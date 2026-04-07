Turkey Van Tour Video: What to Do When Gobblers Go Ghost

Sometimes toms do the exact opposite of what you expect. In some ways, that's what makes turkey hunting fun

By Roy Holdford

Published

Add Outdoor Life (opens in a new tab)

If you turkey hunt long enough, you’ll find yourself in some scenarios that will leave you scratching your head wondering, What the heck just happened? Turkeys have a funny way of disappearing or doing the exact opposite of what you expect. You can have a bird gobbling his brains out one minute, and then the next minute the woods will be completely silent. This can mean that he’s charging into gun range. 

But after an hour of him not showing, any hunter would start second guessing.

Maybe he went silent because a hen swooped him up? Maybe a coyote ran through and spooked him? Or maybe a gaggle of jakes came in and ran him off?  Even an experienced woodsman can have a hard time reading the cryptic signs of a wild turkey. 

In my recent hunts in Mississippi, I ran into no shortage of these head-scratching moments. One of the scenarios had us working toward a turkey that was gobbling at every call, plus every crow and woodpecker in the woods. We made our way into a setup 300 yards from him and he went completely silent, almost instantly. It was hard to say if we spooked him, if a hen rounded him up, or if something even weirder happened. I’m still wondering about what happened as I write this.

It was one of those situations that left us headed back to the truck with our confidence shattered and brains scrambled. Because turkey hunting is such an auditory experience, you don’t often get to watch what happens to a turkey’s mood during these situations. Observing a turkey’s behavior is key for judging when to rev up your calling, and when you need to dial it back. But when you’re turkey hunting in dense timber with little visibility, it can be hard to interpret just what’s going on in the turkey’s head throughout the morning’s hunt. 

Read Next: Turkey Hunting Tips from the Pros

Honestly, the best thing you can do is just shake off an encounter like this and keep trying.

Roy Holdford Avatar

Roy Holdford

Multi-Media Producer

Roy Holdford is a Multimedia Producer for Outdoor Life. His roles with the publication include videography, video editing, and he's the resident turkey fanatic. As a freelance videographer he's worked with brands such as Remi Warren, Kifaru, Barnes Bullets, and The Hunting Public. He spends the spring months traveling the country and living out of his van chasing the wild turkey. In the fall, he hunts whitetails and waterfowl along the East Coast. Born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, he's cut his teeth on hunting public land and self filming his adventures.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards