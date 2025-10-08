Prime Day: Save $40 on a GRAYL UltraPress Titanium

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

This water bottle filters 500ml of water and removes 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. It also filters particulates (e.g. sediment, microplastics) and adsorbs volatile organic compounds (VOCs), PFAS, chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, flavors and odors. The UltraPress Titanium usually sells for $180, but you can get it during the Prime Big Deal Days for $140.

Save $40 on a Grayl UltraPress Titanium (Also on sale from Grayl direct)

Capacity: 16.9 fl oz (500 ml)

16.9 fl oz (500 ml) Weight: 14.1 oz (400 g)

14.1 oz (400 g) Height: 9.5 in (240 mm)

9.5 in (240 mm) Diameter at base : 2.75 in (70 mm)

: 2.75 in (70 mm) Materials: Titanium, BPA-FREE polypropylene #5, food-grade silicone, TPE and ABS food-grade plastic.

Titanium, BPA-FREE polypropylene #5, food-grade silicone, TPE and ABS food-grade plastic. Active Technology: Electroadsorption and ultra-powdered activated carbon.

Electroadsorption and ultra-powdered activated carbon. Fast-Flow Rate: 10 seconds per 16.9 fl oz (3 liters/minute)

10 seconds per 16.9 fl oz (3 liters/minute) Removes waterborne pathogens. 99.99% of viruses, 99.9999% of bacteria, 99.9% of protozoan cysts including Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, Norovirus, Giardiasis, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Cholera, Salmonella, Dysentery and more.

99.99% of viruses, 99.9999% of bacteria, 99.9% of protozoan cysts including Rotavirus, Hepatitis A, Norovirus, Giardiasis, Cryptosporidium, E. Coli, Cholera, Salmonella, Dysentery and more. Filters particulates (sediment, microplastics). Ultra-powdered activated carbon adsorbs many chemicals (including PFAS & VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, flavors and odors.

Ultra-powdered activated carbon adsorbs many chemicals (including PFAS & VOCs), pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, flavors and odors. Cartridge Lifespan: 300 presses (150L/40 gal), as “press time” reaches ~25 seconds (or three years have elapsed since first use) it’s time to replace your Purifier Cartridge.

300 presses (150L/40 gal), as “press time” reaches ~25 seconds (or three years have elapsed since first use) it’s time to replace your Purifier Cartridge. Cartridge Shelf Life: Stored under proper conditions, an unopened Purifier Cartridge has a shelf life of 10 years. After a cartridge has been used, it lasts at least 3 additional years

Stored under proper conditions, an unopened Purifier Cartridge has a shelf life of 10 years. After a cartridge has been used, it lasts at least 3 additional years Durability: CP4 Grade 1 titanium offers unparalleled strength to weight ratio and withstands 6 ft drops (full of water) onto concrete.

CP4 Grade 1 titanium offers unparalleled strength to weight ratio and withstands 6 ft drops (full of water) onto concrete. Testing Standards: Independently tested by a certified laboratory to meet or exceed NSF/ANSI protocols 42 and 53 for sediment, pathogen and chemical removal; meets the EPA Guide Standard and Protocol for testing microbiological water purifiers.

