Alaska’s moose typically get grouchy in March and April. Weary from deeper snow and a less-than-ideal diet, late winter is the time when many moose succumb to the elements. The ones left standing will refuse to leave packed trails, where the walking is easier. Many of these moose become aggressive.

The heavy snowfall and cold, wet conditions that have persisted across much of Alaska this winter have worn down their patience. There have been several dangerous encounters between moose and people over the last month or so. In neighborhoods and on packed multi-use trails, the stressed animals are causing chaos. Three weeks ago, we covered the story of a musher whose team was stomped repeatedly by a bull moose.

This video, shared on social media last week, shows a cow moose charging a man in his driveway. The man is saved at the last second by his brave wiener dog when it fearlessly leaps at the moose. The situation could have turned deadly in a hurry had the moose knocked the man on the ground or pinned him against his vehicle.

Shout out to Reecey my weiner dog! best guard dog ever! Posted by Noah James Adams on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Another recent video of a close encounter was recorded and shared by a couple visiting Alaska. They were on a dogsled tour—a popular tourist activity in the interior—when their team encountered a cow moose standing with her calf in the middle of the trail. The cow immediately charged through the team, stomping and kicking at dogs and riders as it ran by. Luckily the moose didn’t stop to continue the attack—as sometimes happens.

So, here’s what happened. Also edit to add – I am a she, not a man, and I was the one sitting, my bf is the one with the cam and the guy between us was the guide. 😂1. This entire video is 20 seconds, so reaction time is insane. 2. The cam being used is a 360 that was on a stick sitting higher than we where, so you can spot the moose and her calves on it faster than we did.3. My foot was hung in a rope, so I was having problems getting out of the sled. Then when I stood to go my foot got hung again, and down I went. 4. The owner had just ran the trails on the snowmobile before we left on the dog sleds, shit happens – wildlife is unpredictable.5. The dogs are all 100% fine and all of them finished the tour happy as could be. 6. I’m fine, just bruised legs thankfully.7. The guide from the second team that was behind us said he’s ran dogs for 36 years and that was his first experience like that, I said, “welcome to my life” hahaha.8. We would 100% book with Snowhook Adventure Guides of Alaska again, and we truly did enjoy our experience with the sled team and environment minus this freak episode, lol.9. We’re laughing now, but I won’t lie that was 100% me screamin’ like a lil’ bitch when I went down. 😂Edit to add;I’m not from Alaska, I have no experience with moose or dog sledding – obviously we are aware of wildlife and the possibilities – but you can’t expect me to react properly in a situation I’ve never even been in or prepped for. 🤷‍♀️ Posted by Lesley Vivienne on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Many moose attacks don’t even make the local news here in Fairbanks, as its a fairly common occurrence. A biologist, Tony Hollis, told Outdoor Life last week that he is aware of at least 10 incidents where people have been attacked by moose in the area.

“About half the people didn’t even see it coming,” Hollis said. “They just walked out the door or were not paying attention, and were attacked from behind.”

Fortunately for everyone involved in these two recent encounters, no humans or dogs were injured. And in both instances, the moose walked away, too—agitated, but unharmed.