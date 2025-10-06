An Elk Hunter Just Sustained ‘Serious’ Injuries in a Grizzly Attack. Officials Have a Theory About What Attracted the Bear

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

An elk hunter in British Columbia is now in stable condition after surviving a serious grizzly bear attack near Fort Steele on Thursday.

The man, whose name has not been released publicly, was initially in critical condition when he was evacuated and admitted to the Kelowna General Hospital, B.C. Conservation Officer Service inspector Tobe Sprado told the Canadian Broadcast Corporation.

“We believe the hunter was calling and we believe the calls attracted the grizzly bear family group towards him,” Sprado said.

Details of the attack are still emerging. Officials have not yet been able to speak to the hunter “due to his injuries,” but preliminary findings suggest the hunter may have inadvertently attracted the sow grizzly and her cubs with an elk call. Officials did not specify whether he was cow calling or bugling. The incident remains under investigation by COS Predator Attack specialists.

“Initial information was that the hunter was able to fire off one shot in self defense but it is unknown if the bear was hit,” the BCCOS announced in a statement. Officials did not disclose the type of firearm.

Wildlife officials launched “a drone with FLIR” thermal capabilities and were unable to locate any bears in the area. Low-level helicopter flights in the area, as well as a return to the attack site the following day did not turn up “any new evidence” of bears remaining in the area. Royal Mounted Canadian Police assisted in the investigation.

It’s not immediately clear if the hunter was alone or with companions while hunting, or how emergency personnel were alerted to the attack. Officials did know exactly where to find the victim, which may have saved his life. Sprado told CBC that region is heavily hunted this time of year, and that elk season in the area runs through Oct. 20. The town of Fort Steele lies about 60 miles north of the Canadian border, and not far from the town of Whitefish and nearby Glacier National Park in northwest Montana.

Read Next: Man Found Dead in Arkansas Campground Was Likely Killed by a Bear. This Would Be the Second Fatal Attack There in a Month

This is one of several surprise grizzly encounters in 2025 that resulted in casualties to either humans or the bear. On Sept. 29, a hunter in Fort St. James, B.C., was charged and bitten on the ankle by a grizzly sow accompanied by a cub. “The bear disengaged, and the hunter was able to seek medical help,” according to BCCOS. The incident was ruled defensive, in that the sow was protecting her cub from a perceived threat.

In April, mushroom hunters in north-central Montana shot and killed a charging grizzly at close range. Hikers in Yellowstone and Kenai Fjords national parks were both injured in grizzly attacks last month.