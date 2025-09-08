This Clever Tool Makes Modifying Your Own Cases Much Easier

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Hornady’s OAL gauge is a useful tool for determining maximum overall length for your handloaded ammunition. It utilizes a modified case (that you can buy) that’s drilled and tapped to thread onto the end of the gauge. This piece of brass doesn’t have the neck tension to hold a bullet securely, so when installed on the gauge you can drop a bullet into the neck, push this modified cartridge into the chamber, then slide the plunger forward until the bullet comes into contact with the rifling in the throat. After locking down the plunger, remove everything, drop the bullet back into the case, and you have a solid measurement for the cartridge’s overall length at which the lands are contacted.

One criticism of this system is that you have to buy or order the modified cases — which is even less convenient for wildcatters. But this new kit from RYT Gear gives you everything you need to make your own modified cases using your own fired brass. I’ve been using this for cartridges like 22 ARC, 25 PRC, .30/06, and .300 PRC.

Steps for Making Your Own Modified Cases:

Decap fired case Remove de-capping rod and/or neck mandrel rod from sizing die Insert fired case into sizing die until it sticks Thread jig body over sizing die with case into it until hand tight Install drill bit guide to jig body Drill out primer pocket Thread tapping guide into jig body Tap Remove sizing die and case from assembly Use reloading press to pull case from sizing die if sticky

This is another great piece of reloading equipment, like the stuck case remover, that may not see daily use, but when you need it, you’ll never regret having it.