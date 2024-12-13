Get $120 off a Vortex Ranger 1300 from Cabela’s

Share







Right now you can save $120 on a Vortex Ranger 1300 rangefinder. That’s a sweet discount for a compact laser unit that can range targets from 9 to 1,300 yards.

The display on this unit is clean and uncluttered with only the necessary info that you need displayed. The controls are equally uncluttered, making this rangefinder easy to use in every way.

Use the Primary Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) mode to compensate for shooting from tree stands or in the mountains on steep terrain — it provides a true horizontal distance to the target so bowhunters and rifle hunters can have correct and critical distance data for an accurate shot.

The Scan mode provides continuous updates on distance as you sweep across terrain or as you use the rangefinder to track a moving animal so you can make those split-second decisions when they count.

The Ranger features 6x magnification and an anti-reflective lens coating — both are designed to increase light transmission resulting in a sharp image. That seriously counts when you’re trying to pick out an animal in heavy brush after switching from your binos. Plus, an adjustable diopter allows for manual, precise focus.

The rangefinder is gas purged and sealed with O-rings to further ensure a crystal clear image no matter the weather conditions or temperature swings while beating fog and providing waterproofing protection. The rubber armor exterior ensures a secure grip, and the Ranger 1300 is compatible with a tripod adapter. In the box you’ll also find a utility clip, lanyard, a soft carry case, and a CR2 battery.

Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD: Features

Clean display and highly intuitive menu

Ranges targets from 9 to 1,300 yards

Primary Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) mode for angle compensated ranging

Scan mode gives continuous updates

Anti-reflective lens coatings

Rubber armor exterior

6x magnification

O-ring sealed

Waterproof

Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD: Specs

Objective Lens Diameter: 22 mm

Reticle: HCD Corrected Shoot-To Range

Eye Relief: 17 mm

Angular Field of View: 6 degrees

Linear Field of View: 315 feet/1000 yards

Range Reflective: 10 to 1300 yards

Range Deer: 10 to 600 yards

Accuracy: < 1000

Length: 3.9 inches

Width: 3 inches

Weight: 7.7 ounces

Max Angle Reading: + / – 60 degrees