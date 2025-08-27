4 Affordable Rifle Scopes We Trust

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

A reliable hunting rifle scope doesn’t have to cost a truck load of cash. Here are four great hunting scopes we’ve tested and recommend.

See It Pros Long eye relief

Appealing price

Low-profile mounting dimensions

Simple reticle

Excellent warranty

Parallax fixed at 50 yards Cons Reticle lacks windage or elevation references

Limited focus control Key Features Weight: 13.9 ounces

Magnification Range: 2-7-power

Objective Lens Diameter: 32mm

Tube Diameter: 1-inch

Turret Click Values: .25 MOA

Total Elevation Adjustment: 60 MOA

Reticle Focal Plane: Second

Illuminated Reticle: No

There’s not much innovative or surprising here, just a basic duplex reticle inside a straight-ahead scope with decent turrets and a durable build. Backed by an excellent warranty.

Andrew McKean Andrew McKean The Vortex Crossfire II is fast and reliable.

If simplicity is the pathway to versatility, then the Vortex Crossfire II is at home on a small-game bolt rifle or a fast-shooting AR. It might not have the chops for precision work, but the duplex reticle is fast and reliable. The controls are a little mushy, but the eye relief and eye box are both forgiving and the fix

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros Reticle configured for AR platforms

Ships with flip-up lens caps and throw lever

10.3 inches and 19.5 ounces

Reticle tuned to ballistics of 5.56 loads

At about $300 real-world price, a screaming deal Cons At low magnifications, image fishbowls

Reticle a little small for longer-range precision Score Card Optical Performance: Good

Mechanical Performance: Excellent

Design: Very Good

Price/Value: Excellent Key Features 30mm tube

Second-plane AR-BDC3 reticle

Capped turrets tuned to .25 MOA click values

140 MOA total internal adjustment

Parallax fixed at 100 yards

6-step red illumination

Weight: 19.5 ounces

Price: $300

You could subtract points from this scope for its very narrow utility. Its AR-BDC3 reticle in the second plane is tuned to the ballistics of standard loads from a 5.56 with velocities from AR carbines. With that use-case in mind, and with a 100-yard zero, the reticle’s holdover references should drop a 55-grain bullet into your target out to 650 yards.

Testing the Vortex Venom LPVO with a mix of fast and precise shooting.

While the Viper was one of the best AR-specific LPVOs in our test, it would be a mistake to limit your consideration to AR-15s. The scope is a wonderful rimfire optic, and we found it to be fast and reliable for dangerous-game hunting. While we might not put it on a hard-bucking turkey shotgun, it’s suitable for straight-wall cartridge rifles.

The Vortex Venom’s reticle.

The heart of the scope is an MOA-based segmented circle. The 16-MOA circle halfway surrounds a floating 1-MOA illuminated dot. Non-illuminated hashes provide holdovers at 200, 400, 500, and 600 yards with a 100-yard zero and windage dots represent holds for standard-value right-angle winds. Note that the subtensions work only at the scope’s highest power.

The scope’s controls received mixed reviews, as you might expect in a price-point optic. Most testers recorded indistinct turret clicks and noted the illumination is useful only at the highest and lowest intensities. We also noted significant distortion at 1X, with convex “fishbowling” curving the image when we panned across the landscape. Do it quickly, and you can feel almost seasick.

But the Vortex has so much value, and brings attributes to the game that many of its peers couldn’t bring at twice the price, that it is the consensus pick for our Great Buy award as the screaming deal of this year’s LPVOs.

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It Pros 4x magnification range

Versatile hunting reticle with elevation and wind holds

Excellent illumination with off settings between intensity steps

Reticle references informed by Bushnell Ballistic App Cons Poor turret/reticle tracking

Turrets tighten noticeably as they bottom out Score Card Optical Performance: Good

Mechanical Performance: Very good

Design: Good

Price/Value: Good Key Features 30mm tube

Second-plane DOA-LRH800 illuminated reticle

Capped, re-zeroable turrets tuned to .25 MOA clicks

60 MOA windage/elevation adjustment range

10 yards to infinity side parallax control

6-step red center-dot illumination

This riflescope won our Great Buy award in 2024 and it’s still a great deal today. You can find variations of the R5 for about $220 to $280. OL editor-in-chief Alex Robinson went with the 4-12X40 on his budget deer rifle build because it’s a good, balanced magnification range for both deer hunting and shooting on the range. But don’t overlook the compact LPVO version in 1-6X24 for hunting in heavy timber. Many whitetails are killed inside 75 yards each fall, and for close-range shot opportunities on moving deer, in the woods, a LPVO is ideal.



But this 4-12X40 R5 has some excellent features, too. It has a second-focal-plane illuminated reticle and MOA-based holdovers out to 800 yards. It has capped, re-zeroable turrets with 60 MOA of windage and elevation adjustment.

See It Pros At 14.6 ounces, very lightweight

Liberal mounting dimensions

Excellent warranty and customer service

Excellent turret tracking Cons No illumination or parallax control

Some sticky turret movement Score Card Optical Performance: Fair

Aiming System: Very Good

Design: Very Good

Price/Value: Excellent Key Features Second-plane “Dead-Hold BDC” reticle

1-inch tube

Fixed 100-yard parallax

Capped rezeroable turrets tuned to .25 MOA

A very good all-around scope that smart shoppers will be able to buy for about $250, the Diamondback underwhelmed on our optics evaluation, but charmed our test team on our “shootability” assessment. It’s a versatile workhorse that’s home on rimfires to centerfire deer rifles.

We can’t talk about the Diamondback without mentioning what I would call a fixable failure. Part of our test is assessing turret/reticle tracking. We shoot every submission at 25 yards at a Redfield Sight-In target, using the grids to measure precision as we dial up, right, down, and left, and then back to our original zero. It’s a test that assesses precision and mechanical reliability. At some point, after wowing testers with exceptional precision, the Diamondback’s elevation turret locked up. We took the turret apart, gave it a few sharp raps on the bench, and things straightened out. But it’s the sort of performance problem that most shooters would use to activate Vortex’s legendary warranty.

Outside of that hiccup, the Diamondback’s mechanics are adequate. We noted some stickiness of the turrets and magnification ring, but the turret/reticle agreement are right-on. The “Dead-Hold BDC” reticle is similarly useful. We’d like to see a little more definition of the reticle, which gives shooters more than a suggestion of holdover and holdoff hashes, and which could be more distinctive and provide faster aiming references.

The Vortex performed well on our resolution test, but disappointed in low-light performance. But where the Diamondback shined was in our price/value assessment. There’s a ton of value in this simple, honest, and versatile scope. And if it fails, it’s important to know that Vortex and its fully transferable lifetime warranty has your back. All that optical talent, and all that back-end support, allowed the Vortex to be a very close runner-up for our Great Buy award.