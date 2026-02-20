Video: Before There Were Modern Tip-Ups, Ice Fisherman Used This Trick

Sign up for the Quick Strike Newsletter The hottest fishing news, tips, and tactics Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Dick Grzywinski (better known as the Griz) learned how to ice fish before modern tip-ups were common, or even legal. His dad taught him how to make a simple tip up out of a willow branch and a simple spool of line. Beyond that, all the Griz needs is a treble hook, depth bomb, split shot, and a shiner. No flashers or forward-facing sonar required.

The Griz went on to become a fishing legend in the Upper Midwest, often guiding writers and television personalities to some of their best days on the water. The ’90s were arguably the golden age of fishing media here in the Upper Midwest, when icons like Larry Dahlberg, Ron Schara, and the Lindner brothers dominated outdoor television, print media, and radio with fishing techniques and adventures. During this time, the Griz was featured in magazine articles, newspaper columns, fishing shows, and radio programs. When a writer needed a column or a TV show host needed a big fish caught on camera, they called the Griz. It’s not hyperbole to say that his fishing knowledge was shared with millions of people. (You can read my full feature story on the Griz here.)

Photo by Murray Road

Back then, the Griz also guided countless icefishermen for pretty much everything that swims. If you signed up to fish with the Griz, you could expect long days (regardless of the conditions) but also to catch more fish than anyone else on the lake.

Read Next: A Fishing Legend Explains How to Catch More Walleyes Without Forward-Facing Sonar

Now in his 80s, the Griz doesn’t guide ice fishermen, but he does take clients in the spring and summer on Pool 2 of the Mississippi River, which is his home water. And the tactics the Griz learned as a kid still works just as well today. Here’s how to catch fish through the ice the traditional way.