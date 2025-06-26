Tournament Angler Smashes Connecticut Record with 58-Pound Carp from Lake Zoar

Sign up for the Quick Strike Newsletter The hottest fishing news, tips, and tactics Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Norbert “Norbie” Samok, a tournament angler from Westchester County, New York, officially set a new Connecticut state record when he hauled in a 58.05-pound, 44.8-inch common carp from Lake Zoar last week, according to Connecticut Fish and Wildlife.

Samok’s colossal carp surpasses Connecticut’s previous state record carp by more than 13 pounds.

“It’s a mammoth of a carp,” the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, or DEEP, supervising fisheries biologist Mike Beauchene told CT Insider.

Samok said in a Facebook post that he lured the giant carp with a “boilie,” a round hard-boiled bait typically made of flour, eggs, and fish meal that was enhanced with One On Bait flavoring. He wouldn’t give up the exact coordinates of the honey hole (who could blame him) but did note it’s only accessible by boat.

The fish dethroned Rafal Wlazlo’s 45.5-pound carp, which was caught in May from Lake Lillinonah. Wlazlo was on the scene when Samok reeled in his giant catch. He even took photos and video to document the event.

“From one champ to another,” Wlazo said, according to a CFW Facebook post.

Samok, who grew up in Hungary, is part of the USA Carp Squad, a team that represents the United States on the international stage through USAngling, a nonprofit focused on growing competitive sportfishing.

Though still snubbed by some American anglers as “trash fish,” carp are hard-fighting bruisers. They are gaining respect among sportfishers in the U.S., particularly in the Northeast, where waters like Lake Zoar and Lake Lillinonah are quietly becoming trophy carp destinations.

Samok’s new record was officially recognized by CT DEEP yesterday and is now listed with other noteworthy catches from the Constitution State’s waters.