First Look at SilencerCo’s Spectre 9K 9mm Suppressor

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
At SHOT Show 2025, SilencerCo announced its Spectre 9K suppressor — a shortened version of the ultralight titanium Spectre 9 the company released in 2024. We are still waiting for it to hit the market, but I managed to get an early sample.
This is a compact, ultralight 9mm can that works well with full-sized guns, but is ideal for compact 9mm pistols, too. Many pistol suppressors are long and cumbersome, and their weight causes a lot of muzzle movement while shooting. This can is better in every way.
Read Next: Picking the Best Suppressor for Your Hunting Rifle
It’s sized to use Silencerco’s Alpha accessories, and can be fit with a recoil booster or various mounts. It’s perfect for both pistols and PCCs, and is rated for use with subsonic .300 BLK too. If you’re in the market for a 9mm suppressor, I’d be sure to pick one of these up once they are available.