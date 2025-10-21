Save $150 on a Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Quick Strike Newsletter The hottest fishing news, tips, and tactics Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It won’t be long until snow is flying and lakes are covered in a thick layer of ice. If you’re looking for a new finder for ice season, Bass Pro Shops has the best price on the Garmin Striker 5cv Ice Fishing Bundle.

Get the STRIKER Vivid 5cv ice fishing bundle for only $300 at Bass Pro Shops. Compare that to $400 at Amazon and $450 at Fish USA. That’s a great deal on an ice fishing fish finder that will tell you how deep you are, create custom lake maps, and clearly show fish on the screen.

GPS with waypoint marking

2D/Down scanning

5-inch screen

GT8HW-IF transducer

Built-in flasher

Can create custom maps

Read Next: Best Ice Fishing Fish Finders