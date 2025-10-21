Save $150 on a Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
It won’t be long until snow is flying and lakes are covered in a thick layer of ice. If you’re looking for a new finder for ice season, Bass Pro Shops has the best price on the Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle.
Save $150 on a Garmin STRIKER Vivid 5cv Ice-Fishing Bundle with GT8HW-IF Transducer and Lead-Acid Battery
Get the STRIKER Vivid 5cv ice fishing bundle for only $300 at Bass Pro Shops. Compare that to $400 at Amazon and $450 at Fish USA. That’s a great deal on an ice fishing fish finder that will tell you how deep you are, create custom lake maps, and clearly show fish on the screen.
- GPS with waypoint marking
- 2D/Down scanning
- 5-inch screen
- GT8HW-IF transducer
- Built-in flasher
- Can create custom maps
