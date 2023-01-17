The Best Smokeless Fire Pits of 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Fires provide warmth and a social hub, but they can also make you cough and cry if the wind shifts. That’s why smokeless fire pits have taken off in recent years. They provide all the things we love about fire, without plumes of white smoke.

I’ve tested two of the most popular smokeless fire pit brands (Beeo and Solo Stove) and put together a guide on how to make a DIY smokeless fire pit, to help you choose the best smokeless fire pit for you.

How I Tested the Best Smokeless Fire Pits

I’ve been using and testing my smokeless fire pits for two years. The Solo Stove I bought two years ago as a birthday present for my wife. The Breeo was sent to me for free last summer, but I tested and reviewed it with the same objectivity as the Solo Stove.

Testing the Smokeless Claim

Smoke from green wood and leaves doesn’t last long in the Solo Stove. Scott Einsmann

The “less” in smokeless is an important distinction from smoke free.

To understand how smokeless fire pits work you first need to know what creates smoke. When a fire doesn’t completely combust its fuel, the unburned oils, tar, ash, and carbon become smoke. When a fire has enough oxygen to completely burn the fuel all that’s produced is water and carbon dioxide.

Smokeless fire pits work by creating an efficient fire that’s fed plenty of oxygen. That’s why they create less smoke than a traditional fire pit.

Of course, I needed to make sure that the designs worked as advertised and I did that by stacking the odds against the fire pit. I used leaves and wet wood, which don’t combust easily, to see if the fire pits’ efficiency would still prevent plumes of smoke. The Breeo and Solo Stove both produced smoke at first, but it only took minutes for them to catch up and feed enough oxygen to clear up the smoke.

Longevity

These fire pits aren’t cheap and it’s good to know that your investment won’t rust or look terrible in a few months. My Solo Stove has been outside for two years and my Breeo has been outside for six months. Both have housed many fires, almost weekly, and I haven’t treated them preciously. Yet, both look great, have no rust, and work just as good as the day I got them.

Best Smokeless Fire Pits: Reviews and Recommendations

Key Features

Dimensions: 27 inches wide x 17 inches tall

Weight: 38 pounds

Material: 304 stainless steel

Fits logs up to 22 inches

Pros

Smokeless

Excellent accessories

Easy cleanup

Cons

Burns through wood quickly

I bought my Solo Stove Yukon two years ago and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made for the backyard. We continue to enjoy smokeless fires and the Yukon looks fantastic after two years in the elements. I think the Yukon is the perfect size for groups of four to six people.

The Solo Stove is a smoke-free experience and easy to clean up. Scott Einsmann

I’ve thoroughly tested Solo Stove’s smokeless claim and yes, it works. It’s also effortless to clean up after enjoying a fire because you’re only left with a bit of white ash at the bottom. I’ve cooked over the Yukon as well and Solo Stove has seriously stepped up their cooking accessories, including a wood-fired pizza stove.

The obvious con of the Yukon is the price, but you do get a large, well-built pit that will last for years. Another con is that while you can move the Yukon, it’s not the best option for portability. If you want a fire pit to tote from the backyard to tailgating and camping, something like the Solo Stove Ranger or Breeo Y-Series is a much better option.

Recommended Accessories

Cover: I keep this cover on my Yukon and it keeps the inside of the pit dry and the outside looking new.

Heat Deflector: Smokeless fire pits send most of their warmth straight up, but this heat deflector redirects it outward.

Cast Iron Grill Top + Hub: I have one of these awesome grill tops and it’s really fun to go from grilling a meal to enjoying a fire with this accessory.

You can read my full review of the Solo Stove Yukon for more information.

Key Features

Dimensions: 27 inches wide x 13 inches deep x 15.8 inches tall

Weight: 19.8 pounds

Capacity: Four standard logs

Fuel: Wood and charcoal

Pros

Doubles as a grill

Full view of the fire with X-ray mesh

Bluetooth compatible fan

Cons

Fuel basket is tight

Not the easiest to clean

Everyone can enjoy the flames thanks to theFirePit+’s X-ray mesh. Ashley Thess

Unlike other smokeless fire pits that are walled in, the X-ray mesh allows heat from the fire to radiate out and everyone can see the dancing flames. And there’s no smoke to hide from so there’s no shuffling and rearranging necessary. The side with the battery is obstructed, but otherwise this floating fire is everything you want in a bonfire: the ambiance, heat, and visible crackling flames, without the smoke.

A removable and rechargeable power pack connects to your phone via Bluetooth so that you can control the fan from the free Biolite app. Fifty-one internal jets inject air into the FirePit+ to increase combustion and reduce smoke. On low, the fan lasts 30 hours, but there are four settings. If you aren’t the one seated next to the battery, there’s no reaching or shuffling required to adjust the fan speed; simply adjust the settings from your phone. The battery also allows you to charge a device if necessary which is great if you need to plug in your speaker around the campfire or charge your phone after a long day adventuring.

Pour your charcoal in the raised fuel basket. Ashley Thess The small fire below lights the charcoal briquettes for grilling. Ashley Thess

To cook with the FirePit+, create a small fire in the main chamber. Then insert the fuel basket by hanging it on the provided hooks instead of placing it on the bottom of the chamber as you would for a bonfire. This allows the charcoal briquettes to sit above the flame and centered amidst the top oxygen jets. Just be sure that your small fire on the base is truly lit before inserting the basket, but not so tall that you can’t maneuver above the flame to put in the basket. It’s a tight fit so the basket must be slanted to enter the chamber and then righted before hanging. It’s a design flaw, but you can still get the job done. The grill goes on top and once properly heated, you can cook away. It is very compact, so don’t plan to grill for the neighborhood on this.

Once you’re done cooking, you can load the fuel basket with wood to keep the fire going into the night. The small size and portability are a huge advantage to this pit. You can take this from the patio to your campsite with ease. The only hindrance is cleaning. There is a small slot in the bottom that you can open to release ash, but it is slightly off the edge so as you’re trying to tip the ash out, much of it simply clumps to the other side. If ash attempts to pass through the mesh walls through this process, it sticks to the sides. A wet cloth can help, but the sides won’t be completely free from ash until you start another fire or do as Biolite recommends and brush it with a wide painter’s brush. —Ashley Thess

Recommended Accessory:

FirePit Carry Bag: Since the FirePit+ is a little difficult to clean, this carry bag can keep your car clean during transport.

Key Features

Collapsible and expandable legs

Can be used on composite and wood decks, patios, etc.

Carry handle

Weight: 31 pounds

Compatible with Breeo grilling accessories

Can burn wood, lump charcoal, or pellets

Made in the USA

Pros

Great grilling accessories

Well-placed carry handle

Versatile

Cons

Smaller size isn’t ideal for big groups

The Y-Series has a built-in carry handle that’s perfectly positioned for balance and makes carrying the fire pit as easy as a suitcase. Breeo also has a Transit Case accessory to protect your fire pit and keep the interior of your car clean. The built-in and adjustable legs make it adaptable for a wide range of surfaces. You don’t need an add-on accessory to use it on your deck, which is a huge value add and makes it very convenient to use.

The Breeo Y-Series has adjustable legs. Scott Einsmann

If you want a fire ring you can do some serious wood fire cooking on, then I’d recommend the Y-Series because of its portability and ability to burn three types of fuel (charcoal, wood pellets, and wood). The Breeo Outpost Grill slides into a slot machined into Breeo fire pits for seamless integration and solid mounting. The thoughtfully-designed Outpost Grill can also be used for a traditional campfire if you don’t have a Breeo.

Key Features

Outside Diameter: 22, 27.5, or 34.5 inches

Compatible with the Outpost grill

Available in stainless and corten steel

Made in the USA

Weight: 47 pounds (X19)

Pros

Can be used on a wide variety of surfaces

Easily inserts into a permanent fire ring

Great as a stand-alone pit

Cons

Heavy

The X Series is the best smokeless fire pit insert or permanent fire ring. It’s heavier and more sturdy than the Solo Stove and Breeo sells an accessory which allows the X-Series to seamlessly integrate to a brick fire ring. The built-in stand also makes it compatible with wood decks. This is the fire pit you buy to set on your patio, deck, or yard and keep it there year-round. One thing to note is that if you buy the corten steel option, it will patina with time. If you don’t like the patina, go with the stainless steel.

Best Bundle: Breeo X19 Firemaster Bundle

Key Features

Pit Weight: 47 pounds

Includes: X Series Fire Pit, Outpost Grill, Kettle Hook, 1-gallon Kettle, SearPlate Griddle, Lid, and Ash Shovel

Price: $1,089

Pros

A great smokeless fire pit and all the cooking accessories you’ll ever need

Free shipping

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Not very portable

If you’re interested in wood fire cooking and want one of the best smokeless fire pits, you can’t go wrong with this bundle from Breeo. You can use the kettle hook to hand a cast iron Dutch oven or the included kettle. The side plate griddle is great for a quick sear or cooking away from the flame. The grill is ideal for cutting that signature wood-fire char. Then clean up is easy with the ash shovel.

Best Pizza Oven: Breeo Live-Fire Pizza Oven

Key Features

Outer Finish: Corten steel or 304 stainless steel

Pizza Stone: Cordierite

Total Height: 19 inches

Total Width: 27.5 inches

Stone Thickness: 0.875 inches

Stone Length: 19 inches

Weight: 76 pounds with stone, 61 pounds without stone

Compatible with X24, X30, and Luxeve fire pits

Pros

Easy and fun to use

Lifetime warranty

Made in the USA

Cons

Not portable

To test Breeo’s Live-Fire pizza oven, I invited friends over for an evening of personal wood-fire pizzas. About 20 pizzas went in and out of the oven over the course of an hour and a half. Sturdy, durable, and massively fun, this backyard wood-fire pizza oven is an awesome accessory to your Breeo smokeless fire pit. Start a fire in your Breeo X24, X30, or Luxeve fire pit and once you have a bed of hot coals, top the pit with this oven.

A pizza cooks in the Breeo Live-Fire pizza oven. Ashley Thess

It’s easy to use and produces delicious pizzas. Each pie cooks in minutes. The sturdy construction and lifetime warranty means that it’ll last a long time. The Live-Fire is great for shoulder season because you can gather around the bonfire before and after. And you can keep the heat out of your kitchen in the summertime.

If you’re always looking for an excuse to move the party outside, this is a great investment for your backyard. My guests were inspired to bring cookie dough next time, and have a brunch pizza party. Rather than the novelty wearing off, I only want more excuses to use it. Friends were also interested in taking it camping for backcountry pizza, but in my opinion, that is where the versatility of the Live-Fire stops. It is large, heavy, and far from portable. It was a two-person chore to move it down five stairs from my porch to the patio. Keep it in one spot if at all possible.

Key Features

Made of concrete

Made in the USA

Uses 70 percent, 91 percent or greater isopropyl alcohol as fuel

Flame lasts approximately 40 to 50 minutes

Pros

Can be used to toast marshmallows

No smoke

Cons

Relatively small flame

Fill this minimalist concrete container with a high-percentage isopropyl alcohol to create a clean-burning bonfire indoors. There’s no smell or smoke, just a small amount of heat and cozy ambiance. You can safely roast marshmallows on it and once the fuel is gone after 45 minutes to an hour, it goes out on its own (not an excuse to leave it unattended). Use it to create an indoor s’mores bar or as a flickering light source that’s brighter and more interesting than a candle. For a mess-free fire in the comfort of your own home, this sturdy bowl can’t be beat. – Ashley Thess, assistant gear editor

Best Budget: DIY Smokeless Fire Pit

You can make a functional smokeless fire pit that works similarly to a Breeo or Solo Stove. The basic design premise is that you need to promote air to flow into the fire, which will create an efficient, and therefore smokeless, burn.

Here’s an easy way to make a smokeless fire pit.

What You Need

Step 1: Prep the area

Level the fire ring area using sand, lava rock, or other fireproof stone.

Step 2: Drill holes

Using a 1-inch hole saw bit, drill holes around the top of the stock tank ring. Remove burrs with sandpaper or a file.

Step 3: Lay the base pavers

Set the stock tank ring where you want your fire pit and then stack the first layer of pavers. There should be about an inch gap between the pavers and the metal ring to allow air flow. Also remove three pavers to create gaps around the bottom for air flow.

Step 4: Stack pavers

Now stack your pavers to the top of the ring.

Step 5: Final paver stack

The last ring of pavers will rest on the pavers below and the rim of the metal ring. These stones will need to be wider than the others.

Other Smokeless Fire Pits to Consider

An excellent tabletop fire pit is the Solo Stove Mesa.

The BioLite FirePit is a unique, portable, and multi fuel option.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Smokeless Fire Pit

Portable or Permanent

Once you start using a smokeless fire pit you’ll want to use one all the time. That’s why a portable fire pit is so nice to have. You can bring your fire pit anywhere that allows a relaxing fire and enjoy less smoke.

But, permanent fire pits are much larger and generally look nicer. If a fire pit is the hub of social activity in your backyard, a permanent fire pit is the way to go.

Fuel Types

Most fire pits burn wood, and depending on their size, will require wood be cut to a certain length. But, some can use charcoal or wood pellets (like the ones you’d use for the best pellet smokers).

Alternatively, you can buy fire pits that use propane or even isopropyl. This category of fire pits don’t have the ambience of a wood fire, but they are the easy button for a smoke-free fire.

Cooking

Some fire pits, like the Breeo Y-Series, are very capable grills in addition to great fire rings. The main thing to consider when choosing a fire pit for cooking is the accessories. Especially how the accessories allow you to control the heat applied to the food. If you’re looking to make backyard pizza on top of your bonfire, the Breeo Live-Fire pizza oven is compatible with X24, X30, and Luxeve fire pits.

FAQs

Q: Is there a fire pit that doesn’t give off any smoke? Smoke is a natural by-product of combustion, and any real fire will have some sort of smoke. However, some fire pits are smokeless and will produce less smoke because they efficiently burn wood or other types of fuel. Q: Are pellet fire pits any good? Pellet fire pits and multi-fuel fire pits like Breeo are an excellent option for smokeless fire pits. Q: What’s the best smokeless fire pit? The two leaders in wood and multi-fuel burning smokeless fire pits are Breeo and Solo Stove. They each have their pros and cons, and the best for you depends on your needs.

Final Thoughts on the Best Smokeless Fire Pits

The best smokeless fire pits are indeed smokeless and improve the whole fire experience. If you’re interested in adding one to your backyard, deck or patio, check out one of these top options.