Save $150 on a Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle

Get this ice fishing fish finder bundle for only $300

By Scott Einsmann

Published

Garmin Striker 5CV Ice Fishing Bundle
Garmin

It won’t be long until snow is flying and lakes are covered in a thick layer of ice. If you’re looking for a new finder for ice season, Bass Pro Shops has the best price on the Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle.

Get the STRIKER Vivid 5cv ice fishing bundle for only $300 at Bass Pro Shops. Compare that to $400 at Amazon and $450 at Fish USA. That’s a great deal on an ice fishing fish finder that will tell you how deep you are, create custom lake maps, and clearly show fish on the screen.

  • GPS with waypoint marking
  • 2D/Down scanning
  • 5-inch screen
  • GT8HW-IF transducer
  • Built-in flasher
  • Can create custom maps

