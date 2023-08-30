We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Published Aug 30, 2023

Thanks to the surge in YouTube’s popularity, more hunters are looking to start filming their hunts. With hunting channels amassing tons of views, it’s tempting to get in on the action. Aside from YouTube stardom, there’s also the fun of sharing your hunts with friends and the practicality of reviewing questionable hits.

If you want to capture your hunting memories, you’ll need a camera for filming hunts. There are options galore and the prices of these options range drastically. You might hear that you need the latest and greatest camera with lapel microphones and pricy lenses, but that’s simply not the case. After sitting down and talking with experts who film their hunts for a living, I learned that it all depends on your experience level and what you’re looking to get out of filming your hunts.

Beginners need a camera to learn, and a camcorder is a great place to start. It will help you learn how to control your zoom, focus, and light sensors. Once you’re ready to step it up, there are plenty of mirrorless and pro-level cameras.

Here are the best cameras for filming hunts according to top YouTubers and camera operators:

Best Action Cameras

How We Chose the Best Cameras for Filming Your Hunts

I interviewed four of the most prominent names in the YouTube hunting world, who have years of firsthand experience learning different camera platforms and finding what works best for them and their channels.

Greg Clements (The Hunting Public)

Greg Clements is one of the original founders of The Woodsguys Inc. and is fondly referred to as “the gear guy” by his peers at The Hunting Public. Clements has over 15 years of experience filming his hunts and has used numerous camera platforms to do so. From camcorders to mirrorless options, Clements has a lot of experience behind the lens.

Riley Weissinger (Chris Bee)

Riley Weissinger is the main camera operator for Chris Bee. Working full-time filming Bee’s hunts, Weissinger is incredibly familiar with high-end filming equipment, but comes from a humble background of self-filming on a camcorder in college. With years of experience behind the lens capturing some of the most intense moments in the field, Weissinger is full of great advice for beginners and hunters trying to up their filming game.

Robert Mendoza (Tethrd)

Robert Mendoza works full-time behind the lens for Tethrd, a team of saddle hunting fanatics born of a passionate addiction to whitetail hunting. Whether he’s filming hunts or promotional videos announcing a new product, Mendoza has been fully immersed in filming for years. While capturing every aspect of the hunt, he has learned exactly which camera helps him do the job quickly and effectively.

Joe Rentmeester (The Hunting Beast)

Joe Rentmeester worked alongside Dan Infalt at The Hunting Beast for years. During his time there, he learned a pile of information about self-filming and all of the tips and tricks someone might need to self-film effectively. Although he still classifies himself as a beginner, he is far from it with years of experience behind the bow and lens at the same time.

Best Cameras for Filming Hunts: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Sony NX80

Key Features

Price: $1,991

Memory Type: SDXC

Screen Size: 3.46 inches

Optical Zoom: 12x

Special Features: Night vision, anti-shake, time lapse, low light

Pros

Shoots in 4K

Bigger sensor than other cameras at 1-inch

A much better low light experience

Easy to use

Easy to install shotgun microphone

Zoom controller compatible

Cons

Lacks the frame rate options available from higher-end mirrorless cameras

Clements and the crew over at The Hunting Public use the Sony NX80 on 99 percent of their hunts. It films in 4K which is a great resolution for YouTube and other social platforms. They opted to make the Sony NX80 their main camera because it’s incredibly easy to learn and use. When their yearly interns start out in the summer, they lock the NX80 in their hands and get comfortable with it. By the time September rolls around and their hunting season kicks off, they’re filming what you see on the channel.

A key feature with the NX80 is the 1-inch sensor which allows for filming in low-light conditions, which most whitetail hunters face during the prime time for deer movement. While this is still a camcorder style camera, it punches above its weight class with the 4K film and low-light sensor.

Best Value: Canon G30

Key Features

Price: $999

Memory Type: SDHC

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Optical Zoom: 20x

Pros

Budget-Friendly

Shoots in 1080p

Easy to use

Easy to install shotgun microphone

Easy to mount on camera arms and window clips

Cons

Smaller sensor

Harder to see in low light

Lacks the frame rate options available from higher-end mirrorless cameras

The Canon G30 is our best value choice for a few reasons. It’s incredibly easy to use, it’s intuitive to learn, and it won’t break the bank for someone looking to get their foot in the door when it comes to filming their hunts. While it doesn’t shoot in 4K, the 1080p resolution is still anything but grainy and plenty for YouTube or blowing up on the big screen to review your shot.

Joe Rentmeester used to buy cheap camcorders from Walmart before he got his hands on the Canon G30. The G30 made it easier to film in low light when compared to the super cheap options he had before, and it’s easy enough to use while he is self-filming his hunts. Clements also recommends the Canon G30 for beginners. It’s the perfect combination of price, quality, and usability.

Best Mirrorless: Sony Alpha 7S III

Key Features

Price: $3,259

Memory Type: SDXC

Screen Size: 3 inches

Optical Zoom: Lens dependent

Pros

Shoots in 4K

Plenty of lens options

120 frames per second (fps) at 280 megabits per second (Mb/s)

Lots of post production options

Great for B-roll footage

Cons

Does not allow for zoom controller

Much more difficult for self-filming

Not beginner friendly

The Sony Alpha 7S III is one of Robert Mendoza’s go-to cameras in the field. It allows him to film zoomed all of the way out and due to the 4K quality, simply crop in during post-production. This makes filming during the heat of the moment a lot easier on him. It’s also a great camera for B-roll since you can swap out the lenses easily and obtain high-quality close ups with relative ease.

Clements uses the Sony Alpha 7S III when he’s the second cameraman on a hunt. Having the second camera angle filming with the mirrorless camera allows him to obtain high quality footage from a different angle or slow motion. The Alpha 7S III also offers a large sensor, so it captures incredible low light footage. This is certainly a higher end camera and isn’t nearly as easy to use in the field, but if you’re already into filming and looking to up your quality, don’t skip over the Alpha 7S III.

Best High-End: Sony FX6

Key Features

Price: $7,704

Memory Type: SDXC

Screen Size: 3.5 inches

Optical Zoom: Lens dependent

Pros

Shoots in 4K

Plenty of lens options

High frame rate options

Lots of post production options

Great for B-roll footage

Cinematic camera

Cons

Does not allow for zoom controller

Incredibly hands-on

Not to be used for self-filming

Not beginner or intermediate friendly

The Sony FX6 isn’t a beginner’s camera. It’s for pros who know their way around a mirrorless DSLR and are ready to step up to the big leagues. Riley Weissinger relies on the FX6 to capture incredibly clear footage at a high frame rate and resolution while filming hunts for Chris Bee.

The FX6 is Weissinger’s go-to camera when filming western hunts where he might need to film at farther distances than most would encounter in the whitetail woods. Weighing in at 20-pounds, the FX6 certainly isn’t recommended for self-filming, but it does offer an impressive array of customization options for the camera guru.

Best Action Cameras for Filming Hunts: Reviews & Recommendations

The Hunting Public relies on GoPro’s to capture their second-angle shots on almost every hunt. The Hunting Public

Great for 2nd angles and a solid back-up option in case your main camera stops working.

Has a bigger sensor compared to Go-Pro for a better low light experience.

A really cool way to film your hunt using 360-degree footage. Never miss a shot or angle with the Insta 360 X3.

A great option for beginners looking to capture their first kill on film. The footage is clear enough, but when the shot goes off, expect some vibration in the footage.

Other Great Buys

Tips and Tricks for Filming Your Hunts

Once you have one of the best cameras for filming hunts, your journey has only just begun. The Hunting Public

When it comes to filming your own hunts, or filming for a buddy, there’s a lot of trial and error to be had for a beginner. Our experts all touched on how they seemingly failed and learned at every step along the way. To help you avoid some heartache and missed opportunities in the woods, we’ve compiled a list of the top tips from our experts.

Tips on Filming

“Just have fun learning. Heck, you can even use your phone at a minimum, just focus on framing a shot or photo and how to use the basic settings.” —Robert Mendoza

“When you’re self-filming, keep the camera arm right at the height of your D-loop when you’re shooting and keep the camera on the side of your body you release with. This will allow you to adjust the camera with minimal movement before you draw.” —Joe Rentmeester

“Sometimes it’s best to just point it in the direction of the deer and forget about it. You will lose shot opportunities while self filming; it’s a part of it.” —Joe Rentmeester

Words of Encouragement

“If you’re just getting started, lock a camcorder in your hand and just give it a try. Don’t expect perfection, but learn from every mistake you make along the way.” —Riley Weissinger

“Don’t get into it and expect the highest quality footage and edits. Enjoy the learning process and lean on people for tips and tricks along the way.” —Greg Clements

Final Thoughts on the Best Cameras for Filming Hunts

When it comes to filming your hunts, there are tons of options out there to fit any skill level. Whether you’re just starting out, or looking to upgrade for a higher-quality production, be sure you’re taking every aspect of the camera into consideration. A larger sensor will help you tremendously in low light situations, and a higher resolution will make your life easier in post-production and in the field so you don’t have to worry about zooming in and focusing on the animal as you try to get your shot opportunity.

If this will be your first season filming your hunts, remember to just have fun with it. It’s not going to be what you see on TV the first time you press record, but every single one of our experts started just where you are. With time, patience, and a lot of learning in the field, you too can capture the entire story of your hunt. Good luck this season!

