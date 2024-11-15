The Best EDC Fixed Blades of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Share







Besides MagnaCut, the biggest trend in knives is EDC fixed blades. Especially knives that can be easily carried in your pocket rather than on your belt. The benefits of an EDC fixed blade are that they come out of the pocket ready to work and can take on tougher jobs than a folder.

I tested 10 of the best EDC fixed blade options out there, so if you’re If you’re looking to add a fixed blade to your carry rotation this is a good place to start. I assessed each knife’s cutting ability, sheath, ergonomics, and ease of carry to make my final picks.

How I Tested the Best EDC Fixed Blades

My guiding principle throughout testing is that an EDC knife should be easy to carry, cut anything, require low maintenance, and be effortless to deploy. If a knife can do all those things, it will earn a spot in my pocket or on my belt. Here’s how I figured out if a knife met that criteria.

Cut Test

I cut cardboard, wire ties, hemp twine, and apples for my cut test. I ranked the knives’ cutting performance from best to worst for each medium. Two interesting notes are that a top performer for one medium wasn’t necessarily the top performer for another, and several knives tied for first place in each test. I averaged the knives’ rankings for the cut tests to come up with a tier system. I’ll note the tier one, two, three, and four cutters in each review.

Carrying

An EDC fixed blade is only as good as its sheath. That’s why I carried each knife and evaluated their comfort, ease of deployment, and ease of sheathing. Some of the knives tested come with sheaths that aren’t ideal for EDC, but have excellent aftermarket options available. I’ll mention and include links to those aftermarket sheaths in each review.

Ergonomics

While doing the cut test and carrying the knives, I noted how comfortable and secure each knife was to hold in various grips. My final test of ergonomics was when I used each knife to carve green wood and make feathersticks with seasoned firewood. Wood carving requires more force than cutting cardboard, so I noticed ergonomic deficiencies more readily. This was also an interesting test to see if the knives could double as a camp knife.

Further Testing

I’m nowhere near done buying and testing EDC fixed blades. There are still a ton of models that have been sold out or I haven’t had time to order yet. I will update this article with new entries as they come in and put them through the same testing protocol — with a slight modification. Instead of going head to head against the whole class, they’ll go up against my top performers: the Shwarz Overland Sport, Esee Sencillo, Bid Idea Designs Lookout, White River Knives Small Game Hunter, and TRC Freedom Classic.

The Best EDC Fixed Blades: Tested and Reviewed

Best Overall: Schwarz Overland Sport

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: MagnaCut

Handle Materials: G10 or Micarta in various colors

Overall Length: 6.6 inches

Blade Length: 2.8 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.130 inch

Grind: Flat

Comes with a Kydex sheath set up for pocket carry with an Ulti-Clip

Made in USA

Price: $265

Pros

Purpose built for pocket carry

Excellent sheath

Incredible ergonomics

Cut all mediums well

Cons

You can’t just buy one. You’ll have to wait for a drop or place an order and wait one to two months

The Overland Sport has milled out sections in the grip that provide leverage points. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The best overall pick came down to the Overland Sport and the Lookout. The difference maker was the Overland Sport’s better ergonomics and cutting ability. It was in the elite tier of slicers, which included five knives. Its ergonomics are natural and secure. Your thumb lands on the jimping, which isn’t too sharp or too dull. Your index finger sits close to the sharpened edge for control, but it’s not in danger of slipping forward during heavy use. The G10 scales I ordered for mine could use a little more texture, but they’re thoughtfully milled with leverage and index points. Let’s say you need to use a pinch grip or index finger on the knife’s spine. There’s a divot on the grip for your thumb, which gives it a ledge to push off against. With a thumb on top of the knife, your middle finger lands in the ferrule milled into the grip. Again, it gives a comfortable and secure leverage point.

The Overland Sport has great ergonomics and slicing ability. Photo by Scott Einsmann

While the Overland Sport is a better knife than the Lookout, it lagged behind in the sheath department. The Schwarz uses a pancake-style sheath and an ULTICLIP to secure it to your pocket. That style of sheath takes up more space in the pocket and the ULTICLIP isn’t my favorite attachment method.

The Overland Sport is a small-batch knife, which is excellent for quality control but not ideal if you want a knife right away. You’ll currently wait two to four weeks before you receive your custom order, or you can try to snag one on the weekly drops. In my opinion, if you want a knife that’s a well-rounded cutter and is easy to carry, there’s no better option than the Overland Sport.

Best for Pocket Carry: Big Idea Designs Lookout

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: M390 (China) or MagnaCut (USA)

Handle Materials: Grade 5 Titanium, G10, Tigerwood, Ultem, and Natural Micarta

Overall Length: 6.2 inches

Blade Length: 2.2 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.12 inch

Grind: Flat

Comes with two Kydex Sheaths (left and right pocket carry) w/ titanium pocket clip

Made in China and USA

Price: $200 (China) or $250 (USA)

Pros

Purpose built for pocket carry

Perfect sheath

Cons

Grip needs more traction

This knife isn’t the best for hard use. It’s not even the best slicer. Its ergos are good, but they’re not great. So why is it my favorite EDC fixed blade for pocket carry? Its design and execution are perfect. When you carry and use it you can tell that someone put a lot of thought into how this knife and sheath needed to work around being carried in a pocket.

The Lookout is the perfect knife for pocket carry. Photo by Scott Einsmann

The result is a completely intuitive user experience where pulling the knife out and dropping it back into the sheath takes no thought. Other knife companies should take note of the sheath design because it’s the only one I’ve tested that works flawlessly for pocket carry — although the Overland Sport is very close. The sheath has ideal pocket clip tension and a small footprint. Most taco-style sheaths attach the clip to the rivet holes near the edge side. But, the Lookout’s clip is moved closer to the center of the sheath, which prevents the clip from blocking access to the knife and moves it tight to one side of your pocket.

The knife was in the second tier of cutters, but it’s plenty slicey for most EDC tasks. The jimping is too smooth to provide enough traction, and the titanium scales on my model are slick. If you want to use the Lookout for hard-use tasks, I’d recommend getting the USA-made model with G10 or Micarta handles.

Best Big Knife: TRC Classic Freedom

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: M390

Handle Materials: Micarta

Overall Length: 8.08 inches

Blade Length: 3.63 inches

Blade Thickness: .107 inch

Grind: Flat

Price: $280

Made in Lithuania

Pros

Light for its size

Slicey

Great ergonomics

Good sheath for belt carry

Incredible finish

Cons

Not always available in stock

If the Overland Sport and Lookout blades are too small for your needs, the next best option is the TRC Classic Freedom. It’s about 1.5 inches longer than both of those pocket-carry options and what you get in return is more handle and more blade. I wear an extra large glove, and I can get a full grip with room to spare. The grip has a ledge near the ricasso where your thumb can get leverage while using a finger-on-spine grip. The handle area is skeletonized to reduce weight and it puts the balance point where your ring finger sits. The spine is rounded and very comfortable when putting hard pressure on it.

The blade came insanely sharp, and it was easily in the top tier of cutters in the test. Its classic drop point shape is perfect for nearly all cutting tasks. It can do food prep, feather sticks, field dressing, and EDC tasks. So it’s an ideal blade for camping, hunting, and doing chores around the house.

The sheath has perfect retention and comes configured for horizontal belt carry. You could remove the belt strap and add a pocket clip if you’d like.

Another reason the Classic Freedom is one of my favorite EDC fixed blades is its incredible build quality. The spine and all hand-contact points are polished and rounded. There isn’t a single flaw on mine and its knife that can be appreciated by serious users and collectors alike.

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: MagnaCut or A2

Handle Materials: Brown Burlap Micarta

Overall Length: 7.25 inches

Blade Length: 3 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.12 inch

Grind: Flat

Kydex sheath with belt loop

Made in USA

Pros

Excellent ergonomics in all grips



Cons

Great knife, so-so sheath

There’s a lot to love about the ESEE Sencillo. It’s a great value at under $200 for a USA-made knife with excellent materials and good build quality. Its tall, fully-flat-ground blade is a slicing machine that was a tier-one cutter in my test. The ergonomics are very secure, and the handle fills your hand, so you can get a lot of control over your cuts. This was by far one of the best food prep knives and would also make a great hunting knife.

The Sencillo breezed through all cutting materials. Photo by Scott Einsmann

This is an all-to-common case of a great knife with a basic sheath. The sheath will work well for belt carry, but I’d recommend getting an Armatus sheath if you want to carry it horizontally on your belt or Roac sheath for pocket carry.

Best Hollow Grind: Griffin Co X Series EDC Fixed Blade

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: MagnaCut

Handle Materials: Brass, G10, Ultem, Micarta, and titanium

Overall Length: 7 inches

Blade Length: 2.875 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.118 inch

Grind: Hollow grind

Kydex sheath

Made in China

Price: $230

Pros

Slicey

Good ergonomics

Excellent for piercing cuts

Cons

Pocket clip broke during use

Drops sell out quickly

The Griffin Co X Series is a thinly-ground knife with a fine point. It’s a precision cutter, and it’s not the best choice for any type of hard use. The ergos lend themselves well to a lot of control. There is a deep choil that secures your index finger and a flat in front of the choil if you want to choke up more.

The sheath it comes with has more tension than I’d like, and the pocket clip was also too tight. I was carrying the Griffin Co in my Origin Delta jeans, which aren’t thick by any means, and the pocket clip wouldn’t slide off. It’s a 3D-printed clip that broke while trying to remove it.

Best Mid-Priced: Bradford Guardian 3

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steels: M390, Elmax, and MagnaCut

Handle Materials: Micarta, G10, carbon fiber, and G-wood

Overall Length: 6.75 inches

Blade Length: 3.5 inches

Blade Thickness: .14 inch

Grinds: Saber and full flat

Price: $159 to $229

Made in USA

Pros

Compact size

Excellent grip traction (textured G10)

A lot of handle, steel, and grind options

Good value

Cons

Not the best cutter in the test

The Bradford Guardian 3 was my first EDC fixed blade, and I’ve had it for over 6 years. The design has remained unchanged, and it’s still one of the best EDC fixed blades. You get a full-size grip with a very useful blade shape and length. I’ve used mine for EDC and to quarter deer, where the good ergonomics and drop-point blade shape excelled.

The Guardian 3 was in the third tier of cutters in my test. I think that’s a combination of a fairly thick blade stock and its saber grind. Bradford now offers a full flat grind, which should slice better. The good thing about the thicker grind is that you can abuse this knife with light batoning and hard cutting. Mine has done both of those tasks over the years without chipping the blade.

Best Hunting EDC: White River Knife and Tool Small Game

Photo by Scott Einsmann See It

Key Features

Blade Steel: S35VN (58-60 HRC) or MagnaCut (62-64 HRC)

Handle Materials: Micarta

Overall Length: 7.25 inches

Blade Length: 2.62 inches

Blade Thickness: .130 inch

Grind: Flat

Kydex Sheath

Made in USA

Price: $160 (S35VN) or $180 (MagnaCut)

Pros

Sculpted handle

Slicey

Full-length grip

Cons

Sheath is not ideal for EDC

The Small Game’s Coke bottle grip shape is very comfortable. Photo by Scott Einsmann

This is a mullet knife: party in the back and business upfront. The big handle allows a full grip and its Coke-bottle shape makes for comfortable ergonomics. This sculpted grip conforms to your hand with a hammer grip, thumb on the spine, or index finger on the spine. The small, thinly ground blade was a top-tier slicer. It’s an ideal knife for field dressing, breaking down boxes, or other light-duty cutting tasks.

Key Features

Blade Length: 3 inches

Overall Length: 7 inches

Weight: 3.2 ounces

Includes a Kydex sheath

Blade Material: S35VN

Micarta or G10 handles

Made in USA

Price: $175

Pros

Light and easy to carry

Very good ergonomics

Would make a great hunting knife in addition to its EDC role

Cons

Jimping is painfully sharp when cutting hard materials

The M1 Caper is one of the best EDC fixed blades I’ve found at balancing a full grip and easy to carry size. The handle is Croc comfortable and hiking boot secure. The deep choil gave me a lot of control over cuts and while I appreciated the sharp jimping, it was painfully sharp while cutting with a lot of force. It was among the best slicers I tested, but it didn’t want to bite into the wood like some of the steeper ground knives. It comes with a Kydex sheath of good quality, but I would upgrade to an Armatus sheath for daily carry.

Best Budget Fixed Blade: Gerber Stowe

Key Features

Blade Length: 2.5 inches

Overall Length: 6 inches

Weight: 2.6 ounces

Includes a leather sheath

Blade Material: 440A

Made in China

Micarta handle

Price: $47

Pros

Light and easy to carry

Useful blade shape

Cons

Sheath could use improvement

Choil needs to be a little deeper

There’s a lot to like about the Gerber Stowe. Its blade shape was great at push and utility cuts. The full flat grind sliced through all the materials well and the handle can be used in a variety of grips. Then there’s its under $50 price tag, which increases its appeal for people who want to experiment carrying a fixed blade.

The Stowe’s ergonomics could use some refinements though. If the choil was just a little deeper my pinky would have a much easier time staying on the handle, and it would give more blade control. If the scales were flush with the tang it would eliminate the hot spots I felt while putting the Stowe through the cut test.

Knives that Didn’t Make the Cut

Knafs Lulu: This Scandi ground knife isn’t great at the slicing tasks required for EDC, and it didn’t excel at carving wood either. I like the concept of a pocket bushcrafter, but a convex edge or a thin, true scandi would have been better blade grinds.

Asher Knives: I really like this knife, but it couldn’t keep up in the cut test with simularily priced options.

How to Choose an EDC Fixed Blade

Sheath

Sheaths are just as important as knives. Unfortunately, knife companies haven’t put as much thought and care into sheaths as they do blades. As a result, a whole industry of aftermarket sheaths exists to provide end users with excellent options.

If the knife you want doesn’t come with a sheath you love, factor in a custom sheath into your purchase price. Kydex sheaths are typically less expensive and most people prefer a taco-style for its smaller footprint. Leather sheaths can be bulkier in the pocket, but there’s no denying their beauty, especially as they patina with use.

Overall Length

In general, I like an EDC fixed blade that’s between 6 and 8 inches long. That allows for enough blade and handle for it to be useful, while still being small enough to carry all day.

Blade

For EDC, I like thinly ground knives with a drop point or wharncliffe style. I find knives with too much belly have a difficult time cutting cordage because it slips down the edge as you apply pressure.

Final Thoughts on the Best EDC Fixed Blades

There are a lot of great reasons to carry a fixed blade instead of a folder: They’re faster to deploy, have better ergonomics, are more reliable, and are typically more affordable (all things being equal). If you want to carry a fixed blade, choose the knife that has the size, blade style, grip, and price you like and be prepared to order a sheath that you like too.