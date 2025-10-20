Looking For a Hunting Suppressor? These Are the 5 Best I Have Used

Sign up for the On The Gun Newsletter The latest for gun hunters and competitive shooters. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s never been easier to get a suppressor for your hunting rifle. But choosing one, for a first-time buyer, can be an intimidating task. There are thousands of options on the market and choosing the best can for your hunting rifle isn’t easy if you don’t know what to look for. So many new suppressors are hitting the market that a top-of-the-line can a couple years ago is just average today. I’ve been shooting every new suppressor I can get my hands on for years, and these are the best ones that I have used.

Airlock Industries Zero Gravity

See It Pros Ultra lightweight

Very compact

Surprisingly quiet

Great Price Cons No modularity

This is one of the best hunting rifle suppressors I have ever used. Like many other that are leading the pack, it’s 3D printed from titanium, making it both strong and economical. It measures 5 inches long and weighs just 5.75 ounces. Despite that, it’s very quiet. In fact, it’s noticeably quieter than several other popular suppressors — something I noted on a recent antelope hunt. This is one of my top picks because it’s simple, rugged, quiet, and you’ll hardly notice it on your muzzle. It is direct thread only and, because threads are cut into the suppressor itself, they cannot be changed like a HUB-compatible suppressor. For a hunting suppressor, that’s a feature, not a bug. At $850, this is a really good value — many top-level hunting suppressors will cost you $1,000 or more. This is a brand new company and this initial offering is in 6.5mm, but also they have a 7mm version and more to come.

Unknown Munitions US OG

See It Pros Over-barrel design reduces overall length

Great balance on a rifle

Lower-pitched, thumpy tone Cons Not modular, single thread pitch

The author’s son killed this nice Alaska black bear using the US OG on a 6mm Creedmoor. Tyler Freel

In the days of year-long waiting periods, modularity was king for hunting suppressors. While modular cans have their place, a simple dedicated hunting silencer is hard to beat. This fully 3D-printed titanium can from Unknown Munitions weighs about 11 ounces and features a reflex design, meaning the rear portion of the suppressor goes back over the barrel. That reflex expansion chamber allows a shorter portion — about four inches — to stick out in front of your muzzle. This improves balance and gives you a more compact package than the average 8-inch suppressor. The reflex design also creates a noticeably duller sound signature, whereas some produce a very sharp, snappy sound. These are available in .30 caliber as well as 6.5mm options, and to fit over 0.75-inch diameter steel barrels or larger carbon-fiber barrels. This suppressor isn’t modular, so you need to ensure compatibility before you order. Also check out their Reaper suppressor, which I haven’t had the chance to use, but should be another top contender. Price: $899

B&T Print-X VERS36 Ti

See It Pros Lightweight

Fully modular

Excellent value Cons No major drawbacks

The short configuration of the VERS36 is great for smaller cartridges like the 22 ARC (pictured). Frank Schultz

I’ve used several of B&T’s Print-X series of titanium 3D-printed suppressors and have been impressed by all of them. Their modular VERS36 Ti model, however, deserves special recognition. To my knowledge, this is the lightest modular 36-caliber suppressor on the market, and it’s way cheaper than similar, more primitive cans were several years ago. If your’e wanting to get a suppressor to start out with, or to use on multiple hunting rifles, this is your jam. It’s got 36-caliber baffles and comes with a .360 front cap. The rear is HUB-compatible and B&T makes nice titanium direct-thread adapters. You can get smaller front caps as well. If using on smaller cartridges or you just need a shorter overall package, the front section is removable. This is a flow-through design with spiral baffles that works well on bolt actions and gas-guns alike. It’s ideal for cartridges like the .350 Legend, but will work on anything with a .360-diameter bullet or smaller. I received mine through Silencer Central and it can be delivered to your door. Price: $800

Dead Air Nomad Ti XC

See It Pros Lightweight design

HUB compatible

Interchangeable front caps

Robust tool notches Cons More expensive than some other great suppressors

The Nomad Ti XC is another excellent option for a hunting suppressor. It’s 3D printed design allows for modern baffles and reduces weak spots. The front and rear of the can are threaded and it is compatible with HUB rear mounts. I prefer using a Silencerco Ti direct thread adapter on the rear, and the standard .308 front cap. Other companies like Salmon River Solutions are making accessories like a directional brake that threads into the front cap to further reduce recoil and tame down cartridges like the .300 PRC. As pictured, the suppressor weighs less than 10 ounces and works wonderfully for anything 30-caliber and under. A nice feature is the inclusion of deep tool notches which makes removing the HUB mounts easy without worry of damaging the suppressor. Price: $1,049

Silencerco Scythe Ti

See It Pros Very light

Great recoil reduction

Excellent direct-thread adapters Cons Expensive

Failures have been documented

I have an ever-increasing library of suppressors, but the Scythe Ti is still on my standby list. When released a couple years ago, this was the best thing since sliced bread. It delivered unmatched weight and excellent performance and was the first suppressor would have even considered putting on a lightweight mountain rifle. The market is speeding along, but this one still holds it’s own. The titanium anchor brake reduces recoil noticeably compared to standard cap and most flow-through suppressors, and the Ti direct thread adapter design is excellent. The Scythe even features a tool to apply torque to the can if it’s baked onto the threads of your rifle or the adapter. The downside of the Scythe is that it’s still quite expensive while the market is progressing, and the welded baffle design can sometimes fail. Mine failed while shooting on a 300 PRC, but I did have it repaired and back within 2 weeks. Regardless, it’s still one of my five favorite hunting suppressors. Price: $1,174