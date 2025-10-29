The 3 Motion Decoys All Duck Hunters Need on a Calm Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Calm days can be brutal for duck hunting. Without wind, ducks can approach the “X” from any angle they like. Plus your spread will appear still and lifeless — unless you’re rigged up with the following three motion decoys.

Over several seasons of experimenting with my decoy spread, I’ve become a believer in adding motion, especially on calm sunny days. In fact, I wrote a full review of the best motion decoys for duck hunting, but I’ll distill it here to the three basics.

Motion Duck Decoys

Mojo is all but synonymous with the spinning wing decoy, and their latest spinner, called simply the Mojo Mallard Drake, is a bit of a throwback to those first robo ducks. The most notable thing about this spinner is the large profile of the aluminum wings. The Mojo decoy creates noticeably more flash than both the Lucky Duck and Avian-X spinning wing decoys. I think that’s a good thing.

It’s quieter than the old Mojos, it comes with a sturdy pole and it has a wiring system that allows you to connect the battery directly to the motor if you’re having issues with the standard connection. This is my favorite spinning wing decoy on the market.

This decoy is ideal for bright, sunny days when you’re trying to draw ducks from a far distance. It’s also perfect for field spreads and big water spreads.

The Power Shaker makes a subtle ripple that doesn’t do a ton all by itself. But when you mix half a dozen of these in with the rest of your spread, the whole thing comes to life. These decoys are powered by AA batteries and have a decent run time of up to 10 hours. Since they’re Avian X dekes, they look ultra realistic.

These decoys are perfect for mixing into a spread of standard mallard floaters.

Duck hunters have been running these splasher decoys for years, but the new Pro model is more durable and easier to charge than previous editions. But just like those old Higdon’s the new model splashes and bobs aggressively. I’ll admit it looks a little odd on its own. But when you mix it in with a bunch of other blocks all around it, the total effect is very realistic. If you ever watch a flock of feeding mallards there is a ton of splashing and flapping going on. And the Pulsator brings lots of action to the spread.

Read Next: The Best Duck Decoys of 2025

This decoy is best suited to run in the heart of your spread, surrounded by other floaters. In a very big water spread, two or three of these will get it rocking.