Get $120 off a Vortex Ranger 1300 from Cabela’s

Right now you can save $120 on a Vortex Ranger 1300 rangefinder. That’s a sweet discount for a compact laser unit that can range targets from 9 to 1,300 yards.
The display on this unit is clean and uncluttered with only the necessary info that you need displayed. The controls are equally uncluttered, making this rangefinder easy to use in every way.
Use the Primary Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) mode to compensate for shooting from tree stands or in the mountains on steep terrain — it provides a true horizontal distance to the target so bowhunters and rifle hunters can have correct and critical distance data for an accurate shot.
The Scan mode provides continuous updates on distance as you sweep across terrain or as you use the rangefinder to track a moving animal so you can make those split-second decisions when they count.
The Ranger features 6x magnification and an anti-reflective lens coating — both are designed to increase light transmission resulting in a sharp image. That seriously counts when you’re trying to pick out an animal in heavy brush after switching from your binos. Plus, an adjustable diopter allows for manual, precise focus.
The rangefinder is gas purged and sealed with O-rings to further ensure a crystal clear image no matter the weather conditions or temperature swings while beating fog and providing waterproofing protection. The rubber armor exterior ensures a secure grip, and the Ranger 1300 is compatible with a tripod adapter. In the box you’ll also find a utility clip, lanyard, a soft carry case, and a CR2 battery.
Don’t miss your opportunity to put a Vortex Ranger under the tree for just $179.
Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD: Features
- Clean display and highly intuitive menu
- Ranges targets from 9 to 1,300 yards
- Primary Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) mode for angle compensated ranging
- Scan mode gives continuous updates
- Anti-reflective lens coatings
- Rubber armor exterior
- 6x magnification
- O-ring sealed
- Waterproof
Vortex Ranger 1300 Rangefinder with HCD: Specs
Objective Lens Diameter: 22 mm
Reticle: HCD Corrected Shoot-To Range
Eye Relief: 17 mm
Angular Field of View: 6 degrees
Linear Field of View: 315 feet/1000 yards
Range Reflective: 10 to 1300 yards
Range Deer: 10 to 600 yards
Accuracy: < 1000
Length: 3.9 inches
Width: 3 inches
Weight: 7.7 ounces
Max Angle Reading: + / – 60 degrees
