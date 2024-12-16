A Fishing Gift Guide for Shoppers Who Know Nothing About Fishing. Plus, 3 Gift Items You Should Never Buy

Share







Hi Joe. I want to get [INSERT NAME HERE] some fishing stuff for Christmas. Can you tell me what he needs or what he would like? Thanks!!

I can’t even begin to guess how many times I’ve gotten some variation of that text message in my life. And every time I get it, I cringe. It’s not because I don’t feel like helping. I’m always happy to share thoughts and gear recommendations, but it’s much easier to advise when I have specifics about the target species, task at hand, and fishing habits of the angler in question. Without the details or deep, personal knowledge of someone’s existing arsenal, I have no idea what he or she needs. Nor can I read minds and determine that one critical piece of kit he or she is lacking but just dying to have. So, when faced with the dreaded Christmas (or birthday) question from someone with little to no fishing knowledge or knowledge of what the recipient does on the water, I recommend items that I know for certain will be useful and greatly appreciated. And 99% of the time, the gift giver ignores my suggestions.

How rude, right? But not really. By human nature, we want people to be excited when they open a gift. You want to surprise them. You want to be the hero. The problem is that to a non-angler, most of my suggestions sound like the equivalent of giving someone socks. Personally, I appreciate a quality pair of socks, but I will feign excitement over the Jaws Chia Pet you opted for instead. So, let’s set the record straight. Here is my full breakdown of fishing gifts for that secret Santa in your life that knows zip about fishing or how, where, when, and why you fish. So hit that share button and put an end to fishy door mats, generic plastic worm kits, SaltLife underpants, and all the other “fishing” stuff you don’t want or need.

Three Things You Should Never Buy for an Angler

Fishing Rod. Unless the person you are buying for has given specific instructions—better get a direct link to the product he or she wants—fishing rods are off limits. Fishing rods, like golf clubs, are very personal to an angler. We have specific rods for specific tasks just like Tiger Woods has a specific iron he likes when the green is sloping left (or something like that). Some of my favorite rods are ancient and have been out of production for years. They are my babies. We know each other well. You cannot just adopt a new baby for me without consultation and assume I will welcome it to the family and shower it with love. Strong chance it will be neglected in the garage corner and very sad and possibly passed on to a new foster home by next Christmas.

Fishing Reel. Reels come in all shapes, sizes, and price ranges. That leads to three questions: What size does the recipient need to match the rod it will go on? Does he or she use spinning reels or baitcasters? Is he or she OK with cheaper reels or are they the kind of angler who prefers to buy high-end (which tend to last longer and be more reliable)? If you don’t know the answer to these questions, please put the reel down and head over to the clothing department. Merino wool socks are an excellent choice.

Tackle Storage. Thirty or 40 years ago, tackle storage options were limited. For the most part, everyone used a hard plastic tackle box, and all you had to worry about was what size box you purchased. If you’d like to shop for these tackle boxes, a great place to start would be your local flea market, because not many anglers use them anymore. These days we have tackle storage “systems,” hip packs, sling packs, chest packs, soft bags, bomb-proof roto-molded cases, and boxes specific to different styles of lures. If you were to gift me an old-school tackle box today, I’d give it to my daughter for her nail polishes or whatever, but I’m certain she’d hate the color and not really want it either.

Can’t-Miss Gifts for Any Angler

OK. We’ve established what you should not purchase, so let’s talk about more useful items. I do understand that they’re not as exciting as a fishing game you can play on the toilet, but I promise you will genuinely impress the recipient with these purchases. All you really need to know is what kind of water the person you’re buying for fishes most often—lakes, the ocean, rivers, streams. That’s it. You don’t need anything else. But, even if you’re not sure about that part, I’ve got some options for you.

Gifts for the General Angler

Braided Fishing Line. There are many brands of braided fishing line on the market, but one of the most common in big-box stores is PowerPro. I can hear you saying, “Fishing line? How boring,” but trust me on this. Braid is the most popular style of line on the water today. Most importantly, it’s not cheap. A 300-yard spool costs $25 to $50. I don’t care where an angler fishes, he or she will find a use for 15-pound braid. Don’t even worry about the color you choose. In the long run it won’t matter. A reel will need fresh line and your recipient will thank you for that spool on standby in the garage.

Tackle Trays. Remember how I said there are gobs of tackle storage “systems” out there now? The cool thing about them is that many are designed to work with generic 14” X 9” clear plastic tackle trays. We anglers are constantly swapping trays around based on the current mission. As an example, I use the same tackle storage system on my kayak for snakeheads, striped bass, and largemouth pursuits, but I’m swapping the trays within it so I have the appropriate lures for the task. Extra tackle trays are always good to have, and you can get them for a couple bucks or buy fancy ones with features like waterproof gaskets.

Fishing Pliers. Like rods and reels, fishing pliers range wide in price. Some made of NASA-grade titanium alloy capable of shielding you from the gamma rays of Mars will set you back hundreds of dollars. But there are also lots of inexpensive fishing pliers available and here’s the thing—fishermen can never have enough pliers regardless of quality. Why? Because we love to lose pliers. So, even if we’ve already invested in the Ferrari of fishing pliers, we won’t say no to a spare set that only cost $25 or $40. And, heck, if you’re feeling spendy enough to buy a pair that costs a whole lot more, we’ll gladly take those, too, even if we already have the exact same ones.

For the Lake and Pond Angler

Yamamoto Senkos. If your angler predominantly fishes lakes and ponds, there’s a strong chance bass are his or her primary target. Even if, let’s say, he prefers to target catfish, panfish, or stocked trout in the local lake, it’s highly likely there are bass in there, too, and throughout the season I’d bet the opportunity arises to take a shot at those largemouths or smallmouths. For that reason, you can’t go wrong with a couple packs of Yamamoto Senkos. I won’t bore you with the history of these soft-plastic lures but suffice it to say they are one of the most bass-catchingest baits ever created. They’re so lethal that many anglers consider them cheating. Of course, those same anglers rarely hit the water without a pack or two handy as “back up.” Senkos can be found at all major retailers and given that they cost about $8 a pack, they will be appreciated. Go with the 4- or 5-inch models, and buy black, brown, or olive green.

For the Small Stream Angler

In-Line Spinners. Does your estranged nephew, Ricky, spend most of his fishing time splashing around in cricks, creeks, and brooks? If so, he’s most likely a trout guy, perhaps with a side of smallmouth bass. Regardless, one of the deadliest weapons year-round on small bodies of moving water is a simple in-line spinner. There are many brands available, but your local Wal-Mart or similar sporting-goods-peddling chain giant will be rife with Mepps, Roostertails, and Panther Martins. Which brand you choose ultimately makes zero difference. Don’t sweat the colors and size too much, either, because all will come in handy eventually. In-line spinners are one of those lures small-stream anglers like to have a lot of because they’re easy to lose. When I was a kid, I got a box of spinners from my uncle every Christmas and absolutely loved it!

For the Big River Angler

Rapala Original Floating Minnow. Buying for an angler who spends most of his or her time on a big river is tricky because that water is dynamic. But don’t stress. Whether your merry fisherman targets trout, smallmouth bass, walleyes, or even striped bass, a Rapala Original Floating Minnow will be useful at some point. Invented in 1936, these balsa wood lures haven’t changed much because they are so versatile and powerful. What has changed (like with everything else) is their price tags. They’ll set you back $8 to $12 a piece now, so even though there might not feel like much substance when handing over a few lures, serious anglers know the cost and will appreciate them. Stick to colors like silver, gold, and shiner, and if you’re lost on sizes, you can’t go wrong with 3.5-inch models.

For the Saltwater Angler

Bucktail Jigs. I don’t care if your angler is fishing the surf in New Jersey or the bay in South Texas. I don’t care if he’s running a boat 20 miles off the coast of California or peddling a kayak up a creek in the Florida Everglades. At some point he’s going to need a bucktail jig. Arguably the most potent saltwater lure ever created, these jigs are nothing but a lead head with a trailing hook dressed with the hair of a deer’s tail. Don’t know which colors to buy? Easy. Go with white, white, and more white. That’s lame, I know, but a white bucktail catches any salty predator that swims. And, like most other lures, their price has gone way up, so presenting someone with even a half-dozen plain white bucktails (especially from a quality brand like SPRO) is a very nice gesture. As for sizes, go for a little variety. Half-ounce, ¾-ounce, and 1-ounce are the most widely used across the board.

For the Fly Angler

Tapered Leaders. So, here comes the curveball. You ask your aunt in Peoria what your cousin fishes for. You’re trying to do your research, and the answer you get is, “He mostly flyfishes.” Ugh. Now what? Don’t fret. Unless you live close to the coast, it’s safe to assume he fishes local freshwater. It’s also pretty safe to assume that he targets multiple species throughout the year. That said, one of the best and most useful gifts you can give to a fly angler are tapered leaders. Now, hear me out. These are nothing but lengths of line that taper from fat on one end to skinny at the other. They are extremely uninteresting, but they’re also extremely critical to flyfishing. Without a tapered leader, you can’t cast the fly easily. Most importantly, these little strands of packaged line are not cheap. Depending on the material they’re made of, they can cost anywhere from $5 to $15 each. And I can tell you from experience, there are days when— thanks to copious snags in trees and wind knots from poor casting— you burn through two or more tapered leaders quickly. So, whether you buy cheaper leaders or more expensive leaders, they will get used and they will be appreciated. Choose those that say 5X, 4X, or 3X on the package, and get 7.5- or 9-foot lengths. Those are all middle-of-the-road leaders that have a plethora of applications.

Final Thoughts on Buying Fishing Gifts

Fishing tactics and gear requirements get real specific real quick. But there are still items that we all need. These items might not make for the biggest box beneath the tree but the fisherman on your list will appreciate them, and they’ll probably be surprised by your gift giving ability.