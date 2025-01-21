Rifles of SHOT Show 2025

Share







Each year we wait in anticipation for the new rifles that will be announced during the SHOT Show. Sometimes we see new products following certain trends, sometimes gun makers introduce incredible innovations, and sometimes there isn’t much to tell. We don’t know what we’re going to get, and that’s one reason we are eager to hit the show floor running.

Here’s a look at some of the coolest, most noteworthy, and significant rifles to look forward to in 2025.

Key Features

Stainless quick-change barrel

Three-lug toolless takedown bolt

Carbon composite stock

Calibers: 6mm CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .277 Fury, .308 Win., 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, 7mm Backcountry, .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

Price: $1,895

One of the leading innovators in the hunting rifle space is Seekins Precision, and this year they’re overhauling their entire lineup. The Havak PH3 is built around a new three-lug action and quick-change barrel system and housed in a Seekins Mini Chassis. It’s also being made with open-source headspace and tenon specs, which would allow other manufacturers to make pre-fit barrels for the platform. It’s got a toolless takedown bolt, integrated 20-MOA optics rail, and comes in a Seekins PH3 carbon composite stock.

Considering the quality and innovation we have come to expect from Seekins Precision and the Havak PH3’s price tag, it should be an excellent value. Because it incorporates a quick-change barrel and accommodates pre-fit barrels, we expect this to be a leader among modern hunting rifles. Other new three-lug rifles to check out from Seekins are the Havak PH3 NRL, Element M3, Element Hunter, and HIT Pro 3.

Key Features

16.5-inch heavy sporter profile threaded barrel

Extended magazine well with barricade stop

Adjustable OD Green Vari-Tech stock

Calibers: .243 Win., 6.5 CM, .308 Win.

Price: $1,180

Following the 2024 introduction of the X-Bolt 2, Browning is introducing a number of models for SHOT show 2025, starting with the X-Bolt 2 All Purpose. As the name indicates, this is a general-purpose rifle that’s intended for use with a suppressor. It’s got a heavy-profile steel barrel and an OD Green Vari-Tech stock, which debuted with the X-Bolt 2 and is adjustable for comb height and length of pull.

Rather than the classic X-Bolt rotary magazine, the X-Bolt 2 All Purpose features an extended bottom metal with incorporated barricade stop and push-button magazine release. Previous models using this style have shipped with polymer AICS magazines, but these come with a proprietary magazine that allows more capacity for the size. Standard capacity will be six rounds for these short-action cartridges. Other notable updates to the X-Bolt 2 lineup include Western Hunter LR and X-Bolt 2 Pro SPR models.

Key Features

M-Lok-compatible fore-end

Threaded Muzzle

Long Picatinny optic rail with rear peep and viber-optic front sight

Calibers: .357 Mag., .44 Mag., .45 LC

Price: $1,300

This year, Smith & Wesson is following up on their hit lever-action rifle, the Model 1854 with the 1854 Stealth Hunter. This SHOT Show 2025 introduction features polymer furniture and an M-Lok fore-end that can be fitted with a light or other accessories. It has a 16.3-inch stainless threaded barrel which, along with the rest of the gun, is finished in black. Atop the receiver is a long Picatinny rail with an XS ghost ring sight and a fiber-optic front blade that is tall enough to co-witness over top of a suppressor. This handy little hunting rifle is chambered in three popular straight-wall revolver cartridges: the .357 Magnum, .44 Rem. Magnum, and .45 Long Colt. If it’s anything like the original 1854, it will run smoothly and be a perfect short-range hunting rifle for deer-sized game and suitable for a modern self-defense lever action in areas where semi-autos are restricted.

Key Features

416R Stainless lightened action

LRA Precision Ti-Strike barrel with heat dissipating milling

Hawkins Precision bottom metal and magazine

Calibers: 7mm PRC

Price: $6,500

Watchtower Firearms, known for making premium AR rifles, is introducing its first bolt action in the Bridger. This is one of the most interesting rifles of SHOT Show and will initially be offered in 7mm PRC. Despite its relatively traditional look, it’s more complex than meets the eye. It sports a 22-inch barrel made of a stainless/titanium hybrid. It consists of a stainless-steel core that is milled with a complex pattern to dissipate heat, then sleeved with titanium. Including the McMillan Mountain Tracker stock with ARCA and Picatinny rails, the Bridger rifle weighs only 6.8 pounds. It has a lightened 416R stainless action with integral optic rails, and it’s finished out with Hawkins Precision bottom metal and magazine.

The barrel is the most radical feature of the Bridger rifle, and on a rifle designed to withstand all the elements, we can’t wait to see how it shoots.

Key Features

20-inch stainless cut-rifled barrel

Floating bolt head with roller-guided firing pin

Manners Long Range Hunter Stock

Calibers: 7mm Backcountry

Price: $3,800

Geissele’s entrance to the bolt-action rifle market revolved around the brand new 7mm Backcountry cartridge. It features a nitride-coated receiver and 20-inch stainless cut-rifled barrel — exactly what the 7mm Backcountry is intended for. The bolt is finished in Geissele’s Nanoweapon coating, and features a floating bolt head for improved lug engagement, and a roller-guided firing pin for repeatable firing pin strikes. The receiver has integral front and rear Picatinny rails, and the whole thing is housed in a Manners Long Range Hunter stock. At 8.1 pounds, this should be a very stable but still packable hunting rifle.

Key Features

Sako cold hammer-forged barrel

Picatinny receiver

Adjustable Sako 90 trigger

Calibers: .22/250 Rem., .243 Win., 6.5 CM, 7mm/08, .308 Win., .270 Win., .30/06, 8x57mm, 7mm Rem. Mag., .300 Win. Mag., 9.3x62mm

Price: Not available

Sako impressed us last year with the Sako 90 Adventure, and is extending the 90 series with an updated version of the Finnlight. This version of the Sako 90 features a similar adjustable comb piece in the stock and textured inlays, but incorporates flush QD sling swivel cups — something we wished the 90 adventure had. The Sako 90 Finnlight comes in a few ounces heavier than the 90 adventure, but is more economical in price. It has a thoughtfully designed box magazine, threaded muzzle, and should make an excellent all-around hunting rifle. Another nice feature is that the receiver incorporates Picatinny optic mounting rails, which are much more user-friendly than the former proprietary dovetail ring mounting system Sako used previously.

Key Features

Adjustable trigger

Uses AR-15 Magazines

AR-style rotary locking bolt

Calibers: .223/5.56mm, .300 Blackout

Price: $1,318

The Lever Action Supreme promises to be one of Henry’s most innovative lever-action rifles. It’s designed around using the .223/5.56 and .300 blackout cartridges. At first glance, it might look like one of the previous Long Ranger rifles, but it’s quite different. It has a wood stock and fore-end, but the barrel is free floated to improve accuracy. Under the hood, the Lever Action Supreme uses a rotating AR-style bolt and incorporates a user-adjustable trigger.

It’s designed to use AR-15 magazines, and comes suppressor ready with a threaded muzzle. There is a lot to be excited about with this rifle as it’s chambered, and we are curious to see potential future options in cartridges such as 6.5 Grendel and .338 ARC as well.

Key Features

Fierce 2-lug steel or titanium action

Carbon-fiber stock

Spiral-fluted steel barrel

Calibers: .22 CM, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .280 AI, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, 7mm Backcountry, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC

Price: $1,750 to $2,150

Fierce Firearms’ Twisted Rogue is a lightweight, steel-barreled hunting rifle that offers an accurate semi-custom package at a competitive price. When ordering your Twisted Rogue, you can choose between a steel or titanium action and an 18- to 24-inch barrel (depending on cartridge). The hand-lapped steel barrels save cost compared to carbon, and the heavy number 4 contour is deeply fluted to reduce weight, resulting in rifles that weigh 5.8 to 6.5 pounds, depending on the options you choose.

This rifle comes in a sleek carbon-fiber Rogue stock that has an integral Picatinny rail on the fore-end for bipod mounting, flush QD sling cups with a BDL-style floorplate, and bottom metal. It’s a classic looking profile that incorporates modern features. It should be a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their hunting rifle beyond standard production at a reasonable price.

Key Features

Redesigned stock with better ergonomics

Updated bolt design

Adjustable Accutrigger

Calibers: .223 Rem., .22/250 Rem., .243 Win., 6.5 CM, 7mm-08, .300 Blackout, .308 Win., .350 Legend, .400 Legend, .25/06 Rem., .270 Win., .30/06 Springfield

Price: $529

A big update for Savage going into 2025 is the introduction of its Axis 2 lineup, which will eclipse the original Axis. Savage’s new entry-level rifle line now includes a redesigned stock with a vertical grip and better ergonomics, as well as adjustable length of pull and non-protruding sling swivel studs. It’s got the same tang safety we love, but the bolt-handle design has been improved for easier operation. There are left-handed models available, and the Axis 2 is available in a variety of popular calibers. With these updates, it will continue as a stellar budget-priced hunting rifle.

Key Features

16.5-, 18-, and 20-inch threaded barrel options

Synthetic stock

Matte blued finish

Calibers: .22/250 Rem., 6.5 CM, .308 Win., 6.5 PRC, 7mm PRC, .300 Win. Mag., .350 Legend, and .450 Bushmaster

Price: $500

Mossberg’s Patriot is one of the most popular budget-priced rifles on the market, and this new carbine model is complimenting the trend of suppressor use for hunting with shorter threaded barrel options. This line extension isn’t reinventing the wheel, but offering 18- and 20-inch barrel options — as short at 16.5 inches for .308 — is a wise move. These shorter barrels allow the use of a silencer without making the gun’s overall length obtrusive or awkward. As suppressor use edges towards becoming standard practice, companies not adapting will be left behind.

The Patriot Carbine SR will be available in a wide variety of common calibers, from .22/250 up to .300 Win. Mag., and offers options for straight-wall areas too. These rifles will all weigh about 6.5 pounds and MSRP is set at an affordable $500.

Key Features

M700-pattern two-lug action

Skip-fluted barrel

Adjustable comb

Calibers: .223 Rem., .257 Wby. Mag., 6.5 CM, 6.5 Wby. RPM, .280 AI, 7mm Rem. Mag., 7mm PRC, 7mm Backcountry, .308 Win., .30/06, .300 Win. Mag.

Price: $1,280

Weatherby has introduced a couple updates for its American-made Model 307 Range XP this year, rolling out the Range XP 2.0. The rifle is built around the Model 307 action, which is a cylindrical two-lug M700-pattern receiver. It’s designed to be a standardized receiver that’s compatible with a wide variety of aftermarket accessories and upgrades that are available. Like the first Range XP model, this one features a synthetic stock with an adjustable comb piece, but the 2.0 model is hand painted in a sponge camo pattern. Barrel lengths vary between 20, 22, 24, and 26 inches depending on cartridge. The barrels are also skip-fluted in a scalloped pattern, topped with a muzzle brake, and finished in Black Graphite Cerakote.

This is one new option for shooters who are interested in trying the new 7mm Backcountry cartridge with a 20-inch barrel, but is still available in a variety of more contemporary chamberings, too.

Key Features

Adjustable length of pull, vertical grip, and flat fore end

Number 6 profile steel barrel

Bergara performance trigger

Calibers: .22 LR, .22 WMR, .17 HMR

Price: $719

This year, Bergara is introducing the BMR-X Steel — a rimfire rifle that’s an update to the BMR. This model is designed to incorporate more target rifle features, such as a vertical grip, adjustable length of pull, and flat fore-end, that their full-sized precision rifles have. The stock smartly incorporates flush QD sling cups, but also has removable sling swivel studs. The flat fore-end can be fitted with an ARCA rail as well.

All three chamberings have an 18-inch heavy number 6 profile chrome moly steel barrel that’s threaded for a suppressor, and should produce excellent accuracy. Coming in under a thousand dollars, and based upon how other BMR rifles have performed for us, this should be a great entry level rimfire competition rifle.

Key Features

Improved buttstock with easy comb and length of pull adjustments

Heavy contour .850-inch diameter barrel

Compatible with AR and AICS magazines

Calibers: 6mm CM, 6mm GT, 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC, .338 Lapua Mag.

Price: $2,149

For SHOT Show 2025, Ruger has introduced some key updates to its popular Ruger Precision Rifle. The most notable update is of the buttstock, which has been redesigned for more precise and intuitive adjustments, as well as to direct recoil in a more linear path. Another key update is magazine compatibility. The original RPR was designed to be cross-compatible with AR-10 and M1A magazines, but this latest version is designed to also accommodate AICS-pattern mags. Desirable features that are carried over are an integrated ARCA rail, oversized bolt handle, adjustable trigger, and compatibility with aftermarket pre-fit barrels.

This new generation RPR will be chambered in popular 6mm and 6.5mm short-action competition cartridges, as well as magnum offerings like .300 Win. Mag., .300 PRC, and .338 Lapua Magnum.