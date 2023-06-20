We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Jun 20, 2023

Choosing a concealed carry holster is a unique task for each person. Everyone is different and your choice of gun, and how you want to carry it, will influence your decision. The good news is that you have many options. Concealed carry allows you an inconspicuous-but-decisive means to defend yourself or others while going about your day-to-day business. You want to pick a holster and method of carry that will be reliably discreet and allow you to live, laugh, and love as you otherwise would. There are a variety of ways to carry, and we’re here to highlight some of the best concealed carry holsters and holster styles that you can find.

How We Chose the Best Concealed Carry Holsters

The best concealed carry holster will be different for everyone, so anointing a single universal winner doesn’t make sense. Every individual is different, and so are our concealed carry needs. What we can do, however, is highlight a variety of popular and effective holsters that fit a variety of guns, carry styles, and price points. If you’re going to carry a concealed handgun for self defense, you need to find something that works well for you. Even if it’s not one of these specific holsters, it will likely be something similar.

Best Concealed Carry Holsters: Reviews & Recommendations

There are lots of great concealed carry holsters on the market, but here are some of my favorites.

Best Overall: Blackpoint DualPoint AIWB

Key Features

Folded single sheet Kydex

Steel belt clip

Adjustable retention

OWB strut loop doubles as concealment claw

Price: $99

Pros

Simple and streamlined

Tough and secure-fitting metal clip

Can be worn outside the waistband via the strut loop

Durable and dependable

Cons

Carry depth isn’t adjustable

My favorite concealed carry holster is the Blackpoint Dual Point. It’s a simple and effective holster that I’ve been using for several months now. It’s constructed from a single sheet of Kydex that’s folded on the trigger guard side to allow the attachment of a strut loop that acts as a concealment claw. Concealment claws stick out from the holster and apply pressure to your belt in order to hold the grip of your pistol against your body and reduce printing or showing the outline of your gun through clothing. This strut loop allows the holster to be worn on the outside of your waistband (OWB) by running your belt through it if you want.

Although the steel belt clip isn’t adjustable, it’s very durable. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to fine tune a holster clip so that the gun isn’t riding too low or too high in your waistband. The Kydex layers are separated by rubber washers, and when tightened, the screws will tighten the holster’s grip on the pistol. It’s streamlined, simple, and effective. In addition to it’s simplicity, the ability to use this holster in a variety of carry positions, inside- and outside-the-waistband, makes it my top pick for a concealed carry holster.

Best for Joggers and Hikers: Galco Fastrax Pac

Key Features

Fanny pack design with elastic waist belt

Carry pouch and accessory pouch with headphone port

Mesh backing for comfort

Pull-cord for rapid drawing

Price: $84

Pros

Comfortable and low-profile

Can be worn with any clothing

Allows quick access to your handgun

Adjustable to fit your particular model

Cons

No extra magazine carriers

The renewed acceptance of fanny packs as a somewhat normal clothing accessory coincides nicely with the irritation of carrying a handgun in an IWB holster when jogging, hiking, walking your dog, or simply wearing light clothing. It can be sweaty, uncomfortable, and easier to print or reveal your firearm unknowingly. The Fastrax Pac from Galco is a plain-looking, slender fanny pack with a rapid-access holster built into it. It incorporates a concealed carry holster that keeps your pistol at the ready, but in a more comfortable manner.

The pouch itself is made in the USA. It’s got a mesh-padded cordura backer, and a neoprene front accessory pouch to hold your phone, keys, whatever. The main compartment is zippered and houses a fit-adjustable leather holster that rotates 90 degrees upward when the activation cord is pulled. Mine fits Glock G19-sized pistols like the affordable PSA Dagger, and fits my Staccato CS wonderfully. To draw, simply pull the zipper back with your draw hand, pull on the activation cord with the other, then draw the pistol.

Best Concealed Carry Holster for 1911’s: Bianchi Black Widow Snaplock OWB Holster

Key Features

Slender leather construction

Snap-lock retention strap

Close-fitting profile

High-ride carry for quick access

Price: $75

Pros

Functional and good-looking

Helps conceal full-size 1911’s under long shirt or jacket

Thumb-break retention is secure, but easy to access

Leather is soft and quieter than Kydex

Cons

No adjustability

Despite the overwhelming popularity of Kydex and polymer holsters, there are lots of excellent all-leather holsters. The basic design of the Bianchi Black Widow Snaplock and holsters like it is the quintessential 1911 concealed carry holster. This OWB holster is worn on the belt, and can be worn with the belt passing inside or around the outside. The half-length shell grasps the gun, covering the trigger guard and ejection port, with the barrel extending below. The snaplock retention is favorable since the less rigid leather can’t be tightened down to hold the pistol’s trigger guard like a Kydex holster can. It can be quickly opened with the thumb as part of a smooth draw.

These holsters fit tight to the body and make it easy to carry a full-size 1911 under a loose shirt or jacket. The pistol rides high so that the muzzle doesn’t show under said shirt or jacket. The holster isn’t adjustable, but typically, the slight forward cant allows a secure grip and fast draw. The Black Widow marries utility and nostalgia, especially when it comes to a classic fighting pistol like the 1911.

Best Value: Safariland Species IWB

Key Features

IWB design

Suede-lined Kydex construction

Adjustable belt clip

Adjustable tension and fit

Price: $36

Pros

Slim and versatile

Adjustable for cant and carry depth

Suede won’t rub firearm finishes

Solid retention

Cons

No concealment claw

Safariland makes some excellent holsters, and they also have great holsters at affordable prices. The Species line of IWB holsters is one of the best concealed carry holsters for the price. The MSRP for most Species holsters is $45, but you can find them for closer to $35. Comparatively, most custom holsters come in at closer to $100. The species is rigidly constructed with a folded sheet of Kydex, and that’s lined with suede leather which facilitates a soft, quiet, secure fit. Many Kydex holsters will create wear marks on certain firearm finishes, but not this one.

The Species is designed as an IWB, and is perfectly suited as an appendix carry holster. The belt clip is slender and adjustable for both angle and depth of carry—meaning you can choose to have the pistol riding higher or lower in the waistband and select the angle that you can carry most comfortably. The holster grips the pistol by the trigger guard, and both fit and tension are adjustable. These holsters are available for many popular models including the Sig P365 and Glock G19, and you’ll have a hard time finding a better concealed carry holster for the money.

Key Features

Ultra Slim design covers trigger guard and part of frame

Safe retention

Concealment claw

Single belt clip

Price: $28

Pros

Great for someone who wants the most streamlined fit

Good, safe retention and trigger protection

Convenient to use

Available for some revolvers

Affordable

Cons

Doesn’t keep lint off your gun

Clip isn’t the most durable

In the movies, everyone has always just stuffed their loaded blaster into their waistband and proceeded to kick ass. Reality is, that’s not a safe or smart way to carry a handgun. These minimalist holsters, however, provide a good balance between secure retention and the free-balling feel of not using a full-coverage holster. This holster is simple. It’s a couple molded sheets of Kydex that are pancaked together and grip the trigger guard and the middle portion of your pistol’s frame securely. It’s got a single thin belt clip that allows the pistol to ride low and out of sight. The concealment claw helps keep the butt of the pistol pressed against your flank so as not to show through your screen-print t-shirt. These really are cheap and effective holsters for some applications.

I’ve used them with Micro 9mm pistols as well as a full-size 10mm, and they’re a great option for someone that wants a safe, but minimally obtrusive holster. Most people will carry them in the appendix carry position, but you could also carry them on your strong side, tucked under a shirt.

Key Features

Hybrid leather and Kydex construction

Large leather backing surface

Passive trigger guard retention

Powder-coated steel belt clips

Price: $78

Pros

Leather backing is comfortable

Fits tight to the body

Can help conceal full-size pistols

Secure belt clips

Cons

Holster is large and awkward to install

Hybrid IWB holsters bring great balance of comfort and concealment to the table. They typically have an inner layer of leather and an outer Kydex shell, with the gun sandwiched between. The Crossbreed Supertuck has a large leather backing with widely-set steel belt clips. The leather back plate prevents the pistol from rubbing or digging into your side. It has a molded Kydex sheet riveted to the leather back plate that holds the pistol securely by the trigger guard.

The Supertuck’s belt clips are adjustable for depth so that you can carry lower or higher depending on your needs. These holsters are big, and setting them up can be awkward. However, once they’re installed, they allow you to concealed carry quite comfortably. This holster is intended for strong-size hip carry, and the belt clips do a good job of holding it securely in place. As you use the holster and soften the leather, it only becomes more comfortable.

Key Features

Kydex outer shell, leather inner shell

Positive click retention and fully-covered trigger guard

Single belt clip

Concealment claw optional

Price: $110

Pros

Leather inner shell is very comfortable

Adjustable cant

Can use with or without concealment claw

Adjustable retention

Cons

Custom-order only

Most appendix carry holsters are made of Kydex, which is a durable material. However, it’s not always the most comfortable, and sometimes a better barrier between the pistol and your skin is ideal. I’ve used an Outlaw IWB holster from NW Retention systems for a few years for my Kimber Micro 9, and have found it to be ideal when carrying against my skin under a t-shirt. The trigger guard has complete Kydex coverage and a solid-click, adjustable retention—it’s not simply sandwiched between Kydex and leather. You have to custom order it, but you’ll have your choice of Kydex color patterns and other bonus options.

Key Features

Paddle-mounted OWB design with belt loops

Non-marking nylon construction

Heat and cold resistant

Automatic locking with thumb release retention

Price: $27-68

Pros

Low profile and contoured paddle

Easy access

Secure ALS locking system

Durable, non-marking construction

Cons

Less concealable than IWB holsters

There are times when a hip or cross-draw concealed carry holster is your best option, and it’s hard to beat the durability and locking system of the Safariland ALS holsters. The 7378 Concealment Paddle Holster has a body-contoured paddle that secures your pistol tight to the body, and keeps it ready to access. Rather than just pressure retention like most Kydex holsters use, the ALS system locks the firearm into the holster via a lever that’s released with the thumb in a natural and safe drawing position. Many shooters don’t like some of the trigger finger retention release button holsters because the finger is being pressed towards the trigger. These concealed carry holsters are durable, affordable, and available for a variety of pistol and light combinations.

Key Features

Attached spare magazine pouch

Concealment claw and wedge

Adjustable for depth of carry

Flexible cordage joint between holster and mag pouch

Price: $99

Pros

Carries extra magazine

Thin adjustable clips can help with positioning

Optic-compatible

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Less flexible for carry position with mag pouch

One common type of AIWB holster includes an attached extra magazine pouch. It’s never a bad idea to carry an extra magazine, and although many folks carry an individual mag pouch, it can sometimes be easier to conceal these combined-style holsters. They’re designed to be worn with the clips on either side of your belt buckle, and position the extra magazine across the buckle from your pistol. The thin clips on the Coreflex allow you to adjust the height and fine-tune your left-right carry position better than wider clips. The magazine carrier and holster are separate pieces connected by flexible cordage that allows some movement and isn’t as rigid and uncomfortable as some similarly-styled holsters. The holster side features a concealment claw, and the mag pouch has a molded-in wedge to press the magazine against your body and aid with concealment.

Key Features

Grippy fabric construction

Multi-position holster

Friction retention

Price: $38 for ankle wrap, $28 for holster

Pros

Affordable

Versatile

Comfortable

Cons

Less secure retention

Requires more careful holstering and use

Hard-shelled holsters get most of the attention, but if you look on store shelves, the soft fabric pocket holsters are big sellers—and have been for years. It’s what I started carrying my old Kahr CW 40 with. There are many brands of these holsters, but Sticky Holsters builds them with a grippy outer layer that keeps them from moving or slipping around. It’s a simple fabric holster that has specific models for specific firearms, but fits tightly and securely.

You can use these holsters in a number of positions. They fit securely in the waistband of your pants, or in a coat pocket. They also make an ankle wrap that allows you to strap your pistol to your ankle. You have to have the gun holstered before installing it on your carry location, but it holds the gun securely, and it’s an easygoing fit.

Key Features

Neoprene retention strap

Isn’t a holster, but is designed to use with IWB holsters

Multi-position

Appendix version with space for mag carrier available

Price: $30

Pros

Allows above-waistband carry

Works with any IWB holster

Flexible positioning depending on clothing and body composition

Affordable

Cons

Doesn’t include an actual holster

Belly bands are a popular choice for concealed carry, especially when clothing or activity level makes waistband carry unrealistic. They allow you to carry your pistol strapped tightly to your body and hidden by the slack of a baggy shirt. There are a number of popular belly band holsters, but one of the most versatile isn’t actually a holster, but uses the IWB holster you already have. A downside of many holster-including belly bands is that they use an over-the-top snap to secure the gun, requiring extra movement to draw it. If you can simply incorporate the IWB holster you’re used to, it’s an advantage. This also allows you to carry different pistols with the same system.

Picking the Best Concealed Carry Holster for You

There are several important factors to consider when choosing a concealed carry holster. The most obvious are the type of gun you’re going to carry and your predominant carry position. Your carry method or position will be heavily influenced by your normal clothing, location, and activity level. The old gumshoe shoulder holster might work fine if you’re slicked up in a sport coat all day, but most of us aren’t.

Your concealed carry holster needs to hold your handgun securely and prevent negligent discharge, and allow it to be completely hidden while you conduct your day-to-day activities. We hope to never use it, but if we do, it needs to be at the ready. To carry at the ready every day, you need a holster that meshes with your lifestyles and activities. You should strive to be discreet and ready, not like the stereotypical beer-gut guy who carries his taurus .357 in a shoulder holster on his weekend trip to Home Depot.

FAQs About Concealed Carry Holsters

Q: What is the most comfortable concealed carry holster position? The most comfortable concealed carry holster position depends on you, your firearm, and your activity. If you’re sitting for long periods of time, an IWB holster might not be very comfortable, but is fine if you’re standing a lot. Q: What should I look for in a CCW holster? There are several things you should look for in a concealed carry holster: safe and solid retention, discreet profile when carrying, and comfort for your range of activity. Q: What is the easiest position to conceal carry? Usually, the waistband is the easiest position to carry a concealed firearm. Many people prefer an appendix or hip carry, but sometimes a belly band or fanny pack holster is even easier. Q: Can you sit down while concealed carrying? You should be able to sit, stand, and do anything you’d normally do while concealed carrying. If you can’t do those things comfortably without exposing your handgun, try a different carry location, method, or holster.

Final Thoughts on Concealed Carry Holsters

Concealed carry is serious business, and despite making it a daily practice, we have to take it seriously. Finding the right concealed carry holster is just as important—or more important—than which specific gun we choose. We need to conduct ourselves safely and discreetly, while being ready and capable of defending ourselves if necessary. Finding the best concealed carry holster for you will surely take some trial and error, and you shouldn’t simply settle for the cheapest option you can find.