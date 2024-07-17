This Inflatable Paddle Board is on Sale for Prime Day

The best inflatable stand up paddle board is now a great deal

By Outdoor Life Commerce Team

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 2:43 PM EDT

At 19 pounds, the Isle Switch is surprisingly lightweight for its size.

Our Outdoor Life team took the dive and tested stand up paddle boards from five major brands to help you decide what was worth the money. They rated the SUPs on versatility and affordability as well as easiest set up and the best ones for beginners. The board that ranked highest among all of the tests is on a flash sale today.

Consider the Isle Switch Inflatable Hybrid Kayak Stand Up Paddle Board if some days you think you might want a kayak, and some days you want a SUP. Our tester noted the board was wider than others she tested and also more stable. The best part was when she wanted to sit down to kayak, the board converted into kayak mode with a seat and footrest. It wasn’t as stable as some other sit-on-top kayaks, but still worked well through rapids.

For $626 you get the board, pump, bag, seat, paddles and other accessories.

