Garmin inReach Messenger Plus Sends Photos, Voice Memos, and Group Chats

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Satellite communicators just got a big upgrade with Garmin’s new inReach Messenger Plus, which launched today. This new device uses different technology from its predecessors to send and receive photos and voice messages, on top of the text messaging, GPS tracking, weather forecasting, and SOS functions you’re used to. We got a first look at the inReach Messenger Plus, and here are five things to know about the latest device in off-grid communication.

Key Features

Weight: 4.1 ounces

Dimensions: 3.1 x 2.5 x 0.9 inches

Satellite network: Iridium for communication, GPS/Galileo/QZSS/Beidou for other

Price: $500

1. You Can Send and Receive Photos and Voice Messages

Up until now Garmin’s inReach line used Short Burst Data (SBD) to send messages, but with entirely new hardware, the Messenger Plus uses Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) to send messages 300 times larger than SBD. That means it can support photos, 30-second voice memos, and 1,600-character texts (previous inReach text messages couldn’t exceed 160 characters).

Garmin even transcribes voice memos to the receiver. Scott Einsmann

If you have a weak signal, as shown by the device’s progress bars, a shorter text will still go through faster than a novel-length message, photo, or voice recording. The sound quality is crisp and on the receiving end, you can receive a transcription of the voice message.

2. Photos and Voice Messages Don’t Have to Cost Extra

You need to buy the new device to access these features, but the subscription pricing plan is the same. Depending on the plan you choose, the essential, standard, and premium subscriptions include 10, 25, or 50 photos and voice messages on top of your allotted text messages or weather checks. I like that Garmin treats photos and voice memos as bonus messages, and it doesn’t cut into your amount of texts. But if you over-share, it’s $1 a pop.

3. You Can Group Chat

You can also exchange photos and voice messages in a group chat with friends at home, or other inReach Messenger Plus devices. Update everyone following your adventure at once, or if you’re scouting out of service, let your group know what you’re seeing and where inReach to inReach.

4. Charge Your Phone In an Emergency

The Messenger Plus battery lasts 600 hours in low-power messaging mode, even if you send a check-in every 10 minutes. Depending on usage, a fully charged battery can last from weeks to months. So Garmin now gives you the option to share the wealth. You can charge your phone using the Messenger Plus as a battery. While I wouldn’t treat such an important safety device like a power bank, this is crucial if you need to customize a text message on your phone to reach friends, family, or help.

5. Embed GPS Location in Texts, Photos, and Voice Memos, or Use Live Tracking

Embedding GPS points to your messages and photos is an easy way to share your location. Ashley Thess

When you’re checking in, the Messenger Plus lets you embed your location in whatever message you want to send. And it facilitates live tracking, so it’s never been easier to share your route in real time.

First Look In the Field

Garmin gives a surprisingly detailed and accurate weather forecast. Ashley Thess

When I first heard about the new updates to the inReach, I originally had dystopian thoughts of satellite Snapchatting in the backcountry. Is there no end to how available we must be, even off-grid? But as soon as I opened up the Garmin message app on my phone and I had the option to share photos or record my voice, my eyes opened to the possibilities of sharing a detailed trip report without having to type it out or sharing a photo to prove to my mom I’m still alive.

It’s a great way to involve your loved ones on long trips, or receive more personal updates from home while on trail. In a more practical sense, if you’re meeting up with a group you can share a photo of where to go. If you want help identifying a plant, phone a friend. “Do you think this needs stitches?” The possibilities are endless.

I was impressed with the audio quality of the voice memos and the group chat function is especially nice. The weather forecast is also incredibly detailed. I received an hourly 3-day forecast and a daily 7-day forecast that matched my phone’s weather app.

Check back for a full review as I continue to utilize the newest features in satellite messaging with Garmin’s inReach Messenger Plus.