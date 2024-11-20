Black Friday Gun Deals: Shotguns, Rifles, and Handguns on Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Everyone is gearing up for holiday shopping, but few things get us more excited than saving money on things that go “pew.” We tracked down the best Black Friday gun deals to help make this season merry and bright. These are early Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating this post as new deals go live from now through the end of Cyber Week.
Whether you’re looking for ammo to fill stockings or a little something for yourself, here are our top picks for the best early Black Friday gun deals.
Ammo
- Winchester USA Ready Target & Practice 9mm 115 Grain 500 rounds save $35
- Hornady Critical Defense 9mm 115 Grain 25 rounds save 10 percent
- Komando Defense 9mm 115 Grain 1,000 rounds for $230
- Remington Bucket O’ Bullets .22 LR 36 Grain 1400 rounds save $15
- Hornady SST Shotgun Slugs save up to 11 percent
- Federal Top Gun Target Load Shotshells save up to 18 percent
- Federal Premium Berger Hybrid Hunter .308 Winchester save 10 percent
Shotguns
- Beretta A300 Ultima 20-gauge save $220 (Read our full review)
- Remington 870 Fieldmaster 12 Gauge 10 percent off (Read our full review)
- Mossberg 500 Turkey 12 Gauge save $165
- TriStar Cobra III Field 12 Gauge 23 percent off
- CZ 620 Field Select 20 Gauge save $190
- CZ 712 Utility G2 12 Gauge 25 percent off
- Savage Stevens 320 Security Pump-Action save $60
- Retay Masai Mara Inertia Plus Synthetic Semi-Auto 33 percent off (Check out our take on Retay’s Turkish shotguns)
- Retay Masai Mara Turkey 20 Gauge $500 off
- Mossberg Silver Reserve Eventide Over/Under save $70 (This one made our list of The Best All-Around Shotguns for Under $1,000)
- Fausti BC100 Over/Under $400 off
- Keltec KSG .410 Pump save $200
Rifles
- Benelli LUPO KAOS Limited-Edition $700 off
- Savage Arms AXIS II XP save $40
- Savage 110 Magpul Hunter Bolt-Action save $170
- Browning X-Bolt Hell’s Canyon McMillan LR Bolt-Action save $250
- Franchi Momentum Bolt-Action with Burris Fullfield IV Scope $100 off
- Sig Sauer 716i Tread AR-10 save $300
- Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt-Action save $150 (This one made our list of Best Guns for Hog Hunting)
- Henry Homesteader Semi-Auto Carbine $100 off Read our full review)
- CMMG MK4 Semi-Auto save $400
- RISE Armament Watchman AR-15 save $400
- Rossi R95 Lever-Action $100 off (Check out our full review)
- Bergara Divide Bolt-Action save $350
- ATI Omni Maxx *BLEM* save $200
- Tokarev TAR 12MP $165 off
- Armalite .308 Win/7.62 Semi-Auto AR-10 save $700
Handguns
- Walther PPQ M2 for only $200
- Tisas PX-5.7 optic ready save $190
- Keltec P15 for only $250
- Ruger LCP save $50
- Kimber Micro 9 ESV $90 off
- Ruger Security-9 save 28 percent
- Taurus GX4 Carry T.O.R.O save $90 (Check out our full review)
- Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ $180 off
- Heritage Rough Rider .22LR/WMR Revolver save $85
- Beretta APX-A1 Carry 9mm save $170
- Taurus G2C 9mm $125 off
- Smith & Wesson 1911 “God Athena” SS Athena Engraved .45 ACP save $300
- Springfield XDM Elite Defender Compact OSP 9mm save $250
- Military Armament Corporation P35 9mm $200 off
- Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 2.0 save $100
Related Reviews
The Best Rifles of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Elk Hunting Rifles of 2024
The Best 9mm Carbines: We Tested 7 Different Models
Expert Gift Recommendations
The best outdoor gear, plus in-depth product reviews and recommendations for hunting, bowhunting, fishing, and camping.