First Look: Browning Whitetail 1300 Hunting Pack

The Browning Whitetail 1300 is a versatile backpack that’s compatible with Browning’s carbon fiber pack frames. I brought this tough and comfortable daypack on a hike to an alpine lake to get a first look at its capability.

Browning Whitetail 1300 Hunting Pack Specs and Key Features

Capacity: 20 liters (1,300 cubic inches)

550 denier nylon

Duraflex buckles and YKK zippers

Weight: 1.7 pounds

Includes: Rain cover, rifle or bow carrier

Colors: Ovix camo or major brown

Browning pack frame and hydration reservoir compatible

Back panel channel

Capacity

The Whitetail has a large 20-liter capacity with room for an entire day’s worth of gear. External and internal pockets provide organization, but the main cavern is spacious like a duffle.

550 Denier Nylon

The tough exterior fabric is water and abrasion resistant for bushwhacking to a stand or throwing down your pack at the end of a slog.

Back Panel Channel

An extreme back panel channel formed out of mesh padding leaves enough room for air flow and softens the load on your shoulders.

Testing the Browning Whitetail 1300 Hunting Pack

The Browning hunting pack has a breathable back panel. Ashley Thess

I loaded up the Browning Whitetail 1300 with 10 cans of tea and sparkling water, lunch, towels, and a water bottle for lunch at an alpine lake. At first I was skeptical because the pack is heavy duty with a large capacity, but no hipbelt. However, I was surprised at how well it felt loaded with weight. The plush mesh straps and back panel were structured well and made this hunting backpack a pleasure to carry.

What the Browning Whitetail 1300 Does Best

This pack is durable, but plush enough to carry long distances. The zippers are strong and weather resistant and the Whitetail comes with a detachable rain cover. Compatible with Browning carbon fiber pack frames, the Whitetail 1300 is a versatile and comfortable day pack for hunters. It’s also hydration pack compatible for long hours in your tree stand.

Where the Browning Whitetail 1300 Can Improve

There are two sets of side pockets; one is a 3/4 length zipper pocket and on top of that is a stretchy water bottle pocket. It’s difficult to utilize both of these at once, as filling one negates the space of the other. The pack is also advertised as lightweight, but at over a pound, I wouldn’t consider it particularly light, though it was durable.

Final Thoughts

If you’re in the market for a new hunting pack, the Browning Whitetail is a great option. Tough and versatile, I’m impressed at how comfortable it was to carry.