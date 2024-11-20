Black Friday Gun Deals: Shotguns, Rifles, and Handguns on Sale

We found the best early Black Friday deals on firearms for your holiday shopping

By Alice Jones Webb

Posted 5 Hours Ago

There are early black friday gun deals on classics like the Remington 870 Fieldmaster and Mossberg 500

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Everyone is gearing up for holiday shopping, but few things get us more excited than saving money on things that go “pew.” We tracked down the best Black Friday gun deals to help make this season merry and bright. These are early Black Friday sales. We’ll be updating this post as new deals go live from now through the end of Cyber Week. 

Whether you’re looking for ammo to fill stockings or a little something for yourself, here are our top picks for the best early Black Friday gun deals.  

Ammo

Shotguns

Rifles

Handguns

The Best Rifles of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

The Best Elk Hunting Rifles of 2024

The Best Concealed Carry Guns 

The Best 9mm Carbines: We Tested 7 Different Models

New Rifles of SHOT Show 2024

The Best Pocket Pistols

 

Expert Gift Recommendations

The best outdoor gear, plus in-depth product reviews and recommendations for hunting, bowhunting, fishing, and camping.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Alice Jones Webb Avatar

Alice Jones Webb

Staff Writer

Alice Jones Webb is a staff writer for Outdoor Life, covering everything from breaking news to in-depth gear reviews. She lives in rural North Carolina with her non-hunting husband, a codependent dog, and a well-stocked chest freezer.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.