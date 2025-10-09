First Look at SilencerCo’s Spectre 9K 9mm Suppressor

The short, ultralight Spectre 9K suppressor hasn’t hit the market yet, but I got ahold of one — and I’m never letting go

By Tyler Freel

Published

Silencerco Spectre 9K
The Spectre 9K, introduced at SHOT Show 2025, is an awesome little 9mm suppressor.

At SHOT Show 2025, SilencerCo announced its Spectre 9K suppressor — a shortened version of the ultralight titanium Spectre 9 the company released in 2024. We are still waiting for it to hit the market, but I managed to get an early sample. 

This is a compact, ultralight 9mm can that works well with full-sized guns, but is ideal for compact 9mm pistols, too. Many pistol suppressors are long and cumbersome, and their weight causes a lot of muzzle movement while shooting. This can is better in every way. 

It’s sized to use Silencerco’s Alpha accessories, and can be fit with a recoil booster or various mounts. It’s perfect for both pistols and PCCs, and is rated for use with subsonic .300 BLK too. If you’re in the market for a 9mm suppressor, I’d be sure to pick one of these up once they are available.

Tyler Freel

Staff Writer

Tyler Freel is a Staff Writer for Outdoor Life.

