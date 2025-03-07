The Top 10 Deals of the Bass Pro Shops Spring Fishing Classic

Share







Bass Pro Shops has three big sales per year: Black Friday, the Fall Hunting Classic, and the Spring Fishing Classic. So if you want to save money on a new rod, reel, fish finder, trolling motor, or anything else you need to get on the water, now is the time to buy. Instead of searching through the pages and pages of deals to find the best gear at great prices, we made the process easier for you. Here are our picks for the top deals from the Spring Fishing Classic. The deals run until March 26, but some might go out of stock before then. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest deals.

Save $1,200 on a Humminbird HELIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter

Boat electronics are expensive, but with this deal you’ll save nearly 50% off one of the best fish finders available. This finder would be ideal for the console of your boat or up on the casting deck for running the included down/side imaging transducer or hooking up to Humminbird’s new Mega Live 2.

If the 15-inch Helix is out of your price range or it’s more screen than you need, the 12-inch version is also on sale for $1200 off. Check it out here.

The Bass Pro Shops Crappie Maxx Spinning Rod and Reel Combo is now only $35

If you need an ultralight combo to catch panfish this spring and summer, here’s a great deal for you. This combo usually sells for $50, but you can get it for $35 on sale.

Save 24% off a Abu Garcia Revo5 SX Baitcast Reel

The Revo5 SX is a good real at a great price. They usually sell for $170 and you can now get one for $128 to $140.

This is a deal just for people who use a left-hand retrieve baitcaster. If you fall into that category, consider yourself lucky because $100 off a $280 reel is a screaming deal.

Save $100 on a Team Lew’s Elite-Ti Baitcast Reel

This reel only weighs 6.2 ounces and is made from aluminum and titanium. With the discount it’s still expensive at $400, but you get what you pay for with baitcasters so it’s a worthwhile investment for serious anglers.

Save $350 on Lowrance ActiveTarget 2 Live Sonar

If you run Lowrance fish finders and need a transducer or want to upgrade your original Active Target for the latest tech, you can save $350 on an ActiveTarget 2 transducer. That drops the price down to $1,300.

Save $200 on a Minn Kota Terrova Freshwater Trolling Motor with Dual Spectrum CHIRP Sonar and Wireless Remote

This all-in-one trolling motor package is a great buy if your rigging a new boat this spring. The trolling motor has all the tech you want like a built in transducer and spot lock. You’ll also get a foot peddle and remote control in the package.

Save 33% on a Abu Garcia Revo3 X Spinning Reel

This is an excellent spinning reel for around $100 on a normal day, but when it’s on sale for under $100 it’s a must buy.

Save 23% on a Abu Garcia Revo3 SX Spinning Reel

If you’re looking for a spinning reel that’s light, smooth, and casts well here’s a great for you. The Revo3 SX usually sells for $170, but you can get it for $130 to $140 during the Spring Fishing Classic.

Save $40 on a Lew’s Custom XP Speed Spin Spinning Combo

If you’re a bass angler looking for a new spinning set up, here’s a great combo that’s only $130 on sale.