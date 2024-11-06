Save $400 on CMMG MK4 Rifles at Bass Pro Shops

These rifles are now well under $1,000 for a limited time

By Dave Maccar

Posted on Nov 6, 2024 12:50 PM EST

The CMMG MK4 is on sale

Right now, Bass Pro Shops is offering a huge $400 discount on select CMMG MK4 rifles, including a Bass Pro/Cabela’s exclusive. If you’ve always wanted to add a CMMG AR to your gun safe, this would be the time to pull the trigger. Both models that are on sale make a great base for any rifle setup a shooter would like, plus both come with high-end parts and Cerakote finishes.

The Base Model CMMG MK4 Is Just $799.99

It’s available in .223/5.56 or .300 AAC Blackout and includes a Patriot Brown Cerakote finish on the metal components. The MK4 sports a 16.1-inch medium-taper barrel for excellent balance, accuracy, and maneuverability. The rifle’s black synthetic furniture includes a CMMG ZEROED pistol grip, trigger guard, and ejection port paired with a black M4-style adjustable stock. On the muzzle is an A2 birdcage flash hider in front of a 15-inch M-LOK handguard Cerakoted to match the receivers. 

Get the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Exclusive version of the MK4 for Just $899.99

This special variant is offered with a Marsh Green Cerakote finish to protect the metal components from the elements in the field. It’s available in .223/5.56 only and is outfitted with a full set of FDE furniture, including a B5 stock and pistol grip, as well as a matching CMMG magazine. The full-length, wedge lock, free-floating M-LOK handguard is Cerakoted to match the receivers and can accept any accessories you want to add. 

The receiver is fitted with CMMG ZEROED controls, which include an ambidextrous safety selector. The rifle comes with a custom muzzle brake on the 16.1-inch threaded barrel to reduce felt recoil and muzzle climb. 

CMMG MK4 Specs

  • Cartridge: .223/5.56 or .300 BLK (Patriot Brown model only)
  • Barrel Length: 16.1 inches
  • Color: FDE or black
  • Hand: Right
  • Finish: Marsh Green Cerakote or Patriot Brown Cerakote
  • Capacity: 30+1 (standard AR mags)
  • Weight: 7 pounds

