Save 15% on a Ruger LCP at Cabela’s

At this point, the Ruger LCP is a self-defense classic. It has its detractors, but there are also a whole lot of people who trust their personal safety to this compact .380 ACP carry gun. And now, you can save 15% on one at Cabela’s.
Save $40 on a Ruger LCP, it’s now Only $220
The lightweight hammer-fired double-action-only ultra compact semi-auto is built for concealed carry from the ground up. The corners and edges are smoothed out to make the draw smoother and to keep wear on clothing to a minimum, and the hammer is recessed into the rear of the slide to keep it from snagging on clothing during the draw. All this goes toward the gun’s designation as a “pocket pistol.”
The manual of arms for the Ruger LCP is extremely simple — just like a striker gun, you just point and shoot. There’s no manual safety and only one trigger pull to get used to. The low-profile front and rear sights are integrated into the slide — again, more efforts to prevent snagging of any kind.
There’s a slide release on the left side of the gun that can be reached with the thumb for a righty, and the gun is compact enough that lefties can still hit it easily with their trigger finger. Same goes for the magazine release.
The LCP is a simple blowback design, but it also operates on a locked-breech system. This cuts down on felt recoil from the small, light pistol, while also making the slide easy to rack because you’re not fighting a heavy recoil spring.
If you’re looking for a go-anywhere, conceal-under-anything self-defense pistol or a backup gun, this deal is the opportunity you’ve been waiting on — you can take this gun home for under $220.
Ruger LCP Features and Specs
- Highly concealable
- Double-action only, hammer-fired
- Locked-breech system mitigates recoil
- Glass-filled nylon frame with purple finish
- Hardened steel slide with blued finish
- Low-profile front and rear sights
- Manual slide hold-open latch
- 6-round magazine
- Chambering: .380 ACP
- Capacity: 6+1
- Slide Finish: Black Oxide
- Barrel Finish: Black Oxide
- Barrel Length: 2.75 inches
- Width: 0.82 inches
- Sights: Integral
- Weight: 9.6 ounces
- Overall Length: 5.16 inches
- Height: 3.6 inches
- Grooves: 6
- Twist: 1:16″ RH
