Save 15% on a Ruger LCP at Cabela’s

At this point, the Ruger LCP is a self-defense classic. It has its detractors, but there are also a whole lot of people who trust their personal safety to this compact .380 ACP carry gun. And now, you can save 15% on one at Cabela’s.

The lightweight hammer-fired double-action-only ultra compact semi-auto is built for concealed carry from the ground up. The corners and edges are smoothed out to make the draw smoother and to keep wear on clothing to a minimum, and the hammer is recessed into the rear of the slide to keep it from snagging on clothing during the draw. All this goes toward the gun’s designation as a “pocket pistol.”

The manual of arms for the Ruger LCP is extremely simple — just like a striker gun, you just point and shoot. There’s no manual safety and only one trigger pull to get used to. The low-profile front and rear sights are integrated into the slide — again, more efforts to prevent snagging of any kind.

There’s a slide release on the left side of the gun that can be reached with the thumb for a righty, and the gun is compact enough that lefties can still hit it easily with their trigger finger. Same goes for the magazine release.

The LCP is a simple blowback design, but it also operates on a locked-breech system. This cuts down on felt recoil from the small, light pistol, while also making the slide easy to rack because you’re not fighting a heavy recoil spring.

If you’re looking for a go-anywhere, conceal-under-anything self-defense pistol or a backup gun, this deal is the opportunity you’ve been waiting on — you can take this gun home for under $220.

Ruger LCP Features and Specs

Highly concealable

Double-action only, hammer-fired

Locked-breech system mitigates recoil

Glass-filled nylon frame with purple finish

Hardened steel slide with blued finish

Low-profile front and rear sights

Manual slide hold-open latch

6-round magazine

Chambering: .380 ACP

Capacity: 6+1

Slide Finish: Black Oxide

Barrel Finish: Black Oxide

Barrel Length: 2.75 inches

Width: 0.82 inches

Sights: Integral

Weight: 9.6 ounces

Overall Length: 5.16 inches

Height: 3.6 inches

Grooves: 6

Twist: 1:16″ RH