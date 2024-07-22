Savage M110 Ultralite Elite Tested and Reviewed: A Light and Impressively Accurate Mountain Rifle

Few rifle companies, perhaps none, present such a wide array of factory model variations as Savage and their model 110. The model 110 was first introduced in 1956 and stands as the longest-running bolt-action rifle that’s been continuously produced without major modification. Shooters have long prized the M110 for its accuracy and value, and while the new M110 Ultralite Elite is pricier than previous iterations, it’s also far more advanced. The M110 Ultralite Elite incorporates a cutting-edge chassis, barrel, and lightened action — aiming to seat it among the most capable mountain hunting rifles.

Savage M110 Ultralite Elite Specs

Action: Two-lug, Model 110,

Stock: MDT HNT 26

Cartridge: 6.5 Creedmoor (tested)

Capacity: 3+1

Weight: 5 pounds, 13 ounces (measured)

Trigger: Accutrigger, adjustable, 2 pounds 10 ounces (measured)

Barrel: Proof Research, 18 inches; 1:8 twist, threaded 5/8-24

Length: 37.75 inches at author’s length of pull (27.75 inches folded)

Price: $3,200

Key Features

Magnesium/carbon fiber HNT26 chassis

Folding stock adjustable for comb height and length of pull

Proof Research carbon-fiber barrel

Fluted bolt and lightened M110 action

Integral ARCA rail

Review Highlights

Very lightweight, packable, and adjustable

Well-suited for a variety of shooting support platforms (i.e. bipods, tripods, bags, etc.)

Excellent Accuracy

Cocking the stiff M110 action is distracting on this platform

Savage M110 Ultralite Elite Accuracy

This lightweight rig delivered excellent accuracy — excellent accuracy for any hunting rifle. The fact that it weighs in at less than six pounds makes it’s accuracy even more impressive. To gauge the accuracy of the Savage M110 Ultralite Elite in the most practically applicable way possible, I recorded 21 five-shot groups with six types of ammo. Additionally, I recorded seven three-shot groups each, with two of those types of ammo. All shooting was done prone off a bipod with a rear support bag.

Across all ammunition, the rifle averaged .534-inch three-shot and .812-inch five-shot group sizes. Does that mean it’s a half-inch gun? No, but it’s incredibly accurate for a light packable mountain rifle. As we’ve been detailing in many recent articles, three- and five-shot groups simply don’t give us enough data to adequately assess the true dispersion of the rifle system. Think of your shot distribution as a cone. Every bullet you fire will stay within that cone, but five-shot groups — or even average sizes of many five-shot groups — don’t provide enough information to predict the range in which your shots will land.

We present five-shot accuracy data because that’s the language us shooters generally speak. But, as detailed in this story by shooting editor John B. Snow, we use those three- and five-shot groups to form a 20-shot aggregate group. This gives us a much less fragmented picture of the rifle system’s accuracy. This Savage M110 Ultralite Elite performed impressively, with 20-shot group sizes ranging between 1.00 and 1.86 inches. A light hunting rifle that can print an aggregate of 20 shots in a sub-inch group is a rare duck, and one that can consistently keep 20-shot groups under 1.5 inches is damn precise. With 20 shots, we also have a valid mean radius, which is a better predictive tool than group size, and takes every shot into account. For comparison, if we’d had this rifle for our test of the best rifles of 2024, it would rank among the top five for accuracy.

The M110 Ultralite Elite shot a variety of ammo well.

Here’s a look at the full accuracy results, listed by smallest-to-largest mean radius per 20-shot group:

Ammunition Average 3-Shot Group Size (inches) Average 5-shot Group Size (inches) 20-shot group size Mean Radius (20 shots) Federal 140-grain Center Strike BTHP N/A .646 1.04 .27 Hornady Precision Hunter 143-grain ELD-X .479 N/A 1.00 .3 Sierra 130-grain Tipped GameKing N/A .621 1.18 .32 Winchester Match 140-grain BTHP N/A .597 1.23 .35 Hornady Precision Hunter 143-grain ELD-X N/A .96 1.36 .43 Nosler 140-grain RDF N/A .998 1.45 .46 Hornady 140-grain ELD-Match N/A 1.08 1.47 .51 Sierra 130-grain Tipped GameKing .589 N/A 1.86 .57

Breaking Down the Savage M110 Ultralite Elite

The heart of the M110 Ultralite Elite is, of course, the enduring model 110 action. However, it sports some upgrades that were first introduced on the 110 Ultralite back in 2020. The action is lightened with the radius cut off at 10- and 2-o’clock, and some inletting work on the left side of the receiver. The original Ultralite version had material removed from the right rear of the action as well, but the 110 Ultralite Elite has a sheet-metal bolt release lever in that location.

Like the 110 Ultralite, the Elite version has a blueprinted or “trued action,” ensuring that surfaces between the receiver and barrel are flat and the system is lined up perfectly straight and concentric with the bore. The bolt features a diamond-pattern fluting and Cerakote finish, and uses a sliding-claw extractor and dual-plunger ejectors — even in the 6.5 CM model I tested. The bolt handle is capped with a round carbon-fiber knob. The knob gives the shooter some extra leverage and purchase, but the action is still distractingly difficult to cock — so much so that you must brace the rifle to keep it from moving when running the action. This isn’t a fatal flaw, but it’s a typical M110 characteristic for the scrupulous customer to consider.

The carbon-fiber stock on the M110 Ultralite Elite has an ajustable padded comb and length of puull can be extended with shims.

Proof Research Carbon-Fiber Barrel

Proof research is dominant in the carbon-wrapped barrel market, and like many savage 110 models, the Ultralite Elite takes advantage of that. The model is available in 6.5 CM, 6.5 PRC, .308 Win., 7mm PRC, .300 WSM, and .300 Win. Mag, in barrel lengths of either 18 or 20 inches, though a 22-inch version in 6.5 CM is offered. Barrels are threaded ⅝-24 and, at these shorter lengths, are perfect for capping with your favorite lightweight suppressor. I topped this one with a Diligent Defense Enticer STI, a titanium suppressor that weighs about 9 ounces. This combo has been exceptionally accurate in other Savages as well.

MDT HNT26 Chassis

The most prominent of the trio of features that defines the M110 Ultralite Elite is the MDT HNT26 chassis. The HNT26 has become popular among mountain hunters and some NRL competitors in recent years — and for good reason. When paired with the Savage action and Proof barrel, it is lightweight at just under six pounds and features a rigidly locking folding stock that is adjustable for both length of pull and comb height. The carbon fiber comb is padded and secured by two set screws, and polymer shims are easily added behind the buttpad to adjust length.

The body of the chassis is magnesium, and it accepts AICS-pattern magazines. The rifle comes with a flush-fitting 3-round mag, but I used 10-round competition magazines without issue too. The forend is a carbon-fiber tube with M-Lok rails on the sides and even forward of the scope — for shooters who might want to mount a clip-on thermal or night vision device. The bottom of the forend features an integral Swiss ARCA rail that can clip into a tripod or be used to mount a competition bipod. The bottom of the forend also features M-Lok slots and comes with a sling swivel stud installed — though you’ll probably want to just remove those and use the integral QD cups. It’s a clever and versatile system.

The recoil lug of the M110 sits against this block, just forward of the action screw.

The M110 Ultralite Elite Wasn’t Love At First Sight

I really didn’t care for the HNT26 chassis at first. I’d previously spent time shooting two other rifles in the same chassis and I didn’t feel that either really shot as well as they should have. A fact that may have biased me against the HNT26 is that some shooters seem to have accuracy issues that are thankfully addressed by a small bedding kit offered by Soldier Mountain Arms. When I fitted this one with an Atlas bipod and started shooting prone, it was neither comfortable or stable. The system felt very hollow and bouncy. The only mechanical issue I experienced with the rifle was that the action, optic base, and forend screws all became loose and needed retorquing after shooting about 100 rounds.

However, the chassis did begin to sway me. It shot accurately, and when I switched to an MDT CKYE-pod, the stability was greatly improved. The platform felt even better in positional shooting from bags or when clamped into an ARCA tripod. Using a Maven RS 1.2 2.5-15×44 scope, I was able to make consistent hits on steel out to 825 yards — even from a standing position — with Winchester 140-grain Match ammo.

The action and chassis combo worked well with the included 3-round magazine, but also with a longer 10-round magazine. This would make it a potentially appealing factory NRL Hunter rifle that could genuinely pull double-duty as a lightweight alpine backpack gun. The folding stock has the rigidity of a precision rifle, and the lock mechanism is easy to manipulate. The stock folds away from the ejection port and locks into place. Compared to chassis like the XLR, I find it to have better ergonomics and be more compact and easier to stow.

Is the M100 Ultralite Elite a Fair Value?

Selling for around $3,200, this is a premium-priced rifle. Its expense falls short of rifles like the Seekins Havak Slam, but is more than some other rifles in its class like the Springfield 2020 Redline. To assess this gun, we need to consider what it is, what the competition is offering, and where we specifically place our value.

Essentially, we have a slightly upgraded M110 action, Proof barrel, and the MDT Chassis. It’s a modern but pedestrian assembly that virtually any savvy shooter could recreate. The barrel will cost you around $1,100, and the chassis will run about $1,400. That leaves about $700 for the action, and I think that despite its accuracy, the action is the weakest point of this system. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of the M110. It’s a proven action that’s perfectly suitable but they are undeniably rough to run. Considering that a prospective customer could purchase and upgrade a rifle like a Sig Cross or buy a smoother Tikka action and the same components for the same price or cheaper, the Savage is not a screaming deal.

It’s a good rifle, but it will have some competition among shooters who have access to all the same components and can do the math. The M110 and Proof barrel pairing is undeniably accurate and out-shot the more expensive Seekins Slam and that’s got to be part of the price consideration too.

The more I shot from field positions and clipped into a tripod, the more I liked this rifle.

Savage M110 Ultralite Elite Pros and Cons

Here are a few of the biggest things to consider when looking at the Savage M110 Ultralite Elite:

Pros

Great versatility

Easy to pack and stow

Excels in positional shooting

Very accurate

Cons

M110 Action is stiff and clunky

Price is a little high considering other options for the same chassis and barrel

Final Thoughts on the Savage M110 Ultralite Elite

I didn’t think I would like this rifle as much as I do, but the accuracy and practical-shooting ergonomics of the HNT26 have slowly swayed me. The chassis is thoughtfully designed and adaptable for many different shooting positions and hardware. I just needed to give it a chance. For a premium-priced rifle like this, I would like to see Savage design a smoother action. However, credit where credit is due, I had no major problems with the action and it delivered accuracy that I could never have expected from many of the sheep rifles I’ve carried into the mountains over the years. If you’re already a fan of the M110, this rifle won’t disappoint.