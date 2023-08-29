We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Written By Tyler Freel Published Aug 29, 2023 1:32 PM

First introduced in 1988, the Glock G19 has since been one of the most popular—and most copied—pistol platforms in the world. The “Glock 19” is a compact version of its predecessor, the G17. It’s a polymer-framed semi-auto chambered in 9mm with a standard magazine capacity of 15 rounds. It’s utterly reliable and has been popular as both a duty and concealed carry pistol.

To a degree, a pistol is only as good or practical as the holster you carry it in, and selecting the proper holster for your intended use is an underrated task. You want a holster that’s made of quality materials, fits the pistol well, and is designed to do specifically what you need it to. With that in mind, here are some of the best Glock 19 holsters and holster styles to fit just about any application.

How We Chose the Best Glock 19 Holsters

The Glock 19 can fill a lot of roles, but you’ll need the right holster for each application. Matt Foster

Because each person has slightly different needs when it comes to picking the best holster for them, we can’t pick a universally “best” holster. What we have done is selected a variety of quality holsters of the most popular styles to cover a variety of applications. If a holster on this list isn’t the best for you, it’s likely that you can use it as a guide to selecting what will suit your individual needs and style.

Best Glock 19 Holsters: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Budget: Blackhawk Stache IWB

Key Features

Molded polymer construction

Left- or right-handed modularity

Polymer belt clip adjustable for height

Price: $29

Pros

Affordable

Available for common handguns

Lefty-friendly

Works with threaded muzzle

Cons

No concealment claw

Not as durable as kydex

The Stache series appendix carry holsters from Blackhawk are affordable, user-friendly holsters that are made for a variety of pistols. The basic model doesn’t come with the magazine holder, and is pancaked molded sheets of polymer with adjustable retention via two tension screws that pass through rubber spacers. The belt clip can be attached to either side for left- or right-handed shooters to use, and it’s easy to set the height as well. This is a simple and affordable holster that pairs well with affordable guns like the PSA Dagger, or if you are looking to try out this style of holster without breaking the bank.

Best Appendix Holster: Haley Strategic/Safariland Incog X

Key Features

IWB carry

Kydex construction with fabric wrap

Two belt clips

Mag carrier attached

Concealment claw

Price: $120

Pros

Slim profile

Fabric cover provides a quiet, comfortable fit

Durable heavy-duty kydex

Adjustable for ride height

Cons

Best for appendix carry only

A partnership between Haley Strategic and Safariland has produced the Incog X, an IWB Kydex holster that’s durable and allows low-profile carry of both Glock G19 and G17 pistols. It’s built with thick, durable kydex that’s lined on the outside with thin soft fabric. This makes it more comfortable inside the waistband and quieter while moving. Two thin over-belt clips allow the holster to sit low inside the waistband and they’re adjustable for height too. The holster comes with a concealment claw that uses interchangeable tabs to adjust how tightly the claw presses the pistol to your body.

This model comes compatible with a pistol light and has an attached mag caddy that can be removed if desired. It’s made from a single thick sheet of kydex and the connection to the holster is flexible to allow for movement. This is a new, high-quality production holster that’s priced to compete with many of the custom-order appendix-carry rigs. It’s one of the best Glock 19 holsters on the market.

Best For Duty or Range: Safariland 6390 RDS

Key Features

Durable thermal-molded construction

Safariland ALS locking system

Red dot sight compatible

Suede-lined

Price: $146

Pros

Rugged

Secure retention

Great optics protection

Versatility with other Safariland carry systems

Cons

Bulky

The quintessential holster is the hip-carried duty holster, and Safariland’s RDS/ALS holsters are some of the very best. They’re used by many agencies and military units because they’re simple, durable, and dependable. The RDS holsters are specifically designed for pistols with red dot sights, and use their popular ALS locking system. The holster secures the pistol with a spring-loaded locking lever that holds the pistol by the ejection port. It’s released by a thumb lever that is easily reached when drawing your pistol naturally. There’s no hard pull to break the pistol free from its retention like on many Kydex holsters. There are a variety of models available, but mine holds a Staccato P with a flashlight.

This model comes with a medium-ride belt loop attachment, but it’s a very versatile holster. It can be set up with Safariland’s modular QLS locking system, or attached to their chest rig for backcountry use. The Kydex is wrapped fully around the sides with the seam on the back. Many other holsters have seams on either edge of the holster that can let dust and debris in. It features a flip-cover that protects the optic from moisture and debris, but drawing the pistol pushes it out of the way. This and other ALS-style Safariland holsters are tough as hell and functional for duty, concealed carry, and competition. It’s one of the best all-around holsters you can buy.

Best for Joggers and Hikers: Galco Fastrax Pac

Key Features

Fanny pack design with elastic waist belt

Carry pouch and accessory pouch with headphone port

Mesh backing for comfort

Pull-cord for rapid drawing

Price: $84

Pros

Comfortable and low-profile

Can be worn with any clothing

Allows quick access to your handgun

Adjustable to fit your particular model

Cons

No extra magazine carriers

Slower to draw than other holsters

The renewed acceptance of fanny packs as a somewhat normal clothing accessory coincides nicely with the irritation of carrying a handgun in an IWB holster when jogging, hiking, walking your dog, or simply wearing light clothing. It can be sweaty, uncomfortable, and easier to print or reveal your firearm unknowingly. The Fastrax Pac from Galco is a plain-looking, slender fanny pack with a rapid-access holster built into it. It incorporates a concealed carry holster that keeps your pistol at the ready, but in a more comfortable manner.

The pouch itself is made in the USA. It’s got a mesh-padded cordura backer, and a neoprene front accessory pouch to hold your phone, keys, whatever. The main compartment is zippered and houses a fit-adjustable leather holster that rotates 90 degrees upward when the activation cord is pulled. Mine fits Glock G19-sized pistols like the affordable PSA Dagger, and fits my Staccato CS wonderfully. To draw, simply pull the zipper back with your draw hand, pull on the activation cord with the other, then draw the pistol.

Key Features

IWB design

Suede-lined kydex construction

Adjustable belt clip

Adjustable tension and fit

Price: $36

Pros

Slim and versatile

Adjustable for cant and carry depth

Suede won’t rub firearm finishes

Solid retention

Cons

No concealment claw

Safariland makes some excellent holsters, and they also have great holsters at affordable prices. The Species line of IWB holsters is one of the best concealed carry holsters for the price. The MSRP for most Species holsters is $45, but you can find them for closer to $35. Comparatively, most custom holsters come in at closer to $100. The species is rigidly constructed with a folded sheet of kydex, and that’s lined with suede leather which facilitates a soft, quiet, secure fit. Many kydex holsters will create wear marks on certain firearm finishes, but not this one.

The Species is designed as an IWB, and is perfectly suited as an appendix carry holster. The belt clip is slender and adjustable for both angle and depth of carry—meaning you can choose to have the pistol riding higher or lower in the waistband and select the angle that you can carry most comfortably. The holster grips the pistol by the trigger guard, and both fit and tension are adjustable. These holsters are available for many popular models including the Sig P365 and Glock G19, and you’ll have a hard time finding a better concealed carry holster for the money.

Key Features

Attached spare magazine pouch

Concealment claw and wedge

Adjustable for depth of carry

Flexible cordage joint between holster and mag pouch

Price: $99

Pros

Carries extra magazine

Thin adjustable clips can help with positioning

Optic-compatible

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Less flexible for carry position with mag pouch

One common type of AIWB holster includes an attached extra magazine pouch. It’s never a bad idea to carry an extra magazine, and although many folks carry an individual mag pouch, it can sometimes be easier to conceal these combined-style holsters. They’re designed to be worn with the clips on either side of your belt buckle, and position the extra magazine across the buckle from your pistol. The thin clips on the Coreflex allow you to adjust the height and fine-tune your left-right carry position better than wider clips. The magazine carrier and holster are separate pieces connected by flexible cordage that allows some movement and isn’t as rigid and uncomfortable as some similarly-styled holsters. The holster side features a concealment claw, and the mag pouch has a molded-in wedge to press the magazine against your body and aid with concealment.

Key Features

Folded single sheet Kydex

Steel belt clip

Adjustable retention

OWB strut loop doubles as concealment claw

Price: $99

Pros

Simple and streamlined

Tough and secure-fitting metal clip

Can be worn outside the waistband via the strut loop

Durable and dependable

Cons

Carry depth isn’t adjustable

One of my favorite concealed carry holsters is the Blackpoint Dual Point. It’s a simple and effective holster that I’ve been using for several months now. It’s constructed from a single sheet of Kydex that’s folded on the trigger guard side to allow the attachment of a strut loop that acts as a concealment claw. Concealment claws stick out from the holster and apply pressure to your belt in order to hold the grip of your pistol against your body and reduce printing or showing the outline of your gun through clothing. This strut loop allows the holster to be worn on the outside of your waistband (OWB) by running your belt through it if you want.

Although the steel belt clip isn’t adjustable, it’s very durable. Sometimes it’s nice to be able to fine tune a holster clip so that the gun isn’t riding too low or too high in your waistband. The Kydex layers are separated by rubber washers, and when tightened, the screws will tighten the holster’s grip on the pistol. It’s streamlined, simple, and effective. In addition to its simplicity, the ability to use this holster in a variety of carry positions, inside- and outside-the-waistband, makes it my top pick for a concealed carry holster.

Key Features

Kydex holster shell

Elastic suspension straps with buckles

Adjustable tension

Available for both revolvers and autos

Price: $139

Pros

Chest carry is ideal for many backcountry activities

Can be used under bino harness or backpack straps

Quick access to your firearm

Available for many different handguns

Cons

Adding/removing layers can require you to remove the holster

In recent years, chest holsters have become one of the most popular methods to carry a sidearm in the backcountry. Many hunters, anglers, and hikers find that a pistol or revolver kept on the chest is convenient, easily-accessed, and is generally non-obtrusive for a variety of activities. The usefulness of traditional hip holsters can be nullified when wearing waders or backpacks with waist belts, but chest holsters are less-affected by this. There are many similar chest holsters on the market, but the Kenai from Gunfighters Inc. is one that’s been around for quite awhile, and is often imitated.

The Kenai chest holster is made from two pieces of Kydex, molded and sandwiched together. It’s got adjustable retention, and is held snugly to the chest with wide elastic straps that attach via buckles on the sides. It’s a simple, low-profile holster that can be worn easily under a backpack, personal flotation device, or even under some binocular chest harnesses. Although the most common pairing is with a Glock G20 10mm auto, it’s a great way to carry the 9mm Glock 19 too. You might have to take the holster off to add or remove clothing layers, but generally speaking, holsters like this allow you to do your thing while keeping the handgun out of the way.

Choosing the Best Glock 19 Holster for You

There are thousands of options when it comes to holsters—even just for the Glock 19. To choose the best one for you, you need to consider several factors:

Where on your body do you want to carry the gun?

What shooting activity or carry application are you using the holster for?

Do you have a light on your handgun?

What kind of holster material would you prefer?

Answering these questions will give you some direction in picking the best holster for you. If you need a concealed carry holster, it will exclude many holsters that aren’t meant for concealed carry. As you consider more in-depth questions, it will narrow the field further. If you want to use an appendix carry holster, you’ll have more precise options to consider. Ultimately, you’ll have to try holsters for your intended application to see which ones meet your needs. It’s not a bad idea to try an affordable holster of a certain style, to see if it will work for you, before buying an expensive or custom holster.

FAQs

Q: What is the best Glock holster? The best glock holster is one that fits the gun well, is durable, and fits your specific needs. Q: What is the best IWB holster for a Glock 19? The best IWB holster for you will depend on your individual build, preferences, and carry style. Safariland, Blackpoint Tactical, and many other companies make good IWB holsters for a Glock 19. Q: What holster does the Military use for the Glock 19? Although the Glock 19 isn’t standard issue, a former SF buddy of mine said that they used Safariland ALS holsters on deployment (which are similar to the RDS series that accommodates red dot sights).

Why Trust Outdoor Life?

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

Final Thoughts on the Best Glock 19 Holsters

A great thing about the best glock 19 holsters is that there’s lots of them. The pistols are so popular that virtually every holster maker accommodates them. This can be overwhelming for a new Glock 19 owner, but don’t fret. If you consider how you want to carry your pistol and experiment with different affordable holsters, you can tune in on a holster that will serve you well for many years to come. Training with both your pistol and holster will be much more important than the specific holster you select, but selecting the best one for you is well worth the effort.