The Best Dog Collars of 2025, Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you’ve ever watched your dog dive headfirst into a muddy creek or roll in something unspeakable, you understand that a good collar needs to be ready for anything. In the outdoors, a dog collar is far more than a fashion statement; it’s a functional piece of gear. The best dog collars need to handle the elements, survive rough use, and smell like something other than death after a weekend in the woods.

We tested the toughest, most reliable collars on the market — through water, dirt, snow, and miles of trail — to find the ones that won’t let you or your dog down when it counts. Two dogs helped me evaluate a dozen different collars for this story. Beau is a 70-pound one-year-old Lab/blue heeler mix who loves to swim and is as tough on a collar as he is on a tennis ball. Penny is a much calmer, 30-pound, trail-tested Parson’s terrier with more than 200 hiking miles under her paw pads. Beau and Penny put these collars through real-world torture tests to help me find collars built to keep up with even the roughest four-legged explorers.

Best Dog Collars: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Filson Nylon Dog Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Washable

Durable construction

Attractive Cons Branding is very noticeable Key Features Sturdy 1-inch nylon webbing

Solid brass D ring

Sizes to fit 11 to 26 inches

Colors: Dark Timber and blaze orange

Price: $27

Perfect for water-loving dogs like Beau, Filson’s nylon dog collar is washable, dries super fast, and features rustproof, industrial-strength plastic hardware with a solid brass D-ring for easy leash attachment. It adjusted easily and fit Beau’s beefy neck quite well. The sturdy 1-inch nylon webbing didn’t mildew, despite Beau’s extra-long swimfests, backyard rainstorm frolics, and rolling mud baths.

That this collar is machine washable was a god-send after Beau rubbed his head and neck through something that I’m sure smelled wonderful to his doggy nose, but smelled very much like rotting flesh to mine. A quick trip through the wash left the collar wonderfully clean and completely odor-free.

Some very prominent branding on this collar often led people to believe Beau’s name is “Filson.” If you don’t mind repping the brand – or if your dog’s name is actually Filson — it’s hard to find a drawback on this one.

Best Personalized: Orvis Personalized Reflective Dog Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros No need for a tag

Lightweight

Durable

Reflective band for easy visibility in low light

Fade resistant Cons Size adjustment can interfere with number visibility Key Features Personalized with name and phone number

Low-profile buckle

Sonic-welded seams

Sizes to fit 10 to 25 inches

Colors: Orchid, blue, red, charcoal, and blaze

Price: Orchid, blue, red, charcoal, and blaze

Orvis’s personalized reflective dog collar is a smart option for outdoor-loving pooches. Built with sonic-welded seams that are 80 percent stronger than traditional stitching, this lightweight collar is surprisingly durable. It also features UV-resistant and water-resistant webbing with a highly reflective band that helped keep Penny more visible in low-light conditions. The collar also has a handy low-profile design that won’t snag on brush. The collar comes embroidered with your phone number and dog’s name, so there’s no need to worry about a dangling ID tag falling off if your hunting or trail buddy runs off on a thrill-seeking romp without you.

This collar dried quickly, adjusted easily, and didn’t hold onto stinky smells. My biggest beef is that the slide adjuster gets in the way of name and number embroidery unless the collar is at its largest adjustment.

Best Budget: ASD Reversible Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Reversible

Double-layer webbing

Sturdy, rust-proof hardware Cons Sizing is tricky to gauge Key Features Reversible blaze orange or camo

Sizes: S, M, L

Price: $12

Avery Sporting Dog’s reversible dog collar can easily switch from blaze orange to KillerWeed using its handy quick-change buckle. The collar is made from a double-layer heavy-duty nylon webbing and features a sturdy zinc alloy buckle. It also comes with a durable, rust-proof welded steel D-ring.

This collar was made with water-loving dogs in mind. It dries fast, is easy to clean, and doesn’t hold on to musty smells.

Best for Water Dogs: Sitka Dog Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Sturdy construction

Easy to adjust Cons Expensive

Buckle sometimes comes unclasped Key Features Durable, fast-drying webbing

High-strength, quick-release buckle

Aircraft-grade aluminum hardware

Sizes to fit 11.25 to 25 inches

Colors: blaze orange, basic black, Optifade Timber, Optifade Waterfowl Marsh, Optifade Elevated II

Price: $50

Sitka’s dog collar comes in the brand’s most popular camo patterns (as well as blaze orange), making it a fun option if you want your hunting buddy looking cool in matching Sitka swag. It is made from rigid, tear-resistant webbing with aircraft-grade aluminum buckles and attachment points. The collar adjusts easily, dries fast, and resists muddy stains. This one passed the sniff test with flying colors, not holding even the faintest doggy aroma after the 2-week test period, despite a 2-mile hike in rainy weather.

The quick release buckle is easy to operate, but it occasionally detached by accident, usually when I was trying to hook the collar to the leash. It didn’t unlatch every time and seemed to hold firm once the leash was in place, even when Penny lunged unexpectedly at a trailside bunny.

Most Stylish: Wolfgang GreatEscape Dog Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Sizes to fit every dog

Fun patterns

Mildew resistant Cons Plastic buckle Key Features Tapered seams

Fade resistant

100 percent polyester

Powder-coated steel D ring

Price: $20

The GreatEscape collar is one of Wolfgang’s nature-inspired collections. The pattern features layers of green trees, mountains, and blue sky, which look right at home on almost any trail. This quickly became Penny’s go-to adventure collar, and as such, it’s seen plenty of trail miles, including hikes in seven states.

Penny sporting the WolfGang dog collar at Badlands National Park. Alice Jones Webb

It is made from thick polyester that has held up incredibly well. Even after months of outdoor use, there is minimal fraying or edge wear, and the hardware has proven extremely durable. And while the fabric is noticeably dirty, it has only the faintest doggie smell.

Most Durable: Carhartt Journeyman Collar

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Super durable construction

Fully adjustable

Water repellant Cons Brand letters are prone to peeling Key Features Two-ply 500D Cordura

Reflective wordmark

Sizes to fit 12 to 26 inches

Colors: Brite lime, wine, marine blue, and Carhartt brown

Price: $25

Carhartt’s Journeyman collar gets high marks for style. It is made from Carhartt’s signature Hamilton brown duck canvas material, the same heavy-duty material the brand uses in their workwear. It also comes with super sturdy hardware, rugged stitching, reflective branded details, and a durable water-repellant treatment to prevent the collar from soaking and getting heavy in wet conditions. This thing is built to handle strong dogs and outdoor use.

Beau playing hard in the Carhartt Journeyman.

Beau is on his second Carhartt Journeyman collar. The first was his puppy collar. While it is still in good condition, he outgrew it rather quickly. His newest duck collar has seen some things, including mud baths, creek swims, and rough use from a chronic leash puller. The finish on the hardware is a little worn around the edges, but it is still sturdy and strong. After about a month of hard use, the lettering on both of Beau’s Carhartt duck collars started to peel. While flaky lettering doesn’t affect the usage of the collar in general, it does detract from its appearance. The collar is still functional, and the wear could be because Beau is just a hyperactive, somewhat destructive one-year-old lab mix. Still, it’s annoying, especially considering the collar’s price tag.

Best with GPS: Halo Collar 4

Alice Jones Webb See It Pros Tracks activity and location

Lightweight, low-profile design

Programmable boundaries Cons Expensive

Requires a monthly subscription Key Features Rechargeable battery

Waterproof IP67 rating

Syncs with smartphone

Real-time GPS tracking

Create virtual fences

Colors: Sunburst, midnight, orchid, graphite, blaze

Price: $599

The Halo Collar 4 is far more than your basic dog collar. This electronic collar uses GPS technology and a smartphone app so you can create invisible boundaries for your dog. The Halo collar produces a tone when your pooch approaches a set boundary. If the dog continues toward the boundary, it will deliver a vibration and then a static zap, which is relatively mild even on the highest setting. You can also opt out of the zap mode by leaving the preinstalled plastic covers in place.

If your dog, like our super hyper test dog Beau, does bust through the set boundaries, the collar provides real-time GPS tracking via the app.

For an electronic collar with so many cool features, the Halo Collar 4 is surprisingly lightweight. Beau and Penny responded to the new collar like all the other collars in the test batch. Although I chose not to put this one through the dunk test, it did hold up well in damp weather.

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news and cutting-edge gear reviews. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Testing the Best Dog Collars

To test collar performance in real-world scenarios, Penny and Beau wore each collar for two weeks while running, splashing, hiking on a leash, digging up the backyard, and sometimes just lounging on the living room floor. I surveyed each collar for adjustability, general wear, signs of hardware rust, stain resistance, ID or tag integration, ease of leash attachment, and apparent comfort via signs of rubbing, chafing, hot spots, or irritation. After the test period, each collar also went through a sniff test to check for embedded smells.

Beau gave the collars a thorough water testing. Alice Jones Webb

Before enlisting Penny and Beau’s help, I tested the durability and ease-of-use of buckles and D rings by fastening and unfastening the collars and clipping the leash on and off multiple times in cold and wet conditions and with gloved hands. I submerged each collar in water for 10 minutes and evaluated the drying time at room temperature. I also checked for any shrinkage or deformation after the dunk test.

How to Choose the Best Dog Collar

There is no one-size-fits-all best dog collar. The best option depends on your dog’s size, personality, and the types of adventures you both prefer. Here are a few important tips to help you narrow down your options.

Consider Breed, Size, and Temperament

A high-energy husky looks nothing like a lap-lounging chihuahua, and neither should their collars. Large, strong dog breeds (think Labs, huskies, and GSPs) need collars that won’t snap under pressure. Look for collars with reinforced stitching, doubled-up webbing, and thick, sturdy D rings. Smaller breeds benefit from lightweight collars with thinner widths.

If you’re dealing with a high-energy working dog, consider collars made from quick-drying materials or models with GPS features to help you track down your canine if you end up separated.

High-energy dogs like Beau need a tough collar. Alice Jones Webb

Finding the Right Size

Most dog collar manufacturers provide a sizing guide to help you find the proper fit. Measure your dog’s neck and follow the brand’s sizing chart. If your pup is between sizes, it’s usually smart to size up and then adjust the collar down to achieve the right fit.

You should be able to slide two fingers comfortably between the collar and your dog’s neck. This ensures the collar fits loosely enough that it won’t chafe or restrict breathing, but is secure enough that it won’t slip off unexpectedly.

Visibility

Bright or high-contrast colors like blaze orange or bright yellow will make your dog easier to spot, especially if your adventures take you into brushy terrain. Collar visibility is key if you and your dog are out at dawn, dusk, or deep in the woods. Collars with reflective stitching or detailing can help you keep track of your dog in low light. Reflective elements can also be a lifesaver if your dog ends up near a road at night.

What kind of collars do vets recommend? Many veterinarians suggest using a properly fitted, flat, adjustable nylon or leather collar with proper identification for healthy, non-reactive dogs. What type of collar is best for dogs that pull? The best solution for dogs that pull on leash is a combination of training and appropriate gear. Dogs that pull excessively may benefit from a harness or martingale collar rather than the standard one. What collar do dog trainers recommend? Many professional dog trainers recommend starting with a well-fitted flat collar or a harness, depending on your training needs. Flat collars work well for dogs that already have some basic leash manners. A front-clip harness and reward-based training can help mild pullers learn loose-leash walking.

Final Thoughts

A well-fitting, reliable collar is more than a style choice – it’s the point of connection between you and your dog. The best dog collar fits your pup’s size, suits his activity levels, and can withstand the elements without falling apart.