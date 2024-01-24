New Knives of SHOT Show 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you like knives, then the annual SHOT Show is the place to be. Many of the best knife companies exhibit there and launch exciting new models and product lines. The 2024 SHOT Show is no exception. There’s not enough time to cover all the new knife introductions, but here are some of the standouts that you’ll want to check out for yourself. One interesting trend we’re noticing is that it seems you can have any blade steel you want … as long as it’s CPM Magnacut. This blade steel dominated the new product introductions, and for good reason: It works.

New Knives from SHOT 2024

Specs

Blade Length: 2.91 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches

Blade Material: S35VN

Overall Length: 6.81 inches

Closed Length: 3.88 inches

Weight: 3.0 ounces

MSRP: $150

While the Homefront Compact has WWII patriotic vibes, it would make a great pocket clip hunting knife. The “compact” moniker doesn’t really do it justice since this folder is only compact in relation to the original Homefront; in reality, it’s a great EDC size with a blade just under 3 inches. There’s nothing necessarily innovative about this knife; it’s a standard liner lock, assisted-flipper opening, and doesn’t push the bounds of material technology. But it’s not supposed to: What the Homefront Compact may lack in innovation it makes up for in design and execution. The knife is grippy in a good way, with ample jimping or gripping ridges on the back spacer as well on top of the bolster part of the handle. The G10 scales also add grippiness. Their light color combined with the dark bolster and blade give a subdued and attractive look. The drop point S35VN blade is a solid choice and will work great for EDC or as a hunting knife. For only $150, this is a solid value.

Specs

Blade Length: 3 inches

Blade Material: 420J2 stainless steel

Handle Length: 4.4 inches

Overall Length: 7.4 inches

Weight: 3.5 ounces

MSRP: $70

Replaceable blade knives continue to grow in popularity for hunters because if you carry spare blades, you basically have a knife that stays razor sharp forever, and a dull knife is about as much fun as a flat tire. Outdoor Edge is taking this convenience to the EDC consumer with the Razor VX line. I had my reservations about this line, thinking that the replaceable blade feature would take precedence over other design elements, but the XV4 does look and feel like an EDC knife first — it just happens to have replaceable blades. These blade inserts, made of 420J2 stainless steel, are compatible with their hunting knives, so they are readily available.

Replacing the blades is simple, just push a button, remove the blade, slide in its replacement. Because the XV4 is opened with a flipper and has a reversible pocket clip, it’s ambidextrous. A G10 and carbon fiber handle make it light, strong, and attractive. Outdoor Edge knives have almost always been a great value, and this XV4 is no exception.

Specs

Blade Length: 3.66 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.125 inches

Blade Material: CPM S30V

Open Length: 8.27 inches

Closed Length: 4.63 inches

Weight: 4.8 ounces

MSRP: $372

Named after the famous American bucking bull, this Sal Glesser-designed knife is a handful. It’s on the large side for a pocket clip folder, as it’s supposed to be. It’s not just the size that lives up to its name though: the Bodacious is built tough. The knife doesn’t use exotic materials and the design isn’t fancy, but that’s the point. The CPM S30V leaf-shaped blade is over 3.5 inches long which will be great for hunting as well as EDC tasks. The liners are stainless steel, albeit skeletonized to keep the weight from getting out of hand. One really nice touch is the liners are nested into the black G10 scales rather than just stacked up like a sandwich.

The Bodacious uses Spyderco’s Compression Lock. It’s kind of like a linerlock, but it’s on the top of the blade. One thing Spyderco does well is design its knives for easy carry. They have great clips, usually reversible, and the Bodacious is no exception.

Specs

Blade Length: 9 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.09 inches

Blade Material: CPM Magnacut

Overall Length: 13.94 inches

Weight: 3.7 ounces without sheath

MSRP: $260

The name is a bit misleading, because with the Benchmade Fishcrafter you aren’t building fish, you’re taking them apart — and this filet knife should rip through them. I haven’t yet used a filet knife made from CPM Magnacut, but I want to. The Fishcrafter has a 9-inch, full tang blade and is up to processing just about anything.

Disassembling fish is crazy messy business, so the blue Santoprene handle is a welcomed feature because it will provide a good grip even with cold, wet, slimy hands. Ergonomically, the handle is shaped for precise control and retention, too.

A Sonar Gray molded sheath keeps the blade secure and has multiple attachment points for mounting it where you need it. To be honest, I’ve never used a premium fillet knife before, and with an MSRP of $260, this is definitely a premium fillet knife. That said, I think the CPM Magnacut blade could stay exceptionally sharp through a day’s catch, making the cleaning process pleasant and precise.

White River Knives Ursus Cub

The Ursus Cub is a smaller version of the company’s larger fixed-blade Ursus 45. Photo by Scott Einsmann

Specs

Blade Length: 3.5 inches

Blade Thickness: 0.13 inches

Blade Material: CPM Magnacut

Overall Length: 7.8 inches

Weight: 4.9 ounces

MSRP: $200

Last year I stopped by the White River Knives booth and was impressed by their Firecraft PKO; it was the first time I had really looked at their knives. I checked back this year and was excited to see the Ursus Cub. This is a smaller, easier to carry version of the company’s Ursus 45. The size of this versatile looking fixed blade is about perfect. It has a stout drop point blade made from CPM Magnacut. Canvas micarta handles are solidly attached by three fasteners on each side and are nicely contoured for a comfortable grip. There is a lanyard loop at the bottom of the handles, and a well thought out Kydex-type sheath keeps it all where you need.

Specs

Blade Length: 3.4 inches

Blade Material: CPM Magnacut

Length Closed: 4.4 inches

Overall Length: 7.8 inches.

Weight: 3.5 ounces

MSRP: $329

Whether you like the looks of this knife is a matter of opinion. But if it doesn’t at least grab your attention, you may need to check for a pulse. The Mysto, part of Hogue’s collector series, has machined titanium handles with a unique, swirling pattern that’s not only unusual, but also actually provides a good grip. The handles have some contouring as well, which is another nice touch.

The Hogue Mysto is available in two choices of blades. Photo by Natalie Krebs

The Mysto is available in a shallow drop-point CPM Magnacut option would make a great EDC. Thumbstuds provide one-handed opening, while the company’s ABLE Lock mechanism provides one handed closing. Red accents are provided by the backspacers and thumbstuds, and they look great. Even the pivot head of the pivot screw is attractive. It’s details like this that add to the overall striking appearance of this knife. Of course, they also add to the cost, and it isn’t cheap. At $329 it’s not for everyone, but it will undoubtedly be for someone.

Bear & Sons 4 1/4-inch D2 Rancher Sideliner

Specs

Blade Length: 3.37 inches

Blade Material: D2 Tool Steel

Closed Length: 4.15 inches

Overall Length: 7.625 inches

Weight: 3 ounces

MSRP: $106

If you like the mechanical features and operation of “tactical” folders, but would like something reminiscent of a traditional pocketknife, Bear & Sons has you covered. Their 4 ¼-inch D2 Rancher Sideliner is a pocket clip, one-handed opening folder with modern lines and function but with a classic appeal.

The first thing you’ll likely notice it has genuine stag scales and steel bolsters. It’s a very attractive knife. It may seem out of place at first, but there is a pocket clip, securely fastened to the steel liners.

The D2 tool steel blade is a somewhat slender, shallow drop point that opens via a “flipper.” Keeping things simple, the steel linerlock securely holds the blade open. Overall, this is a great looking knife that opens smoothly and is comfortable and looks great doing it.

It would be nice to have a lanyard or fob hole in the back to add a leather braid and knife bead, but that’s a minor quibble. The 4 ¼-inch D2 Rancher Sideliner is made in the USA and is a good value for the dollar.

Final Thoughts on the New Knives of SHOT Show 2024

Your favorite knife company or model may not be in our roundup, and that’s OK — it’s nothing personal. SHOT Show is an amazing place for a knife geek, and a person could probably spend the entire show on new knives. There are many more new models this year than we covered here, so stay tuned for additions to this story and more in-depth coverage down the road.