-inch bars and far better speed and power).

A Word On Safety

Just because the saw is mini doesn’t mean that it can’t put a massive gaping wound into your leg. I recommend wearing protective gloves and eye protection whenever you’re using a mini chainsaw. If you’re going to be working on brush at waste/leg level, it’s smart to wear a pair of chainsaw chaps as well.



Read Next: Best Work Gloves



I noticed that while running these mini chainsaws it can be easy to become careless, especially when you’re working quickly. And because you can run them one-handed, that puts one more appendage in danger (your off hand/arm) compared to when you’re running a full-sized saw with two hands.

Final Thoughts on the Saker Mini Chainsaw

Is the Saker Mini Chainsaw a must-have item? Probably not for most of us. But if you’re looking for a capable, affordable little saw to handle light work in the backwoods, this is a surprisingly great option. And in reality, all of the mini chainsaws on the market are made overseas, so you don’t have to feel guilty about going with a bargain product and getting the most for your money. For jobs that require you to cut through more than 6-inch-diameter limbs, just use a real chainsaw.