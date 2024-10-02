The Best Elk Hunting Packs, Tested and Reviewed

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Elk hunting is hard. They’re big animals that cover a lot of ground in steep country, and elk hunters need to carry a lot of gear to aid in the pursuit, like clothing for unpredictable weather, food, high-power optics, and a weapon. All of that has to go with the elk hunter somehow, and the “somehow” is usually on the hunter’s back.

That’s why I spent a month testing the best elk hunting packs by hiking 19 miles with 64 and 34 pound loads, as well as taking them on actual elk hunts. I got a great work out from the testing, and you’ll get something out of it too. Below are detailed reviews on how well each pack executed the critical elements I look for in a great elk hunting pack.

How I Tested the Best Elk Hunting Packs

The author carried his typical day hunting load and a simulated elk quarter over a 1.2 mile loop. Photo by Matt Cashell

Day Hunt Simulation

Pack weight: 34 pounds

Distance covered with each pack: 1.2 miles

Elevation change: 510 vertical feet

I put my standard elk hunting gear in each pack, along with a day’s worth of food and my rifle. My day hunt gear weighs 23.8 pounds, and my rifle adds 10.2 pounds. I walked a 1.2-mile loop with 510 vertical feet of elevation change near my home in Montana. Halfway through the hike, I simulated getting ready for a shot opportunity. As I hiked, I took notes on how well each pack performed.

The author’s day hunting gear. Photo by Matt Cashell The simulated elk quarter. Photo by Matt Cashell

Heavy Pack Out Simulation

Weight: 64 pounds

Distance covered with each pack: 1.2 miles

Elevation change: 510 vertical feet

I used a simulated 64-pound “elk quarter” consisting of blasting abrasive stuffed into game bags and put either into the packs or in their meat shelf feature. I then walked the 1.2-mile loop. I took notes on each pack’s load-hauling capabilities and comfort.

NOTE: I quickly discovered repeating these heavy load laps is a pretty useful elk hunt preparation workout if you are looking for one.

Overnight Hunt

I took each pack that was designed for backpacks hunts into the field for an overnight trip. Also, several packs went on an actual overnight (or multi-night) archery elk hunt in Montana to get an idea of how the packs performed in the field.

How I Graded the Backpacks

I graded each pack from 5 to 1 in each of the following categories:

Day Hunting Performance/Comfort (How did the pack handle the normal day hunting load?)

(How did the pack handle the normal day hunting load?) Pack Out Performance/Comfort (How did the pack hold up under heavy load? How comfortable was it?)

(How did the pack hold up under heavy load? How comfortable was it?) Ease of Loading for Pack Out (What was the experience getting the heavy load situated on the pack for transport?)

(What was the experience getting the heavy load situated on the pack for transport?) Value (What is the performance-to-cost ratio for the pack?)

A 5 was given to packs that topped the others in a category, and a 1 denoted a failure.

Best Elk Hunting Packs: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Stone Glacier Sky 5900 and Xcurve Frame

Score Card

Day Hunting: 5

Pack Out: 5

Loading Ease: 4

Price/Value: 4.5

Key Features

Heavy-duty YKK #10 zipper

Cordura 500 and Xpac fabric

1-inch Duraflex military approved buckles and webbing

Measured Base Weight (Frame, Bag, and Lid): 5.6 pounds

Frame has carbon composite stays (4 total)

26-inch frame height

5,400 cubic inch main bag

More than 2,500 cubic inch expandable load shelf

Lifetime warranty

Price: $695 with Xcurve Frame

Pros

Great all-around performance

Very Good Heavy Load Comfort

Excellent Day Hunting Comfort

Quality build

Lightweight

Includes Lid

Made in USA

Cons

Relatively Expensive

Stone Glacier offers two frames for the Sky 5900: the traditional flat-backed Krux frame or the more anatomically shaped Xcurve. The Xcurve was the obvious choice for my curvy lumbar. Stone Glacier has a wide, padded hip belt that tightens comfortably around the iliac crest (hip bone) and holds secure. The Velcro-attached shoulder straps are easily adjusted and customized to the hunter’s back. I also found the Cordura 500d and Xpac fabrics to be tough and durable.

The Sky 5900 with the author’s rifle strapped to the side. Photo by Matt Cashell

The Xcurve Frame handled the day hunt and heavy pack test with similar ease. The suspension is great at transferring weight to the hip belt with effective load lifters on the shoulder straps. The hip belt was my second favorite in the test, just a hair behind the Kifaru. There is some disassembly needed to get the bag away from the frame to haul meat in the load shelf. The process is fairly straightforward and gets easier with practice. Watch the below video to see how it’s done.

The Sky 5900 bag has a minimalist design with just a large vertical pocket on the back panel to go with the lid and side pockets. The 5400 cubic inch main compartment can be accessed either from the top with the bag upright, or the full panel zip when laid down. Organization with the Sky 5900 is best with the use of separate internal organizing pockets like dry bags or, Stone Glacier’s Swing Out Pockets or Camp Pockets. I used the vertical exterior pocket for my rain gear, but it is also big enough for a full-size spotting scope. I like the Sky Lid, especially for my lunch, but I wish the zipper was on the frame side of the lid, so I could get into it without everything falling out when the pack was upright.

The Sky 5900 was in a tight race with the Kifaru Bedlam for my best overall pick, but ended up getting the top honor due to its price and weight savings over the Bedlam.

Best Heavy Hauler: Kifaru Bedlam with ARK frame

Score Card

Day Hunting: 5

Pack Out: 5

Loading Ease: 4

Price/Value: 4

Key Features

Carbon Fiber Frame

3 to 4-day pack

Made from 500d Cordura

#8 YKK zippers

Measured Base Weight: 6.0 pounds (advertised 5.9 pounds)

22 and 25 inch frames

Made in USA

Base Price: $850

Pros

Best hip belt in the test

Most Comfortable with Heavy Load

Very Good Day Hunting Comfort

Excellent Workmanship and Stitching

Heavy-Duty Materials

Wide Variety of Accessories

Cons

Most Expensive Pack Tested

Kifaru has an enviable reputation for top-quality, made-in-USA backpacks and shelters. Backcountry hunters and military operators alike appreciate their overbuilt designs.

Kifaru’s venerable Duplex and Duplex-Lite frames have excellent heavy load capability, but can be a bit much for day-hunting loads. The ARK frame was designed to improve light-load comfort while maintaining that heavy hauling performance.

In my simulated elk quarter haul, the ARK frame met that design intent in spades. The Kifaru ARK was up against some tough competition, and still took the top spot for heavy-load comfort. To its credit I had zero chafing or soreness after hauling the 64-pound load and it was one of the most comfortable frames with my day-hunt gear.

The Bedalm loaded with the author’s hunting gear. Photo by Matt Cashell

The frame comes in two sizes, a 22 inch and a 25 inch. Most hunters will get the most out of the larger 25-inch frame I tested, as the extra length allows the load lifters to work more effectively to transfer the load to the excellent hip belt. The wide, foam belt bear hugs the iliac crest of the pelvis, providing a secure and comfortable fit that doesn’t shift or rub.

The Bedlam bag has that just-right amount of organization for the elk hunter that likes to organize their gear with separate internal pieces like dry bags, or Kifaru’s own zippered sil-nylon “pull-outs.” Durable 500D Cordura construction is ready for whatever the elk woods can throw at it, while stretch fabric on the versatile “Hellbender style” external pocket and waterbottle pocket keep things secure. A single zippered vertical side pocket holds a full-size spotter. A rifle can either be strapped to the side of the pack, or elk hunters can have the rifle hands-free and at the ready with Kifaru’s gun bearer system.

The Bedlam is compatible with an impressive list of Kifaru accessories like the Guide Lid and Grabit, which add functionality and capacity. Speaking of capacity, the Bedlam’s 4900 cubic-inch base capacity is more than enough for a three-day backcountry hunt. The main compartment is easy to access either through the top access or the full side zip that opens all the way to the top for wide-open access. In a very competitive test, the Kifaru Bedlam and ARK frame very nearly took the top honors overall with excellent load hauling performance and functionality, but at a higher cost of entry to the similarly performing Stone Glacier. Still, even the Stone Glacier couldn’t quite match the ARK frame’s awesome heavy-load comfort.

Read Next: Best Binoculars for Hunting

Best Daypack/ Hauler: Eberlestock Team Elk Pack

Score Card

Day Hunting: 4

Pack Out: 4

Loading Ease: 5

Price/Value: 4

Key Features

Integrated Gun Scabbard

Adjustable Torso

Volume Lid: 392 cubic inches

Volume Bag: 2,175 cubic inches



Soft Fleece-Faced Fabric

Measured Base Weight: 6.4 pounds (advertised 6.5 pounds)

Price: $399

Pros

Easy Rifle Carry in Scabbard

Good Day Hunting Comfort

Easy Loading to Meat Shelf

Quietest Pack in Test

Wide Variety of Accessories

Each Pack Sale Includes a Donation to RMEF

Good Value

Cons

Less Comfortable on Long, Heavy Pack Outs.

Heavy Empty Weight

One of my first “real” elk hunting packs was an Eberlestock Just One pack. It was an awesome pack with some handy features, most notably an integrated rifle scabbard, which made me appreciate negotiating elk hunting terrain hands free. So I was happy to find that signature feature in Eberlestock’s Team Elk Pack.

The 2,175 cubic-inch bag is separated into a main compartment and two vertical side pockets. The two-pocket, 392 cubic-inch lid provides additional organization. The main compartment can be accessed through the top or the U-shaped back panel zipper. An additional stretch pocket on the back panel provides even more integrated organization. A hunter could stretch the Team Elk Pack into a multi-day hunt pack by using the load shelf for additional camp gear and food, but I preferred it as a daypack with meat-hauling capability.

The hip belt and shoulder straps are cushioned by open-cell foam padding and covered by breathable mesh fabric. Torso adjustments are made with the shoulder harness. A tubular aluminum internal frame provides support. While the rest of the packs in the test use some version of Cordura’s durable fabrics, the Team Elk Pack uses a soft, fleece-faced material that was by far the quietest fabric in the test.

The author testing the Team Elk Pack with his day hunting load out. Photo by Matt Cashell

In the day hunt test, the Team Elk pack’s comfort level was competitive with more expensive packs. When it came time for the pack-out test, it was the fastest and easiest to get loaded. It was just a matter of unclipping four buckles, laying the quarter on the frame, re-clipping the buckles, and tightening the straps. The suspension and frame were up to the task for sure, but the load lifters didn’t have sufficient angle to put the load fully on the waist belt. Consequently, I did get some shoulder discomfort and fatigue toward the end of the pack-out lap. The pack is certainly capable of hauling the weight, and I wouldn’t say it was particularly uncomfortable under heavy load but it didn’t have the heavy load comfort of the top-performing designs.

Still, this demerit doesn’t take away too much from what is a great elk hunting daypack. Most elk hunters spend much more of their time hunting and carrying their rifle than they do hauling quarters, which is where the Team Elk Pack is at its very best.

Read Next: Best Water Filters for Backpacking

Best Value Elk Hunting Backpack: Sitka Mountain Hauler

Score Card

Day Hunting: 4

Pack Out: 4

Loading Ease: 4

Price/Value: 5

Key Features

Adjustable suspension

Main compartment expands for additional capacity

Meat shelf inside main compartment

Coated, polyester, weather-resistant Fabric

Aluminum frame

Volume: 3500 cubic inches (compressed); 4500 cubic inches fully expanded

Measured Base Weight (Frame, Bag, and Lid): 6.6 pounds (Advertised 5.75 pounds)

Price: $529

Pros

Good Weather Resistance

Good Compressibility

Interior Meat Shelf Holds Meat Well

Lots of Organization

Includes Lid

Excellent Value

Cons

Narrower Hip Belt.

Noisy Material

Heavier than Advertised

The Mountain Hauler has a lot of organization. There are the two vertical back panel pockets that cradle a mesh clamshell pocket. A large U-shaped zipper opens to the main compartment but also reveals another mesh pocket on the inside of the panel. The included large lid has an interior mesh pocket as well. Inside the main compartment, there is the water bladder sleeve, and the interior meat shelf/compression system. Additional straps are included for tying on antlers, and all of these features are color-coded on attachment points to reduce confusion in the field.

The Mountain Hauler’s fabric is a bit of give-and-take. On one hand, the fabric is really water resistant. I was in a significant downpour for over 30 minutes, and nothing in the main compartment got wet, although a couple items in the exterior pockets had a bit of dampness. While most packs in this test would need a rain cover in wet conditions, the Mountain Hauler would do well in anything but a monsoon. The downside is the fabric is kind of stiff and loud, especially with branches dragging across it.

The interior of the Mountain Hauler’s main compartment.Note the orange straps for securing game bags. Photo by Matt Cashell

So, how does the Mountain Hauler feel with a load? The pack was pretty comfortable during the day hunt test, without any hotspots or discomfort of note, although the narrower hip belt didn’t quite provide the comfort of the best in the test.

The pack-out test brought some real insight into the Mountain Hauler 4000. First, the internal meat shelf did an admirable job holding the simulated elk quarter in the correct position on the frame. However, the back panel access was a narrow for loading. Larger quarters may need to be put in the bag from the top access. Once secured with the shelf panel, the quarter was tight and stable against the frame. However, this configuration significantly reduces the internal capacity of the bag, so backpack hunters that pushed the limits of the Mountain Hauler’s capacity will struggle to get meat and gear loaded at the same time. There are side zips that allow the main compartment to expand for an additional 1000 cubic inches of capacity, but even expanded it is still a bit tight to get a full overnight camp inside with the quarter.

Heavy load comfort was good, although the narrower belt allowed a little bit of rubbing near the end of the hike. Weight transfer to the hip belt was very good, though not quite up to the level of the Stone Glacier and Kifaru.

The Mountain Hauler 4000 brings mountaineering pack technology to hunters with some great added features for elk hunting, like the meat shelf and color-coded straps for attaching capes and antlers. The Mountain Hauler compresses into a haul-capable daypack, but also has enough capacity for overnights and up to a few days of backcountry elk hunting. The Sitka Mountain Hunter is easily the most weather-resistant bag in the test because of its coated polyester fabric. At $529, it was the least expensive of the multi-day ready packs, and with its full list of features, it gets the best value title.

Best Fast and Light Daypack: Kuiu Venture Divide 2000

Score Card

Day Hunting: 5

Pack Out: 2

Loading Ease: 2

Price/Value: 5

Key Features

330D Cordura DWR face coating with 2XPU backside coating

330D Cordura with abrasion resistant and waterproof coating at bottom and in divide pocket

YKK Zippers

Volume: 2000 cubic inches

Frame Height: 20.5 inches

Divide pocket for securing a tripod or rifle to the pack

Adjustable torso

Removable hip belt

Measured Weight: 4.1 pounds (advertised 4.3 pounds)

Price: $219

Pros

Divide Pocket adds versatility

Best day hunt comfort in the test

Lots of Pockets/ Organizational Options

Works well for non-hunting uses like travel, commuting, and day hiking

Very light

Good value

Cons

Not intended for hauling meat

Not capable of overnighting

Some of the low scores for this pack aren’t really fair. It was never designed as a hauler, but I ran it through the pack-out test anyway. I could barely stuff the simulated elk quarter into the pack’s main compartment and put the rest of my gear in the back panel pocket and Divide Pocket. It was not ideal. I was able to complete the test without failure, but I wouldn’t recommend the pack for hauling quarters.

The Venture Divide packed for a hunt. Photo by Matt Cashell

The Kuiu Venture Divide 2000 is a dedicated daypack, and it excels in that role. The suspension fit my anatomy well, and I found the pack super comfortable with my day-hunting supplies included. Organization is ample, with mesh pockets inside the main compartment and a secondary compartment on the outside of the Divide pocket. There’s also a fleece-lined pocket and integrated belt pockets on each side of the hip belt.

The Divide Pocket is a reinforced sleeve pocket that loads from the top, but also unzips at the bottom to accommodate longer items like a rifle or spotting scope mounted to a tripod. The belt is smaller and thinner but sucks up tight and provides good support for day-pack loads. I found the breathability on my back excellent. The 330D Cordura has a softer feel than the 500D used in some of the other packs, but still feels durable.

This pack would be a great match for horseback elk hunters or guided elk hunters that know they have a method for getting meat out of the woods without putting it on their back. The compact dimension will slide easily in and out of saddle panniers. The pack also fills a lot of other roles for the hunter, including scouting, checking cameras, fitness training, and even travel. It earns a place on this list because it excels at its intent: comfortable performance for fast and light day hunts.

Best Long Trip, Expedition Pack: Kuiu PRO LT 7000

Score Card

Day Hunting: 4

Pack Out: 4

Loading Ease: 4

Price/Value: 4

Key Features

7000 cubic inch capacity

330D cordura fabric

Velcro shoulder strap adjustment

Meat shelf

Internal meat hauling option

Measured Base Weight (Frame, Bag, and Lid): 4.6 Pounds (Advertised 4.5 Pounds)

Price: $676 for Frame and Bag

Pros

Impressively lightweight for its capacity

Quality construction

Great compressibility

Quality materials and construction

Good organizing options

Includes lid, hip belt pockets, and gatekeeper compression straps

Cons

Not as comfortable with heavy pack outs as some competitors

Lighter duty material and buckles

This pack performed well in both the day hunting test, pack out test, and a multi-night bow hunt for elk in Montana. The suspension is adjustable for torso length and angle. I found the best fit is when the belt rests on top of my iliac crest and the the shoulder straps angle outwards ever so slightly. The result is a comfortable fit that handled the day hunt test with ease. With the straps tensioned down firmly, there was still a little bag sway with the load on the narrow Kuiu PRO frame.

I successfully attached the simulated quarter firmly between the frame and the bag with the compression straps. In this haul mode I found quite a bit of movement from the exterior bag while I walked. So, I tried putting the quarter inside the pack and used the supplied compression to pull it tight to the frame. I preferred attaching the quarter internally, and the entire load definitely felt more secure.

The author took the PRO LT on an archery elk hunt this year. Photo by Matt Cashell

The ample internal volume accommodated this configuration pretty well. I found it easier to load the simulated quarter from the top rather than through the side zip. Pack out comfort was pretty good, although I got a little neck soreness near the end of the test that I didn’t get with the Stone Glacier, Kifaru, or Eberlestock Mainframe.

Even though the Kuiu PRO LT is so light, it offers more organization than its competitors. The frame comes with two hip belt pockets that can be removed to mount other belt accessories like a pistol holster. The LT 7000 bag has two tall side pockets sized for spotting scopes, a large vertical back panel pocket, top back panel pocket with interior mesh pocket, and two mesh pockets inside the main compartment to go along with the large 850 cubic inch compression lid. The main compartment is accessed both from the top snow collar and a convenient side zip.

Long-term durability remains to be seen, but elk hunters should be aware the PRO LT utilizes lighter-duty Cordura 330D fabric, narrower straps, and smaller buckles compared to the other multi-day packs to save on weight. But, I didn’t have any failures during testing.

While the Kuiu PRO LT 7000 didn’t haul the heaviest weights quite as comfortably as some of the other packs in the test, it still did pretty well. With its large capacity, ample organization, and impressive low base weight, it makes this list as the best option for an expedition-style hunt where capacity and weight are top priorities.

Most Versatile Pack System: Eberlestock Mainframe/EMOD System

Score Card

Day Hunting: 4

Pack Out: 5

Loading Ease: 5

Price/Value: 4

Key Features

External aluminum frame

Adjustable torso

Tall length option available

Tested by Eberlestock to hold more than 1300 pounds

Compatible with All EMOD Accessories

Measured Base Weight (Frame, Bag, Lid): 7 pounds (Advertised 7.25 pounds)

Price: $299 for Mainframe, $259 for Vapor 5000, $59 for Batwing V2, $59 for EMOD lid, $70 for Bolt Action Scabbard

Pros

Ultra Durable construction

Simple and fast meat shelf loading

Compact for full external frame

Amazing versatility

Great accessory options

Essentially no weight limit (manufacturer tested to 1300 pounds)

Cons

Heaviest Pack in Test

A-La-Cart pricing can get expensive

I suppose if a superhuman elk hunter wanted to get an entire elk out in one load, they could use the Eberlestock Mainframe. Eberlestock claims they’ve tested the frame under a whopping 1300-pound load without failure. After using this pack, I believe it.

Elk Hunters can set up the Mainframe as a daypack, dedicated hauler, overnighter, or expedition pack. Zip on two batwing pockets to make a simple daypack that’s ready to haul, or swap it out for the Vapor 5000 bag for general use and overnight trips. Or combine them and add the EMOD lid for a weeklong expedition. The possibilities are almost endless when it comes to customization and versatile functionality. Add in Eberlestock’s bolt action scabbard, and you have hands-free rifle carry.

I tested the pack in two configurations: The Vapor 5000 plus EMOD Lid, and with two batwings. The first configuration was great for both day hunting and overnighting, while the batwing setup worked for day hunting, but I really liked the idea of that configuration for dedicated meat-hauling and off season shed hunting.

The author testing the Eberlestock Mainframe. Photo by Matt Cashell

When I first looked over the mainframe, the low angle of the load lifters had me a little concerned. But the Mainframe’s aluminum frame construction did a good job of putting most of the load on the wide hip belt. This led to one of the best performances in the pack-out test, coming in just behind the Stone Glacier and Kifaru packs for heavy load comfort.

The best feature of the EMOD Mainframe was just how easy it was to get loaded for pack out. Just throw the pack down on the suspension, unclip the compression buckles, unzip the bag (if zipped on), slap the quarter down on the frame, clip the buckles, and cinch the straps. The frame shelf at the bottom provides a hard stop for any load that settles.

The Mainframe’s downsides are that the cost steadily creeps up with a-la-carte pricing and the base weight of the frame and bags starts out pretty high. For the hunter looking to maximize versatility for varying elk hunts it is hard to beat the Eberlestock EMOD system bags and Mainframe.

Best Minimalist Pack Design: Mystery Ranch Metcalf 75

Score Card

Day Hunting: 4

Pack Out: 4

Loading Ease: 4

Price/Value: 5

Key Features

4575 cubic inch capacity

Velcro yoke harness adjustment

Integrated meat shelf

Measured Weight (Frame, Bag, Lid): 5.2 pounds (Advertised 5.3 pounds)

Measured Minimalist Weight (Frame, Bag): 4.6 pounds

Price: $549 for Frame, bag, and lid

Pros

Great Compression

Quality Construction

Best lid in the test

Includes lid

Lightweight

Also Available in Women’s Specific Model

Cons

Not quite as comfortable as more expensive competitors.

Frame squeaks.

The Metcalf is an entire series of bags consisting of 50, 75, and 100-liter options that mount to Mystery Ranch’s Ultra Light MT Frame. The bags are a simple, roll-top duffle design with top access and a side zip. The lid is a removable, floating, compressing design with two horizontal pockets. I love this lid design because it compresses the bag from the top and allows access to the top lid pocket when the pack is upright or laid on the back panel.

The frame was easy to adjust for my torso using the yoke adjuster/support. Once sized correctly and loaded with day gear, the pack performed well during the day hunt test, although it didn’t ride as effortlessly as some of the other top packs.

During the pack-out test, The Metcalf 75 performed admirably. There was some necessary disassembly to get the bag away from the frame, but once that process was done, the quarter settled into the integrated meat shelf, and everything came back together pretty quickly. Comfort was good, but I did get some hip belt discomfort toward the end of the test. During the pack out test, I also noticed some annoying squeaking from the frame.

The author used a Metcalf on this Utah elk hunt. Photo by Matt Cashell

The Metcalf is aimed at minimalist hunters, so if they want to go really light, they can leave the lid and even the two removable compression straps at home. This brings the weight down to 4.6 pounds, which equals the Kuiu PRO LT’s weight. However, the Metcalf uses heavier-duty Cordura 500D fabric, wider 1-inch webbing straps, and more durable auto-lock buckles.

Hunter’s orange color-coded loops inside the bag and along the frame make it obvious where accessories like Mystery Ranch’s Quick Attach Bags or Stick-It accessories attach. Another accessory I got to try was the Backstrap Hydro, which is a hunter’s orange hydration-compatible compression panel. The elk hunter can just leave it in the truck until needed and then replace the full Metcalf bag for the Backstrap Hydro for subsequent meat-hauling trips.

The Mystery Ranch Metcalf and the Backstrap Hydro loaded with the full game bag. Photo by Matt Cashell

At $549, the Metcalf offers some of the best value in the test. The pack comes with everything the elk hunter needs, including the excellent lid. For hunters looking for a minimalist, ultralight bag design, they will find it with the Mystery Ranch Metcalf.

Tips for Selecting an Elk Hunting Pack

There are a ton of great elk hunting pack options, but one that fits you is what’s most important. Photo by Matt Cashell

Try Before You Buy

Even though the top packs in this test are well regarded for their comfort, bodies vary, and the ones I like best may not be a match for you. Check with a retailer’s return policy and make sure you can return a pack that doesn’t fit you well. Even better, get to a store that has multiple options and see if they will let you load some weight in each one to get a feel.

Size Correctly

Most manufacturers have detailed information on how to get the optimum fit out of their pack system. Many of the negative reviews out there on packs are the result of improper sizing and fit. Contact the customer service for the pack you are looking for and pick their brain on sizing.

Learn the System

Many of these packs have a lot of features that elk hunters will get the most out of with a little instruction. Most of the pack manufacturers have good YouTube video support for their products. Check out the How-To’s and contact Customer Support for any questions.

Beware of the Strap Monster

Elk Hunting Packs have to contract and expand often. That means some of the compression straps have to be pretty long to get full functionality. Most of these packs come with strap keeper tabs of Velcro to keep the extra strap length from snagging limbs while you move through the elk woods. Keep those straps wrapped up when you don’t need the length. If you’re brave enough, you can even cut off excess strap length you don’t use after some field experience with the pack.

Final Thoughts on the Best Elk Hunting Packs

These are premium packs from premium pack makers. They are all good options for elk hunters, and as the grades show: Competition was tough. This wasn’t an exhaustive list of all elk hunting packs available, either. This article provides a good starting point for finding the right elk hunting pack for you. Anatomical differences can play a big role in end comfort when it comes to hauling the kinds of loads necessary for an elk pack out. Finalize your priorities in an elk hunting pack and use the tips above to start your journey to find the right elk hunting backpack match for you and your budget.