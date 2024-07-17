Ugly Stik Fishing Rod and Reel Prime Day Deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Ugly Stik is known for its tough-as-nails fishing rods and reels for low prices. And these Amazon sales bring those down even farther. Shakespeare Ugly Stiks are included in many of our best of gear reviews. Check them out.

The Shakespeare Ugly Stik 6’6″ GX2 was ranked the best budget travel rod and reel set up in our review of the 9 top travel fishing rods. The Outdoor Life team noted the rod’s strong guides, four-bearing spinning reel, four pieces, and that the rod and reel are packaged as one. Buy it now for $37.

The Ugly Stik GX2’s low profile cousin is also on sale in 6′ and 6’6″ rod lengths for $56.

The Ugly Stik Ugly Tuff spinning rod and reel combo adds even more strength to the already-solid fishing set up. The 6′ medium, two-piece rod is on sale for $65.

If you don’t need a reel, check out the Ugly Stik GX2 spinning rod. It comes in a variety of sizes and either one, two or four pieces. Prices vary between $32 and $42.