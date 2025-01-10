Smith & Wesson 351 PD .22 Magnum, Tested and Reviewed

Share







The Smith & Wesson 351 PD isn’t the most well-known revolver in the AirLite series, but I think it should be. The S&W Model 329 PD is more well known among hunters and wilderness travelers. Chambered in .44 Magnum, it’s heralded by some as the ultimate bear-defense tool — even if it is punishing to shoot. For concealed carry, J-frames like the 340 PD chambered in .357 Magnum are practical and popular. What’s so special about a .22 Mag. version? The Smith & Wesson 351 PD is lighter, has better capacity, is easier to shoot well, and with performance elevated by modern ammunition, it’s a more enjoyable and useful general-purpose EDC revolver.

Smith & Wesson 351 PD Specs

Caliber: .22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire

Capacity: 7 rounds

Action: Single/double-action, hammer-fired

Barrel: Stainless steel, 1.88 inches

Dimensions: 6.26 inches (L) x 4.3 inches (H) x 1.3 inches (W)

Weight: 11.4 ounces empty (measured)

Frame: Aluminum alloy

Cylinder: Aluminum alloy

Controls: Left side cylinder release, exposed hammer

Finish: Black

Grip: Wood grip scales

Sights: Fiber-optic front, frame notch rear

Trigger: 3 pounds, 6 ounces (measured single action), Double action overloaded Lyman trigger pull gauge (greater than 12 pounds)

Price: $810

Key Features

Lightweight aluminum frame and cylinder

Fiber-optic front sight

Short rounded grip

Lanyard

7-round cylinder

Accuracy: 3.3 inches (average of 11 five-shot groups from 15 yards)

Review Highlights

Compact but potent

Low recoil and good ammunition capacity

Lightweight

Adequate accuracy

Great for EDC and woods carry

Smith & Wesson 351 PD: A 7-Shot J-Frame

At first glance, the Smith & Wesson 351 PD doesn’t stand out among the fleet of J-frames and other snub-nosed revolvers that have been produced in the last hundred years, but it combines proven design and function with a few modern features which make it distinct.

The J-frame is the smallest revolver platform Smith & Wesson produces, most commonly known for its five-shot .38 Special and .357 Magnum chamberings. The 351 PD is about the same size, with the same basic profile and controls. It features a stubby 1.88-inch barrel and minimalistic, rounded grip. Like other J-frames, it has a swing-out cylinder with the cylinder lock on the left side of the frame.

Some J-frames including the other .22 Magnum model, the 351 C, have an internal hammer and operate as double action only. The 351 PD has an exposed hammer and can be used in single-action or double-action mode. The hammer spur isn’t obtrusive, but its knurled top is grippy and easy to cock. The 351 PD doesn’t use a transfer bar safety mechanism, but rather a hammer block that springs up if the trigger is released while the hammer is being lowered. This prevents the hammer from contacting the firing pin when the trigger isn’t being pulled.

The 351 PD holds seven rounds of .22 WMR.

AirLite

The 351 PD is part of the AirLite series, and sports a lighter weight frame and cylinder than standard J-frames. Larger-caliber AirLite revolvers like the 329 PD in .44 Mag. and the 340 PD chambered in .357 Mag. have scandium alloy frames, which combine scandium and aluminum to greatly increase frame strength while keeping the revolvers much lighter than steel-frame variants. Because of the lower relative pressures of the .22 Magnum (max 24,000 psi), the scandium alloy isn’t necessary. The frame and cylinder of the 351 PD are aluminum. When empty, the 351 PD and other J-frame revolvers are similar in weight, but with ammunition added, the 351 PD is about 3.5 ounces lighter.

When manipulating the cylinder and frame — swinging out or locking up the cylinder or spinning the cylinder in the crane — it doesn’t feel as silky smooth as a refined steel-framed revolver. When mine was fresh out of the box, opening the cylinder was difficult. With use, it has smoothed up but it’s still not slick. In-battery function and rotation of the cylinder is fine.

The Smith & Wesson 351 PD has tasteful, weight reducing grooves along the backstrap of the grip, under the trigger guard, and along the bottom of the barrel sleeve which holds the stainless barrel. The top of the frame features a deeper groove, and a rounded rear sight notch is machined into the frame. It works well in conjunction with the low-profile red fiber-optic front sight. It’s not adjustable, but at closer distances — 15 yards and in — the sights are dead on. The revolver is rounded out by smoothly contoured wood grip scales that look good and provide a secure grip.

Shooting the Smith & Wesson 351 PD

I’ve put more than 500 rounds through this .22 Magnum without cleaning or additional lubrication. I wanted to test accuracy, but also its shootability and reliability with a high round count. Most of the .22 Mag. ammo I used wasn’t as dirty as bargain basement .22 LR, but rimfire fouling still tends to build up quickly.

I expended several boxes of general-purpose FMJ ammo from CCI and Winchester, but focused primarily on shooting modern defensive loads like Federal Punch 45-grain JHP and Speer Gold Dot 40-grain JHP. Both of these are designed for controlled expansion and optimal penetration and I recorded velocities at 1,047 and 1,049 fps respectively with my Garmin Xero Chronograph using 20-shot samples. I collected accuracy data using five-shot groups fired at 15 yards using a bagged tripod for standing support.

The 351 PD can be used in single action or double action.

Smith & Wesson 351 PD Accuracy

Federal Punch 45-grain JHP Accuracy Average: 3.46 inches (6 groups)

Speer Gold Dot 40-grain JHP Accuracy Average: 3.09 inches (5 groups)

Accuracy was pretty good for the 351 PD. Most modern semi-auto pistols will average between one- and two-inch groups with quality ammunition using a red dot. For basic non-adjustable sights, the 351 PD does exactly what you need it to. I found it easy to keep double-action shots in the center Alpha zone of a standard USPSA/IPSC target under 10 yards, and could keep single-action shots within the C-zone at 25 yards — though accuracy does drop off rapidly as the distance to the target increases. Ultimately, this is designed to be an up-close revolver and it hits the mark.

Handling and Function

The Smith & Wesson 351 PD is a hell of a lot of fun to practice with — something people generally don’t say about J-frames. A lightweight .38 Special or .357 Magnum can be brutal to shoot and difficult to do so quickly and precisely. However this little stinger is a blast to shoot. Though the 12-plus-pound double-action pull is distracting — it maxed out my Lyman Digital Trigger Pull Scale — that’s made up for by lack of recoil. After getting accustomed to it, I could quickly pump all seven rounds into the A-zone from seven yards. The heavy double-action trigger takes some practice to master, and it’s the most significant detriment to accuracy. Plinking away with the 351 PD in single action is a delight.

I was pleased that even without swabbing out the chambers once, empty cases generally sprung free sharply with a tap on the ejector rod. Fresh cartridges loaded smoothly, but sometimes required a push to fully seat, which is normal for any rimfire revolver. Cases displayed strong primer strikes, and I never experienced a hint of unreliability or any failures to fire. I noticed only two small issues with this gun. First, one of the pins that keeps the grip scales lined up correctly rattles back and forth when rotating the gun in hand. Second, there is some wear on the aluminum frame where the hammer has been rubbing from falling slightly to the left of center.

The 351 PD, like other J-Frame revolvers, is easily concealed and handy to carry.

Practicality of the 351 PD .22 Magnum

Generally, the J-frame revolver’s bread and butter is concealed carry, and they are wellsuited for many different carry styles. At its core, it’s designed for self defense. Choosing a larger .38 and .357 model wouldn’t raise eyebrows, but would you really want to use a .22 Mag. for personal protection?

Folks who end up needing to use deadly force in defense of life and limb don’t get to choose the time, place, and state of readiness — and the gun you have with you is better than the one you don’t. Though the 351 PD isn’t really any smaller than the .357-Magnum-chambered 340 PD, it does weigh less when fully loaded and is much easier to shoot. Additionally, seven shots of .22 WMR is more formidable than you might think.

It’s true that the .22 WMR doesn’t rival the .38 Special or .357 Mag. in terminal ballistics, but modern ammo has elevated it’s terminal ballistics. Traditional rimfire ammo — even the high velocity stuff — usually uses a non-jacketed slug that offers neither ideal penetration or wound-creating effects. Solids penetrate deeply but don’t create much of a wound cavity, and hollowpoints intended for small game generally expand too quickly to be ideal.

Modern jacketed loads like Federal’s Punch, Speer Gold Dot, and Hornady Critical Defense have changed that though. They’re all designed for good penetration and controlled expansion from short-barreled revolvers. Good ammo is what can make the 351 PD a formidable seven-shot stinger that’s practical for everyday carry.

The 351 PD has a fiber-optic front sight and rear sighting notch machined into the aluminum frame.

A Woodsman’s Tool

The Smith & Wesson 351 PD also serves as an excellent carry gun for the woodsman or trapper. No, I won’t be rushing to trade in my bear defense 10mm, but I immediately noticed how nice the 351 PD would be for a trapping revolver to carry or stash in the handlebar bag of a snowmobile. I’ve always carried a Ruger Single Six in .22 WMR for dispatching wolves, coyotes, and lynx, but the 351 PD could fill the role even better. It’s even got a small lanyard tie-off point at the butt of the grip. Lanyards are largely outdated for handgun use, but I could see it being used by a trapper who doesn’t want to chance dropping his revolver in deep snow or water.

The 351 PD isn’t especially accurate, but could easily be used to take small game at 10 yards or less. It will stow easily into backpacks, pockets and some binocular pouches. For something that can double as a practical concealed-carry handgun, I find the .22 Mag. very appealing. In a gun that’s always easy to bring along, what’s not to like?

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Light and compact

Easy to shoot

Good ammunition capacity

Useful for more than just self defense

Cons:

More expensive than a lot of other rimfires

Not very accurate beyond 15 yards

Not as potent as larger revolver cartridges for self defense

After 500 rounds, my 351 PD shows some wear on the aluminum frame from the hammer falling left of center.

Final Thoughts

Though out-powered by larger-caliber J-frames, I think the Smith & Wesson 351 PD is appealing for EDC and self-defense, as well as a practical woodsman’s tool. It’s easy to throw in a sticky IWB holster or winter coat pocket, but offers utility to a hunter, fisherman, or trapper that most EDC firearms don’t. I favor a semi-auto 9mm pistol for my primary concealed-carry gun but, if looking at compact revolvers, I’m going to reach for that .22 Mag.