The Best Air Pistols of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’re interested in buying a new air pistol, you might find yourself overwhelmed with all the options. There is a wider variety of air pistols than ever before, and it can be tough to pick the best one for you. You can get pump-up single shots or full-auto machine pistols. You can get something to plink tin cans with, or a serious training replica that mimics your concealed-carry pistol. They range from cheap junk to ultra-expensive target models. For this story, I tested the middle ground — good-quality guns that cover a range of uses. If one of the best air pistols for you isn’t on this list, it should give you a good idea of where to start.

How I Tested the Best Air Pistols

We tested the best air pistols for accuracy, functionality, and fun. Tyler Freel

Air pistols are a gear category that places a great weight on fun or cool factor, so the best air pistol for you will depend on your own tastes and intended applications. However, I was able to gather some good basic comparative data on all these air pistols to help you make an informed decision. I tested each for accuracy and velocity metrics, and noted any strong opinions on quality or durability.

To test accuracy, I fired a 20-shot group with each pistol at a pretty standard handgun drill distance of 7 yards, or 21 feet. I recorded velocity for each pistol over that string, and calculated the standard deviation. The standard deviation of velocity is a useful number because it gives us an idea of how much the velocity of a BB or pellet varies or deviates from the average with each shot.

I went through cases of CO2 cartridges and thousands of BBs testing and evaluating all these pistols, and I can honestly say, there aren’t any dogs on this list. They’re all cool, and they’re all fun. That’s the important part.

Best Air Pistols: Reviews & Recommendations

Here are my top picks for air pistols, as well as a bunch of other strong contenders that I tested.

Best Overall: Crosman 2300 S

Key Features

Action: Bolt-action, single shot

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Target, adjustable notch rear, front post

Stock/Furniture: Plastic grip scales

Weight: 2 pounds, 8 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 5 pounds, 12 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 306 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 1.8 fps

Group Size: 0.875 inches

Price: $332

Pros

Extremely accurate

Adjustable CO2

Very consistent velocity

Adjustable sights

Good trigger

Cons

Expensive

Target-specific, low versatility

From a performance metric standpoint, there wasn’t another gun in this test that could touch the Crosman 2300 S silhouette pistol. This .177 caliber air pistol fires pellets only and is highly specialized for plinking steel targets — though it wouldn’t be a slouch in any air pistol competition. I used it to shoot an incredible 0.875-inch 20-shot group at 7 yards, and it had less than 2 feet per second of standard deviation from its average velocity. That’s better than any centerfire rifle or handgun I’ve ever tested.

The 2300 S looks a bit like a 1960s martian pistol, but it has great ergonomics, focusing on single-handed shooting. The plastic grips have a nice thumb groove, and the curved trigger allows a precise trigger pull. In the hand, this air pistol feels similar to a Ruger Mark IV .22 LR. The 2300S uses a single CO2 cartridge that’s loaded into a chamber below the barrel. At the rear of that chamber there is an adjustment knob and set screw that can be used to fine-tune the exact amount of CO2 per shot. From minimum to maximum, I found that this pistol produced velocities between 301 and 322 feet per second.

This air pistol is a single-shot, bolt-action, and the pellet is loaded onto a plunger at the front of the bolt. The rear target notch sight is big, but easily adjustable via windage and elevation knobs, and the sight has reference hashes for temporarily adjusting your sights or ensuring that they haven’t moved. This is an expensive, specific-use pistol, but the numbers don’t lie. From a quality and precision standpoint, this is one of the very best BB guns.

Best Value: Umarex Legends P08 Luger

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Fixed notch rear, blade front

Stock/Furniture: Plastic grip scales

Weight: 2 pounds, 1 ounce (measured)

Trigger: 4 pounds, 10 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 275 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 15.1 fps

Group Size: 3.1 inches

Price: $70

Pros

Realistic weight and function

Blowback action

Accurate

Great value

Cons

Uses up CO2 quickly

Among a crowd of high-quality, truly awesome replica BB guns in this test, there probably isn’t a better value than the P08 Luger from Umarex. This copy of the iconic German pistol is hefty, well-made, and cycles like a real Luger does. The removable magazine houses both the CO2 cartridge and a spring-loaded stack of 21 BBs. When inserted, the shooter pulls back on the round cocking tabs, releases, and it’s ready to go. The bolt will cycle back, and the linkages will rotate up and return down with each shot — just like the real thing. This really eats up CO2 cartridges quickly, but I found it to be a great shooting BB pistol.

This Luger BB gun has a realistic safety switch on the rear left, and it’s easily activated by the thumb. A nod to great detail, the .177-inch BB barrel is recessed back into the end of the muzzle, and you can see false rifling out to the end. It even has a small rail at the butt of the grip where a buttstock could be attached — a characteristic of some of the authentic P08 Lugers. Overall, this pistol performs neck-and-neck with many others in this test, but for the quality, it’s the best value.

Key Features

Action: Single-action, break-open

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Non-adjustable notch rear, front post

Stock/Furniture: Plastic

Weight: 2 pounds, 10 ounces ( measured)

Trigger: 2 pounds, 14 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 383 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 12.9 fps

Group Size: 2.4 inches

Price: $105

Pros

Great weight and balance

Excellent aged-looking finish

Realistic function

Good accuracy

Cons

CO2 wrench in grip isn’t very durable

Requires the cartridges to fire

BB guns aren’t just for kids. In fact, I’d say that many of the more realistic replica BB guns in this test are better-suited for adults, and are certainly not children’s toys. The Barra Airguns Schofield revolver is available in a few variations, but I got the “aged” model. It’s one of the coolest BB guns I’ve ever seen. It looks and feels like the real McCoy. It’s got an unspecified metal frame and barrel that are blued with worn edges that make it look like a well-used revolver.

The best air pistol revolvers use brass-colored steel cartridges with rubber fronts. Tyler Freel

This BB gun is a wonderful copy of the legendary revolver carried by Jesse James and his gang. It’s got non-adjustable sights, and the rear sight locks the frame closed. Just like the real Schofield, when it’s pulled back, the barrel and cylinder tip forward, and the cylinder even has a realistic ejector. This Schofield uses brass-colored steel cartridges with rubber fronts like the Dan Wesson 715 and other BB revolvers, and a BB is loaded into the front of each cartridge.

This BB gun is powered by a single 12-gram CO2 cartridge that’s installed into the grip. Like some other revolver BB guns, this one has a CO2 allen key built into the port side grip scale. However, I’d advise just getting a separate Allen wrench of the appropriate size. The first time I used the one in the grip, it tore out of the grip panel. Although velocity was a bit slower than advertised, as pretty much every BB gun in the test was, it’s still a fast shooter, and was one of the more accurate handguns that I tested.

Best 1911: Springfield 1911 Mil Spec Stainless

Key Features

Action: Single-action, break-open

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Non-adjustable notch rear, front post

Stock/Furniture: Plastic

Weight: 2 pounds, 1 ounce (measured)

Trigger: 3 pounds, 9 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 263 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 8.6 fps

Group Size: 2.487 inches

Price: $110

Pros

Ultra realistic feel

Steel construction and realistic finish

Good trigger

Blowback action

Cons

Not exceptionally accurate

Replicas of classic guns make for some of the coolest air pistols around, and what’s better than a 1911? This Mil Spec stainless model has the same heft, feel, and operation as a genuine 1911 in .45 ACP. It’s got good sights, a good trigger, and the combination of shiny and bead-blasted stainless finishes is just like you’d see on one at the gun store. The wood-colored grips are plastic, but I didn’t find that to detract from the air pistol’s appeal at all.

This 1911 air pistol is powered by a single CO2 cartridge that’s installed in the drop-away magazine. It also holds 18 BBs under spring tension for reliable operation. When firing the slide blows back like a real 1911, and even locks open after the last round is fired. Like many semi-auto BB pistols, this one isn’t all that accurate, but it’s plenty good enough for shooting cans or even training and using a 1911 holster.

Read Next: Best 1911 Handguns

Best Trainer: ASG CZ Shadow 2

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic, blowback action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Adjustable rear notch, red fiber-optic front

Stock/Furniture: Aluminum grip scales

Weight: 2 pounds, 15 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 1 pound, 4 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 259 feet per second

Velocity Standard Deviation: 17.6 feet per second

Group Size: 3.8 inches

Price: $250

Pros

Ultra realistic

Weight, balance, and function suitable for training

Hop-up system to tune BB flight

Excellent sights

Cons

Can be tough to tune for great accuracy

The most realistic BB gun in this test is undoubtedly the CZ Shadow 2 from American Sport Games. It’s a full-metal, full-weight pistol that mimics the real CZ Shadow 2 down to the tiniest external detail. The magazine is weighted and holds a single CO2 cartridge, as well as a spring-loaded stack of BBs. When loaded into the gun, the slide is cycled to cock, and the gun is fired as you would a real Shadow 2 or CZ 75. Along with good velocity, a portion of the CO2 is directed to cycle the slide with a realistic blowback action. It’s not as stout as 9mm, but it gives the pistol an even more realistic feel.

Another cool feature of the CZ Shadow 2 BB pistol is its hop-up system. The hop-up system puts backspin on the BBs, which gives them a flatter trajectory. I could easily remove the slide from the gun by pulling the takedown pin — also like a centerfire CZ Shadow 2 — and by adjusting the hop-up setting screw, you can adjust the spin on the BB to tune the trajectory. I found that this BB pistol is fun to shoot, feels exactly like the real thing, and has an excellent trigger. With some quick hop-up tuning, it didn’t print great groups for me, but perhaps with some more time, that could be improved.

Best Full-Auto: Umarex Legends Mauser M712

Key Features

Action: Closed-bolt, blowback

Select-fire, semi- or full-auto

18-BB capacity

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Range-graduated rear notch, front post

Stock/Furniture: Wood-pattern plastic grips

Weight: 3 pounds, 3 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 3 pounds, 15 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 326 feet per second

Velocity Standard Deviation: 13.2 feet per second

Group Size: 2.484 inches (20 shots, 7 yards)

Price: $120

Pros

Realistic weight and feel

Great trigger

Metal construction

Blistering rate of fire

Good price

Cons

Blowback action robs CO2, only approximately 36 shots per canister

Many of the best full auto BB guns, like the M1A1 Thompson, will cost you around 200 bucks, but the most affordable one in this test is quite a bit less expensive than that. Considering that it’s still a great-quality BB gun, it was an easy pick for best value. Another one of the intricately detailed Legends series, the Umarex Pistol M712 is a replica of the somewhat goofy-looking Mauser broomhandle C96, specifically the M712 Schnellfeuer.

This BB machine pistol has a genuine heft and feel, and runs off a single CO2 cartridge that’s housed in the magazine along with 18 BBs at a time. The broomhandle grip has wood-look plastic grip scales, and the rear of the grip actually has the slot that would have been used for attaching the carrying case stock on the originals. Also like the original, it has cocking tabs to draw back the bolt and cock the long hammer. When firing, the mechanism operates just as the real thing would when cycling. The safety and semi/full-auto selector are true-to-form, and the rear notched sight is graduated and movable — many replicas forego details like that.

This Mauser M712 replica will blow your hair back the first time you touch it off in full-auto mode. It has a scorching rate of fire, and you’ll be astonished at how quickly it will empty its magazine. The blowback operation is enough to make anyone giddy, and the only downside is that you’ll only get through about two magazines before needing to change the CO2 — though shot-per-canister, it’s close to what the other designs get. It’s not particularly accurate, but full auto BB guns are more about fun factor than precision.

Best Pump: Crosman American Classic

Key Features

Action: Bolt-action, single shot

Pump lever

Sights: Adjustable notch rear, front post

Stock/Furniture: Plastic grip

Weight: 1 pound, 14 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 6 pounds, 10 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 404 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 2.3 fps

Group Size: 0.936 inches

Price: $50

Pros

Very accurate

No CO2 required

Affordable

Consistent velocity

Cons

Single-shot only

Only uses pellets

As far as air pistols go, it’s an incomplete conversation without the Crosman American Classic. The model 1377 was introduced in 1977, and became the American Classic. It’s one of the most recognizable air guns we have, and generations of young shooters have grown up with them. My buddy Frank even told me that as kids, they found that his dad would let him and his brother shoot little airgun darts at their dart board — though they had to do so from a distance or the darts would bury themselves.

The Crosman American Classic is a basic, but effective air pistol. It’s a bolt-action single-shot like the Crosman 760 pumpmaster rifle, and after cocking the bolt, I’d pump the fore-end lever five times for accuracy testing. That gave me a very consistent velocity of 404 feet per second with only 2.3 fps standard deviation. I also shot a 0.936-inch 20-shot group at 7 yards, which was only bested by the CO2-powered Crosman 2300s, and they would likely even out if I shot larger sample sizes. I also tested this pistol at just one pump, and at 10, giving me a velocity range from 183 to 514 fps. Pumping more than 5 pumps didn’t add that much velocity.

This is a simple, affordable, and long-lasting air pistol, and if you’re into target shooting or accuracy over volume, this is a great choice.

Key Features

Action: Double action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Adjustable notch rear, ramp front

Stock/Furniture: Hogue-like rubber grip

Weight: 2 pounds, 14 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 4 pounds, 7 ounces (single action, measured)

Average Velocity: 381 feet per second

Velocity Standard Deviation: 17.8 feet per second

Group Size: 2.2 inches

Price: $120

Pros

Very realistic

Solid construction and good ergonomics

Most accurate handgun

Durable CO2 Allen key in grip

Cons

Needs included cartridges to fire

When it comes to awesome, realistic BB guns, the handguns comprised an incredibly competitive field. Many of them are true-to-form in ergonomics, weight, and function. This revolver is one of the most accurate air pistols I tested, it is durable and well-made, and has features such as a stout CO2 wrench built into the handle.

The ASG Dan Wesson 715 comes in a variety of barrel lengths like the real Dan Wesson 715, but I got the 6-inch model. It’s a double-action revolver with a stainless-type finish, replica rubber Hogue grip, and swing-out cylinder. It has an adjustable rear sight and vented rib along the top of the barrel. The single CO2 cartridge is installed in the grip by removing the port side grip panel and using the integrated Allen key to tighten the capsule screw, piercing the CO2 canister.

Bolstering the revolver’s realism, the Dan Wesson 715 uses six .357 Magnum-sized brass-colored steel cartridges with rubber simulated bullets at the front. Each “bullet” has a hole in the front into which the shooter presses a single BB. The cartridges can be loaded into the revolver by hand or with the included speed loader. It’s a really cool design, but not so cool if you lose some of the cartridges. When closed up, the 715 can be fired single- or double-action, and when all six shots have been fired, the cartridges can be extracted using the ejector rod — just like an actual .357 magnum.

Key Features

Action: Single action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Fixed rear groove, blade front

Stock/Furniture: Plastic

Weight: 2 pounds, 6 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 1 pound, 1 ounce (measured)

Average Velocity: 377 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 17.6 fps

Group Size: 2.5 inches

Price: $120

Pros

Metal construction

Great trigger

Realistic weight and function

Accurate

Cons

Requires included cartridges to shoot

Another realistic western-style BB gun is the Colt Peacemaker from Umarex. This gun is mostly metal, with plastic grip scales, and is a great replica of the classic Colt single action revolver. It’s got a stainless finish and true-to-form single-action operation. This revolver uses the same steel cartridges that the Cowboy Rifle uses, in which the BBs are pressed into the case head. I found it to be a ridiculously cool six-shooter that feels just like the genuine article.

The Umarex Peacemaker’s realistic cases. Tyler Freel

This revolver has a working ejector rod, and the cylinder can be rotated freely with the hammer at about half-cock. If you don’t want to remove cartridges to reload, simply open the loading gate and press a new BB into each one as you rotate the cylinder. This Peacemaker BB gun has a front blade and rear groove sights, and was one of the more accurate handguns in the test. CO2 cartridges last a long time because there’s no blowback, and it takes a while to reload each cylinder.

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic, blowback action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: White three-dot, Windage-adjustable rear

Stock/Furniture: Polymer grip scales

Weight: 2 pounds, 6 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 3 pounds, 10 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 279 feet per second

Velocity Standard Deviation: 11.9 feet per second

Group Size: 2.9 inches

Price: $120

Pros

Great weight and balance

Realistic feel and sight picture

Blowback action simulates recoil

Metal slide

Cons

Sights aren’t adjustable for elevation

Sig Sauer has replicas of its own popular handguns in BB gun form, and one of the coolest is the 1911 Emperor Scorpion. This pistol is modeled after Sig’s .45 ACP version, and it’s pretty true to form. Like similar BB pistols, this 1911 has a removable magazine that houses the single CO2 cartridge and a spring-loaded BB magazine. The gun loads and functions just like a real one does, and part of the CO2 is siphoned off to cycle the slide, giving it .22-like recoil.

The Emperor Scorpion has a FDE finish, functional thumb and grip safeties, and a very real-looking barrel. It even locks open after the last BB of the magazine is expended. The pistol has good Novak-style white three-dot sights that are adjustable for windage, but not elevation. It shot a great group, but a small point of irritation was that my sights are several inches off on elevation at 7 yards and I can’t do much about it. All-in-all, a pretty solid BB pistol for the price.

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic, blowback action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: X-ray-style 3-dot, green front, white rear

Stock/Furniture: Polymer

Weight: 1 pound, 1 ounce (measured)

Trigger: 2 pounds, 10 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 263 feet per second

Velocity Standard Deviation: 9.5 feet per second

Group Size: 4.8 inches

Pros

Nearly identical to real Sig P365

Great training tool

Blowback cycling

Safety lever

Cons

Trigger is much different than real P365

Not very accurate

Another of Sig Sauer’s replica BB pistols is the P365. The original Sig P365 is one of the most popular EDC pistols of our day, and some of the best BB guns like this can be used for at-home training. It generally follows the manual of arms of many other semi-auto BB pistols. The removable magazine holds the CO2 and 20 BBs. The gun is loaded, cocked, and fired just like the real thing. This P365 BB gun will fit in many Sig P365 holsters, and mimics the version of the pistol with a manual safety. I didn’t find it to be particularly accurate, but for EDC training or a shooter with smaller hands, it can be a great, affordable tool.

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic, blowback action

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Glock-style white-dot front, U-notch rear

Stock/Furniture: Polymer

Weight: 1 pound, 13 ounces (measured)

Trigger: 3 pounds, 6 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 279 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 3.2 fps

Group Size: 3.2 inches

Price: $62

Pros

Realistic feel and function

Blowback action

Good accuracy

Fits many G17 holsters

Cons

Fixed sights aren’t always the most accurate

Umarex has quite a few BB pistols that are a great value, and one of them is their Glock G17 replica. It’s got a polymer frame, metal slide, and a removable magazine that holds the CO2 and BBs. With each shot the slide cycles and, although it’s not as robust as a real 9mm, it feels about like a .22 and the pistol can be a great training tool. Like a G17, there aren’t a lot of frills. It has standard Glock-style sights, a single-slot accessory rail, and locks open when the last BB is fired. This BB gun showed consistent velocity and shot a good 20-shot group. One nice thing is that the trigger on this BB pistol is actually better than the stock trigger on a real Glock.

Key Features

Action: Semi-automatic, no blowback

Power Source: 12-gram CO2 cartridge (x1)

Sights: Fixed, rear peep, front blade

Stock/Furniture: Wire/metal

Weight: 1 pound, 8 ounces ( measured)

Trigger: 6 pounds, 15 ounces (measured)

Average Velocity: 311 fps

Velocity Standard Deviation: 7.8 fps

Group Size: 2.5 inches

Price: $70

Pros

No blowback allows longer CO2 life

39-round capacity

Telescoping, fold-out buttstock

Fun to shoot

Cons

Sights aren’t very functional

Mostly plastic

The ASG Ingram M11 BB gun is modeled after the famous .380 ACP submachine gun known as the MAC-11. This is on the lower end of the realistic spectrum for replicas, and it’s semi-automatic only. The ASG M11 seems like it would be entirely useless — as many believe the real MAC-11 to be. It has barely functional sights and a stubby telescoping stock that wants to slide up the shoulder more than stabilize the pistol. The real MAC series of machine pistols are notoriously difficult to shoot with any accuracy without significant aftermarket modification. This BB gun is powered by a single CO2 cartridge in the detachable magazine that also holds 39 BBs. It’s semi-auto only, and because there’s no blowback action to rob gas, you can get quite a few shots. Mine will pump through three to four magazines worth of BBs before needing recharged.

On paper, the M11 ranked fourth in accuracy for pistols despite its impractical sights. Using silver-colored BBs, it was surprisingly effective at rattling arrays of steel cans from up to 50 yards, simply by shooting quickly and walking the shots onto target. It’s not a practical tool in any sense of the word, but it’s pretty damn fun. It’s OK to have fun.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Air Pistol

If you’re in the market for an air pistol, there are some basic, but important, things to know and consider. First, you want to take your application into account. Is this going to be for precise target shooting, training for using your real pistol, or purely for fun? If you want a target pistol, take accuracy into account more than just picking what looks the coolest. Also consider where you will shoot it and whether BBs or pellets will work better. Traps can be bought or built for both BBs and Pellets, but hard steel BBs and soft lead pellets react differently to different backstop materials, so keep that in mind. Most importantly, pick something that you think is cool and that you’ll have fun with.

FAQ

Q: Are air pistols good for self defense? No. Again, no. A rolling pin, claw hammer, and potted plant are all better options for self defense than an air pistol. Q: Can you carry around an air pistol? To mimic an elementary teacher, Can you, or may you? Some areas might have laws that prohibit carrying air pistols around in public, and aside from specific training or transport to a shooting area, it’s generally a bad idea to carry an air pistol around. If you need a self-defense pistol, get a real one. Q: What is an air pistol good for? Air pistols are good for plinking, target shooting, marksmanship training, familiarization with some gun models, and safe gun handling training. Q: Is an air pistol considered a firearm? Generally, no, an air pistol is not considered a firearm — at least not by the ATF and other federal agencies. Your local authorities might treat it differently in cases of some city-limits shooting ordinances.

Final Thoughts on the Best Air Pistols

The best air pistols are an affordable, safe, and shooter-friendly way to hone handgun skills and have loads of backyard fun. Of course, treat them with the same respect and safety rules as real firearms though. There are such awesome air pistols on the market, that virtually any shooter can find one that makes them smile.