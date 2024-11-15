Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

What’s the best suppressor for me? That’s a question that more hunters are asking every day. I bought my first suppressor back in 2009 when it required hard copies of fingerprints, passport photos, and paperwork to be signed off by my local law enforcement. And then there was the 9 to 12 month wait for ATF approval. In those days, most hunters weren’t aware that suppressors were legal to buy. On top of that, they weren’t even legal to use for hunting in a number of states, and were considered little more than a novelty by the American hunter. That’s no longer the case. Suppressors/silencers — the terms are essentially interchangeable — are more popular than ever. The eForms system, and retailers who have built business around using it, have made the paperwork a breeze. Even better, within the last year, wait times have dropped to a matter of days. The booming market has also driven development of silencers made from lightweight materials like titanium. Picking the best suppressor for your hunting rifle can be a daunting task, so we’ve put together this guide to help you make an informed choice.

Why Should You Consider A Suppressor for Your Hunting Rifle?

Despite being well-established for hunting in places such as the UK, Scandinavia, mainland Europe, New Zealand, and South Africa, suppressors or silencers have been used rarely by American hunters since their invention. Considering that, why would we change now? What benefits do suppressors offer hunters?

You might think that the reduction in sound will help keep game more calm and result in better follow-up shot opportunities. After all, isn’t the whole point of using a suppressor to quiet the audible report of your rifle? Yes, but there’s more to it.

How To Buy A Suppressor

A suppressor on your hunting rifle will quiet it down, but it will also reduce recoil and virtually eliminate muzzle blast. This is great for your ears, but it’s even better for your shooting. Whether you’re young, old, a new hunter, or experienced woodsman, you will shoot better with a suppressor. Once you become accustomed to it, you’ll never want to shoot or hunt without one. This is even evidenced by our annual Gun Test. We rarely used suppressors in the past but, in 2024, every single rifle that was threaded had a can on it. We won’t be switching back. I can’t say I’ve met a single person who’s said no thanks after getting some time behind a silencer.

A suppressor will help tame the muzzle blast of your hunting rifle, and flat-out help you shoot better. Photo by Kevin Jarnagin

Potential Drawbacks: Why Some Are Reluctant to Try A Suppressor on Their Hunting Rifle

Despite buying my first suppressor about 15 years ago, I didn’t use them for most of my big game hunting.The two biggest reasons were weight and the need to get my barrels threaded.

Weight is a primary consideration. My first can was 9 inches long and weighed about two pounds. That was fine for a predator rifle, but I wasn’t willing to pack that around the mountains. Weight is a big concern for many hunters when considering a suppressor. If it makes the rifle too heavy or unwieldy, it’s just not worth the trouble. Fortunately, there are now many options for lightweight suppressors that any hunter will find appealing.

Until recently, a threaded barrel was less common on hunting rifles. Many hunters still use rifles that don’t have threaded barrels and sometimes you might just not want to thread your favorite old rifle. On new rifles, however, a threaded muzzle is becoming the standard — and muzzle-threading services are more available. In fact, suppressors have become so influential in the market that many rifles are being offered with shorter barrels specifically to accommodate suppressors.

The Best Suppressor for Hunting: Making our Picks

My goal with this story is to present what I’ve found from shooting and hunting with the suppressors listed, so that you can help pick what will work best for you. It’s not a claim that any of them is the undisputed champ of the market. They each have their pros and cons. Of course, there are many high-quality suppressors that I simply haven’t had the chance to test yet — and we don’t vouch for stuff we haven’t used.

Unlike some of our other in-depth tests, you may notice that there won’t be any hard data measurement presented here. Contrary to what you might see on YouTube, testing suppressors properly and objectively for metrics like sound, flash, and recoil reduction require more than an accelerometer and decibel meter. More importantly, those characteristics are somewhat variable and dependent on factors like barrel length and ammunition type.

Consider this a buyer’s guide. It’s more important for you, the hunter and potential customer, to be able to pick through the different attachment systems, trade offs of different materials, and look at cost versus benefit, than it is to know that one suppressor is 2 dB quieter than the other under some conditions. All these suppressors are just metal tubes with baffles. All of them reduce sound, recoil, and muzzle blast. The most meaningful differences are in the other details.

Suppressors that use the standard HUB 1.375×24 mounting threads have the advantage of being compatible with other mounting systems.

Reviews and Recommendations

Here are some of the best suppressors to consider for your hunting rifle:

Top Pick: Silencerco Scythe Ti

See It Pros Very Light

Standard HUB accessory compatible

Endcap brake reduces recoil dramatically

Excellent for a wide range of cartridges

User-friendly disassembly

Lifetime Warranty Cons Might not be best choice for some shorter-barreled magnums

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .300 RUM, with no barrel length restrictions

Material: Titanium

Length (with direct thread mount): 6.125 inches

Diameter: 1.730 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 8.6 ounces

Front cap: Interchangeable, includes brake endcap

Rear: 1.375 x 24 standard HUB threads

Price: $1,175

Key Features

Ultralight welded titanium construction

Brake endcap greatly reduces recoil

Excellent titanium direct thread adapter

Can be used with a variety of HUB-compatible mounts

Tool included to aid removal of adapters if excessively fouled

The Silencerco Scythe Ti is one of the hottest suppressors of 2024. This titanium can is one of the lightest available, and its front cap brake makes a tangible difference in recoil reduction compared to other suppressors of similar size and weight. The Scythe has eight welded baffles and a built-in removal aid at the front that engages an included tool. As with many suppressors, direct-thread and quick-detach adapters can become stuck in the back of the can due to fouling. Having the included tools to remove and install these parts without damaging anything is a big plus.

Because the Scythe uses the industry standard 1.375 x 34 “HUB” threads at the back end of the blast chamber, it can be used with both Silencerco and other brands of HUB accessories. The can ships with a standard 5/8×24 direct-thread mount, and it’s one of my favorite titanium DT mounts. It’s easily installed and removed with Silencerco’s included tool and, when used on other HUB-compatible suppressors, it can help decrease their weight and overall length too.

The Scythe Ti is an excellent all-around ultralight hunting suppressor.

The Scythe Ti is a great option for anyone who shoots a variety of .30-and-smaller calibers. Even with the .308-caliber endcap it’s perfectly suitable for .223, and even works well with .17 Hornet. An oversized endcap shouldn’t concern you. I found this to be a great can for 6.5 Creedmoor rifles and used it on a 6mm Creedmoor in my first NRL Hunter match.

What I would be cautious about, however, is using the Scythe Ti with large .30-cal magnums — especially if they have shorter barrels. The Scythe is rated for .300 RUM, specifically with no barrel length restrictions, but I blew mine up after about 15 shots on a 20-inch .300 PRC (I had fired several thousand shots from smaller cartridges through it as well). The high pressures inside the can caused a weld failure and the front end of the suppressor launched 50 yards downrange like an Apollo rocket booster. Working through Silencerco’s customer service was painless and I had my repaired suppressor back in a week. I know of this happening to several other Scythes (as well as other brands), and it just highlights a potential weak point of ultra-thin welded titanium. If you’re shopping specifically for a can for your large magnum, it’s something to consider.

See It Pros Very light

HUB-compatible

Interchangeable front caps use T60 Torx wrench, compatible with Dead Air front caps

Wrench flats on both suppressor and DT adapter

Lifetime Warranty

Excellent value Cons Availability can be limited

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .300 RUM (24-inch barrel), .300 Win. Mag. (20-inch barrel)

Material: Titanium

Length (with direct thread mount): 7 inches

Diameter: 1.62 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 9.1 ounces

Front cap: Interchangeable

Rear: 1.375 x 24 standard HUB threads

Price: $765

Key Features

Ultralight welded titanium construction

Interchangeable front caps

Titanium DT adapter with wrench flats

Can be used with a variety of HUB-compatible mounts

The Enticer S-TI is one of the best values going for lightweight titanium hunting suppressors.

The Enticer S-TI from Diligent Defense is a lightweight titanium suppressor that is one of the best values I’ve seen. Only about one ounce heavier than the lightest cans on the market, it’s nearly shocking to see it at such an affordable price. I’ve been shooting mine for months now, and I can’t find a damn thing wrong with it. I even used it this past September on my .22 ARC while hunting moose.

This suppressor has a blast chamber that’s long enough to accommodate some over-brake HUB adapters, but it comes with a titanium DT adapter with 13/16-inch wrench flats The body of the suppressor also has wrench flats at the rear for removing a fouled-in adapter. There are seven baffles, and this can has a noticeable quiet tone compared to many others that I have.

As mentioned before, front caps aren’t something I spend too much time worrying about — they don’t seem to make a noticeable difference with noise, but I did alternate back and forth between a .308- caliber and 6.5mm end cap. The Enticer S-TI is compatible with Dead Air brand endcaps too, so if you want something smaller than .308, it’s an option. The DDC endcaps thread into the end of the suppressor with the included T60 Torx wrench.

Diligent Defense lists some specific guidelines for caliber and barrel-length ratings, as well as noting that it’s not really a full-auto-rated can. The Enticer S-TI comes with a lifetime warranty for responsible use but, as with the Scythe Ti, I think that pushing the limits has the potential to result in some failures. As long as you’re keeping that in mind, I think that this suppressor offers just about everything the all-around hunter needs, and at a great price.

Best for Magnums: KGM R30

See It Pros Light

HUB-compatible

Adjustable-flow front cap

Spanner wrench grooves on can, wrench flats on DT adapter

Designed for precision shooting

Heavy-duty construction Cons Not as light as some other titanium cans

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: up to 300 PRC, .300 Norma Mag.

Material: Titanium

Length (with direct thread mount): 7.625 inches

Diameter: 1.75 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 15.2 ounces

Front cap: Sealed, with threaded adjustment ports

Rear: 1.375 x 24 standard HUB threads

Price: $1,000

Key Features

Lightweight but heavy-duty welded titanium construction

Baffles designed for non-disruptive gas flow

Threaded front cap ports can be plugged to tune gas flow

Can be used with a variety of HUB-compatible mounts

Heavy-duty construction to handle magnum cartridges

If you’re looking for a suppressor specifically for a .30-caliber magnum, the KGM R30 is an excellent choice. Many of the ultralight suppressors weighing between 8 and 12 ounces are rated for magnums and can offer a lifetime of reliable service, but the R30 is what I’ve been most impressed with for my .300 Win. Mag. and 20-inch-barreled .300 PRC. For a small increase in weight and overall length, the R30 provides a noticeably smoother shooting experience and reduced recoil compared to the others in this lineup. Shooting that short-barreled .300 PRC is riding the lightning, but the R30 cuts down recoil to about .243/6mm Creedmoor levels. On the range, I was able to recover my sight picture and spot impacts regularly as close as 400 yards.

The KGM R30 is rugged and excellent for taming down the violent recoil of heavy .30-cal magnums like this 20-inch .300 PRC with a Preferred Barrel Blanks Barrel.

The KGM R30 is a sealed, welded titanium suppressor and, while light, it’s designed specifically to handle magnum cartridges in precision rifles. The R30 has a relatively complex baffle design, which is intended to regulate gas flow in a way that is minimally disruptive to the bullet’s point of impact and doesn’t create too much backpressure in semi-autos. The Adjustable Port End Cap isn’t removable, but features 10 threaded ports that act as a brake to further reduce recoil. The R30 comes with set screws that can be installed in some or all of the holes to regulate the flow of gas to your liking. The body or tube of the suppressor appears to be thicker, or possibly multi-layered. Unlike some of the ultralight cans, you cannot visibly see the baffle welds on the exterior.

The rear of the can, like many others, features a 1.375×24 HUB-pattern thread to accept standardized adapters, but the factory KGM titanium DT adapters are heavy-duty and feature wrench flats on the inside as well — to remove a stuck-on adapter from a barrel if necessary. If you like the features of the R30, but don’t need its magnum-taming capabilities, the KGM R30K is another excellent option. It’s got everything the R30 has, but in a shorter 6-inch, 11.6-ounce package. I hunted with the R30K this spring, and it’s a great choice too.

Best Budget Suppressor: Maxim Defense PRS 30

See It Pros Light

User-serviceable design

Wrench flats for disassembly

Excellent performance for the weight

Great Value Cons Aluminum isn’t quite as durable as other materials

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .30-Cal Magnums

Material: Aluminum (with titanium thread insert)

Length: 7.875 inches

Diameter: 1.750 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 11.2 ounces

Front cap: Integrated as part of baffle core

Rear: titanium 5/8×24 threaded insert

Price: $626

Key Features

Three-part weldless design

Easy disassembly, user-serviceable “MonoKore” baffle stack

Titanium thread insert is durable and resists galling or cross-threading

Rated for slower-paced fire like a PRS or hunting rifle

Large wrench/socket flats for disassembly

The Aluminum PRS 30 can has a monolithic baffle stack that can be user-cleaned.

Suppressors, especially with the required tax stamp, are expensive. But if you’re looking for a lightweight can for your hunting rifle that won’t break the bank, the Maxim Defense PRS 30 is a smart option. At about $600 for the can, it’s as cheap as you will find any decent suppressor — and most of those are very heavy. This one is only a couple ounces heavier than the lightest titanium offerings.

The PRS 30 gets its weight and cost savings by being made of aluminum. Because it used to take around a year for approval, and it’s not as durable as materials like stainless steel, inconel, or titanium, aluminum has never been a popular material for centerfire rifle suppressors in the United States. In countries where suppressors are an over-the-counter purchase aluminum is much more common.

Aluminum is light, and the PRS 30 is a nice option for a hunting suppressor. It’s a weldless design, featuring three main components: the rear cap with a threaded titanium insert, the internal baffle stack and front cap, and the outer tube. These are easy to disassemble, and the user manual recommends it for regular cleaning and maintenance. Disassembly isn’t required, but as any suppressor becomes more fouled, it becomes increasingly difficult to take apart. The aluminum socket and wrench flats can be rounded or damaged much more easily than steel or titanium. Each time you do take it apart, the built-in carbon cutter peels excess fouling from the inside of the tube, and you can easily clean carbon buildup. Over time, many suppressors will accumulate several ounces of carbon in the baffle system, and it’s not a bad idea to prevent that buildup if you can.

The PRS 30 is a simple can that will do just about anything you need a hunting suppressor to do. There isn’t much published information on explicit caliber ratings, but it’s a robust design and the engineers at Maxim say it’s suitable for just about any .30-caliber or smaller cartridge. Personally, I’d be cautious with 20-inch-or-less-barreled magnums. With those, you’re likely to see a lot more baffle erosion. Aluminum doesn’t resist extreme heat as well as some other materials either, however, it’s perfectly suited for hunting or PRS competitions.

See It Pros Very Light

Standard HUB accessory compatible

3D-printed design eliminates welds and reduces weak points

Excellent for a wide range of cartridges

Low-backpressure helps with semi-autos

OK for shorter barrels and rapid fire Cons Expensive

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .300 PRC

Material: Titanium

Length (with factory direct thread mount): 7.5 inches

Diameter: 1.75 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 11.2 ounces

Front cap: Sealed, with flow-through vents

Rear: 1.375 x 24 standard HUB threads

Price: $1,350

Key Features

Ultralight 3D-printed titanium construction

Flow-through baffle design reduces backpressure in semi-autos

Can be used with Rotex/Surefire brake mount or direct thread adapter

Functional both for ultralight hunting rifle and heavy semi- or full-auto use

Spanner Wrench notches printed into the design

If there is an ultimate lightweight suppressor, it might just be the SRBS 7.62 Ti from B&T. You might know them for their integrally suppressed sub-guns or discreet bolt-action .300 BLK rifles, but B&T makes some kick-ass suppressors too. The Slimline Reduced Backpressure System (SRBS) cans provide the lightweight benefits of titanium, while minimizing some of its drawbacks.

The entire suppressor is 3D printed in titanium, which does two things. First, it eliminates the potential weak points of welds (where my previously-mentioned can failed on a .300 PRC). Second, the 3D printing process allows easier construction of intricate vented baffles to regulate gas flow. This reduces backpressure and overgassing in semi-autos, but also reduces risk of failure in shorter-barreled magnum cartridges, since the pressure load on those rear baffles is reduced.

The 3D-printed construction allows for intricate baffle and front cap design, all in titanium.

With the B&T direct-thread adapter, the SRBS 7.62 Ti suppressor weighs 11.2 ounces, but that adapter is unnecessarily heavy-duty for hunting rifle use. When paired with the Silencerco titanium HUB DT adapter, it’s only 9.2 ounces — just a few ounces heavier than the Scythe Ti. The lighter, flush-fitting mount also reduces the overall length by three quarters of an inch to 6.75 inches. I shot this suppressor on 6.5 CM and .308 rifles, as well as my 20-inch .300 PRC. The straight-vented flow-through design doesn’t reduce recoil as much as the endcap brakes on the Scythe Ti on smaller stuff and the KGM R30 on the .300, but it was quite manageable. This would be my choice if I wanted to use an ultralight can on a big magnum or wanted one premium can to cover all bases.

See It Pros Very Light

One of the most compact options available

Standard HUB accessory compatible

Good for a wide range of cartridges Cons Doesn’t reduce recoil as well as several other cans in its weight class

Factory DT mount has very narrow wrench flats, none on can

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartirdge Rating: Up to .300 RUM

Material: Titanium

Length (with direct thread mount): 5.625 inches

Diameter: 1.625 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 9.5 ounces

Front cap: Sealed

Rear: 1.375 x 24 standard HUB threads

Price: $1,100

Key Features

Ultralight titanium construction

Most compact can in its class

HUB adapter allows use with other direct thread mounts

Included direct thread adapter has narrow wrench flats

The Banish Backcountry is one of the most compact magnum-rated hunting suppressors out there.

The Banish Backcountry is heavily marketed as the best suppressor for your mountain rifle. While not everyone will reach that conclusion, it’s certainly a worthy contender. The Banish Backcountry is a compact but robustly-constructed titanium can. In fact, it’s the most compact hunting rifle suppressor I have used — considering overall length with adapter. More impressive, it’s rated for calibers up to .300 RUM.

The Banish Backcountry seems to be thicker walled than the slightly larger, but one ounce lighter, Scythe Ti. With the factory direct thread adapter, mine weighed 9.5 ounces. It has a simple six-baffle stack, with vents through the rear baffle to allow some gas flow. Sound reduction (which is variable) isn’t obviously different from similar cans in its class, but it’s not as effective at softening the recoil impulse. Compared to higher-volume suppressors, recoil is noticeably sharper on lightweight rifles in 6.5 CM like the Browning X-Bolt 2. That disparity increases with the intensity of the cartridge. I think this is ideal for a hunter who shoots a lot of smaller .22-cal and 6mm cartridges, but also wants to use it up to the .30/06-class. It was delightful to shoot on the wood-stocked Weatherby 307 in .30/06.

Simple is good for a hunting suppressor, but I do wish that the Banish Backcountry had wrench flats or spanner notches on the can itself. Removing a stuck adapter can be quite challenging with no safe way to apply torque to the can. I have resorted to using a rubber strap oil filter wrench at times. It would also help to have wider wrench flats on the direct thread mount. They are pretty narrow, and it can be difficult to remove the direct thread mount if the threads are heavily fouled. If you want to swap between 1/2×28 and 5/8×24 mounts, being able to remove them without damaging anything is important. I’d recommend using the Silencerco Bravo titanium direct thread mounts.

See It Pros Light and compact for a .338 can

Ultra-durable steel

Very affordable

Good option for many calibers .338 or smaller Cons Only mounts over proprietary muzzle devices

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to 8.6mm/.338 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .338 Win. Mag.

Material: Steel

Length: 7.167 inches

Diameter: 1.75 inches

Weight (measured with required muzzle brake): 15.4 ounces

Front cap: Sealed

Rear: Quick-attach, thread over muzzle device

Price: $800

Key Features

Lightweight build

Deep-drawn steel is thin without sacrificing strength

Compact and suitable for many hunting applications

Sealed design is simple and robust

Cans are plentiful if you’re shooting .30 caliber or smaller, but it’s tougher to find the best suppressor if you’re shooting a larger-diameter bullet. When you bump up to .338 caliber and larger, suppressors tend to get bigger — much bigger. The Q Short Chop is an exception to that. Developed specifically for hunting use with the 8.6 BLK, it’s a surprisingly versatile can. On normal-length barrels, it’s fine for cartridges like .338 and .300 Win. Mag., and ideal for thumpers like the .338/06 and .338 Federal. I’ve been using it on my .338 Win. Mag. Ruger Guide Gun, and it’s still unobtrusive on my Q Mini Fix in 6mm ARC.

For a steel can, the Short Chop is astonishingly light at 12.2 ounces (without including muzzle device weight). Even with the required muzzle device, it’s only a bit heavier than many of the other cans on this list. Q uses a deep-draw process to create a thin, light, and strong suppressor that’s more affordable than just about any other .338 can.

The Short Chop mounts over proprietary Q muzzle devices like the Cherry Bomb pictured. Mounted, it has a nice, nearly flush fit.

The 1.75-inch-diameter tube has similar volume as many .308-caliber cans, which are most often 1.75 inches in diameter too. It’s a sealed suppressor, but I can see that the baffles have vents to allow some gas movement between chambers. All this makes it quite pleasant to use. I like that the over-brake design doesn’t result in any significant length added to the system. Even on the end of a normal-length rifle, the can is unobtrusive.

The only versatility drawback of the Short Chop is its proprietary mounting system, which uses Q muzzle devices. This isn’t a bad thing, but it doesn’t allow you to use standardized direct thread adapters. Fortunately, Q’s Cherry Bomb brakes and other muzzle accessories are easy to install and remove, so a couple of them would cover your bases in a pinch. This is probably the best all-around option I’ve used for .338 and smaller.

See It Pros Very Lightweight

Compact

Replaceable baffle stack

Strong, non-welded construction

Affordable Cons Added length from direct thread mount or brake negates some of the size advantages

Noticeably a bit louder than larger cans

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .308 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .30-378 Wby. (over 18-inch barrels)

Material: Aluminum and titanium

Length (with direct thread mount): 6.3 inches

Diameter: 1.74 inches

Weight (measured with factory direct thread mount): 8.3 ounces

Front cap: Sealed

Rear: Proprietary over-brake or direct thread mounting

Price: $729

Key Features

Monolithic baffle stack

Threaded construction — no welds

Can thread directly over Nosler brakes

Left-hand threaded

Large blast chamber, stepped down to baffle stack

The SR-30K is perfect for light, compact mountain rifles, and is available at a very reasonable price.

Many companies are making “K” versions of some of their most popular cans. According to SilencerShop, the “K” nomenclature is derived from “Kurtz,” the German term for “short.” This is similar to how the .380 ACP is also known as the 9mm Kurtz. Short “K” cans like the previously mentioned KGM R30K and, of course, the Nosler SR-30K offer some distinct advantages compared to their full-size compadres, and they make a few concessions too. To a hunter, the compact size and light weight is a tangible benefit. Paired with a shorter-barreled rifle, a can like the Nosler SR-30K offers the hunter excellent sound and blast suppression without creating an unwieldy package.

The SR-30K is based on the design of some of Nosler’s larger SR-30 cans. It’s a weldless can made of both aluminum and titanium, with components that are threaded together and held in place by a large jam nut on the suppressor’s exterior. This results in strong construction while allowing the use of less expensive materials like aluminum. Like the full-sized SR-30 suppressors, the SR-30K has a large blast chamber that is designed to fit over and thread onto Nosler’s proprietary muzzle brakes. In front of that is a short monolithic baffle stack that is replaceable.

Most hunters will probably opt to use the direct thread mount included with the suppressor. Nosler recommends installing the mount with the included Rockset thread locker because the blast chamber has a left-hand thread. If you’re not careful, you can inadvertently loosen the mount while threading it onto the barrel righty-tighty. I would like to see a DT mount that fits nearly flush with the body of the suppressor. The extra length added with the thread adapter makes the can effectively longer than the Banish Backcountry and Scythe Ti, and doesn’t take full advantage of how tiny and compact this suppressor is. Despite this, it might be the best suppressor for cutting weight while being hundreds of dollars cheaper than its closest ultralight competitors.

See It Pros Extremely lightweight

HUB-pattern standard rear threads

Suitable for many calibers — especially larger bores

Highly versatile

Unconditional Lifetime Warranty Cons Expensive

Rifles are noticeably louder than with many other suppressors

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .360 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .338 Lapua Mag.

Material: Titanium

Length (with direct thread adapter): 6.9 inches

Diameter: 1.6 inches

Weight (measured with direct thread adapter): 6.6 ounces

Front cap: Sealed

Rear: HUB standard 1.375×24 threads

Price: $1,427

Key Features

Ultralight build

Uses four baffles

Adaptable for use with pistols or PCCs

Interchangeable endcaps

Grippy engraving

The Rugged Alaskan 360 Ti is somewhat of an anomaly, being one of the very lightest hunting suppressors while also suitable for large magnum calibers. With the direct thread mount, it weighs only 6.6 ounces, and has interchangeable front caps and a HUB standard rear. The .360-inch bore diameter allows it to be used on 9mm pistols, and popular deer hunting rifles chambered in .350 Legend. It’s one of few lightweight hunting cans that would be suitable for cartridges like the .35 Whelen or .35 Remington, but can also be used on a .338 Lapua. What’s the catch? It’s expensive and you likely won’t find it to be as quiet as some other cans when using most rifle cartridges.

Setting the Alaskan 360 Ti on the scale will leave you scratching your head wondering where the weight savings came from. One obvious place is the baffles. The 360 Ti has only four baffles. They’re staggered in a way that maximizes sound suppression, but when shooting cartridges like the 6.5 Creedmoor up through .300 magnums, the report is noticeably louder than cans that weigh only a couple ounces more that have six, seven, or eight baffles.

The Rugged 360 Alaskan Ti mounted on the Author’s .338 Win. Mag. Guide Gun.

For the hunter who wants the ultimate weight advantage for a larger-caliber rifle, the sound discrepancy shouldn’t matter too much. It still does a great job at noise suppression, and offers tremendous versatility. If I had to pick just one suppressor for all my hunting applications, this would be a top contender. On .30-caliber and smaller, I would pick some of the previously mentioned cans, but this would probably be the best suppressor available for putting on the end of my .338 Win. Mag. Guide Gun.

See It Pros Reasonable weight

HUB-pattern standard rear threads

Suitable for many calibers and guns

Extremely versatile

Affordable Cons Bigger and heavier than some of the other .46-caliber cans on the market now

Specs

Caliber Rating: Up to .460 inches

Cartridge Rating: Up to .338 Lapua Mag, including .45/70

Material: Stainless steel, titanium, and inconel

Length (with direct thread adapter): 7.6 inches

Diameter: 1.57 inches

Weight (measured with direct thread adapter): 18 ounces

Front cap: Interchangeable

Rear: HUB standard 1.375×24 threads

Price: $700

Key Features

Welded baffle stack threaded into exterior tube

Compatible with direct-thread and quick-detach HUB mounds

Adaptable for use with pistols or PCCs

Interchangeable endcaps with brake endcaps available

Spanner wrench slots for disassembly

The Hybrid 46 is great for .45/70 rifles, but is still one of the most versatile cans on the market.

The Hybrid 46 has been around for quite a few years, and it might be out-classed in ways by some current competitors. For the price, however, there probably isn’t a more versatile suppressor on the market. The Hybrid 46 made its debut along with the emergence of the threaded .45/70 lever gun and has been one of the best options available for that. A remnant of the long ATF wait time era, this can provided unmatched versatility for someone who could only justify buying one suppressor. It can be fitted with recoil boosting pistons for use on a 9mm, 10mm, or .45-cal pistol, used with an ASR over-brake, quick-detach mount on an AR15, and can even tame down your .338 Lapua.

The Hybrid 46 uses multiple materials, and consists of a welded baffle stack that threads into an exterior tube. It’s closed up on the front with interchangeable endcaps, and a standard HUB thread at the rear. This design provides the ultimate versatility, and I’ve used mine on just about everything imaginable. Newer models like the Hybrid 46M and similar .36-cal Omega 36M offer improved modularity, but the original Hybrid 46 is tough to beat for both price and HUB compatibility.

This isn’t a suppressor you’ll want to pack around the mountains. Frankly, the weight kept me from doing that. But it might still be the best suppressor for a hunter who doesn’t need an ultralight option, and wants a good deal. It’s an appealing choice for anyone hunting with the .350 or .400 Legend, .450 Bushmaster, or similar cartridges — but wants easy compatibility with other guns they might have.

Other Hunting Suppressors to Check Out

The suppressor market is too broad to cover every great option in this story, but here are a few other cans that I have tried or want to try:

Heavier Steel suppressors like the Buck 30 are more affordable and can also work great for the average deer hunter.

FAQ

What is the quietest suppressor? It depends. Overall, rimfire suppressors are generally the most quiet, but that’s because of the small, low-pressure cartridge. There are some differences in how quiet a centerfire suppressor is, based on size and baffle design, but you’re unlikely to be able to notice much difference. Overall sound level is dependent on many different factors.

What is the best suppressor on the market? The answer to this question depends on your needs. Generally though, there isn’t a definitive “best” suppressor on the market. There are, however, many excellent suppressors to choose from. Does a longer barrel make a suppressor quieter?

A longer barrel can make a suppressor seem quieter, and can sometimes reduce the measured sound, but that depends on factors like caliber, powder burn rate, etc. It’s not a universal truth. What is the lifespan of a silencer? Most quality silencers will outlast their owners, and are capable of handling many thousands of rounds fired. Will a suppressor slow a bullet down? You may notice some slight velocity changes when adding a suppressor, but it’s common to see slightly faster velocities — possibly because of the increased time there is gas pressure behind the bullet. When measured with a large enough sample size, though, it’s not usually a significant change.



Final Thoughts

Picking a hunting suppressor can seem intimidating because of the many nuanced options, but most suppressors are pretty similar. When picking the best suppressor for you, or trying to, don’t worry so much about decibel rating or weight if you don’t need to. Think about how you will use the suppressor and whether you want one that’s highly specialized, super versatile, or something in the middle. Consider and research the mounting options you might want to use and, if possible, check them out in person at a dealer. Look for a can that is simple but easy to maintain or swap components. Once you find a suppressor that fits your needs, there’s no need to sweat the possibility of missing out on an option you didn’t pick. Again, they’re all pretty similar. The only certainty is that once you start hunting with a suppressor, you won’t ever want to hunt without one.