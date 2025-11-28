The Best Black Friday Deals on 9mm Ammo

Everything from +P to practice ammo is on sale for crazy low prices

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Bulk 9mm ammo
Bulk 9mm ammo is relatively affordable compared to a few years ago, but still more expensive per round than in 2019. Photo by Kody G. Perrin

Ammo prices are back to reasonable levels and you can get 9mm range ammo for around (or even under) 20 cents per round with these Black Friday Deals.

Get Cheap 9mm With These Black Friday Deals

Save $10 on Underwood Xtreme Defender 9mm Luger Ammo 68 Grain Lehigh Xtreme Defense Fluted Lead Free

Get 9mm Reman Ammo for 17 cents per round

Buy 3 Boxes of Blazer 9mm Luger Blazer Brass FMJ, 115gr, 50 rounds and Get One Box Free

Get a Fiocchi 9mm 115gr FMJ 1,000 Round Case for $220

Save $10 on a box of Federal 9mm 124gr HST Ammunition

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

