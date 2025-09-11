18 Wild Photos of Catfish Noodlers Wrestling Giant Flatheads

Sign up for the Quick Strike Newsletter The hottest fishing news, tips, and tactics Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

When a big flathead catfish bites your hand, your buddies wading nearby can feel the thump reverberate through the water. That unmistakable sound indicates a few things. First, the catfish hole you just swam down to check is indeed occupied. Second, you are probably thrashing around in murky water, fighting to pull that fish out of its hiding spot before you have to come up for air. And third, they better be ready to help the moment your head breaks the surface.

There’s no denying that catfish noodling is an absurd sport. It’s also some of the most fun you can ever have catfishing — assuming you’ve got enough redneck in you to give it a try. More states have begun legalizing catfish noodling in recent years, but it’s still an uncommon method for catching catfish. Most folks prefer to soak bait or kick back and spectate rather than wade into the water with a pissed-off, prehistoric fish.

Catfish make spawning holes in all kinds of places: in and under old concrete slabs, rootballs, banks, and rip rap. Natalie Krebs

A noodler about to surface after checking a hole for catfish. Noodling uses the buddy system, and fishing with a friend can help you wrangle a catfish — and also check on you if you don’t resurface when expected. Natalie Krebs

Two noodlers tag-team a flathead. One holds onto the tale to prevent it from thrashing away, while the other repeatedly dives underwater (even after pulling the fish from its hole) to get a firm grip. Natalie Krebs

Homemade noodling sticks, which are cut from old broom handles, topped with dull hooks, and tied with buoys to keep the sticks from sinking when the noodler needs to drop it in a hurry. These are not legal in every state, but they’re incredibly useful for reaching into larger catfish holes where they are permitted, such as in Kentucky. Natalie Krebs

Grabbing a catfish is one thing. Holding onto it is another. Courtesy Michelle Brantley

The author secures a flathead by threading one hand through the gill plate and linking her hands. This technique is done carefully, and only on bigger fish, to avoid damage to the gills. Courtesy of Michelle Brantley

Two noodlers wrestle a giant flathead. Courtesy Michelle Brantley

The big flathead wriggles free before the noodler can get a solid grip on it. Courtesy Michelle Brantely

Will Brantley, a longtime noodler from Kentucky, wrangles a flathead out of the water for a photo. Natalie Krebs

A smaller flathead catfish tucked under a rock. Although this cat lives in clear water, noodling often takes place in muddy, turbid water where you cannot see fish. Ryan Hagerty / USFWS

Brantley’s wife, Michelle, pulls a thrashing flathead out of its hole. Natalie Krebs

A burn from grabbing cats. Apart from a fishing license, gloves are one of the few essential pieces of gear needed for noodling catfish. They protect your hands from rough surfaces and the catfish itself. Natalie Krebs

Noodling is relatively safe, but life jackets are smart for younger kids who might be tagging along. A kevlar sleeve on the noodler’s dominant arm is also a good idea to protect it from abrasions, like the one above. Courtesy Michelle Brantley

Inspecting the fish’s gills to make sure the flathead will survive upon release. Courtesy Michelle Brantley

A boat is handy, but not necessary, for noodling. This crew usually keeps a couple catfish every summer, and always have a stringer, coolers, and ice at the ready. Natalie Krebs