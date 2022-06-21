The Best Hang-On Tree Stands of 2022

Written By Scott Einsmann Published Jun 21, 2022 2:07 PM

Hang-on tree stands give hunters more mobility than a ladder stand and more flexibility than a climbing treestand. Whether you’re hanging a preset or doing a hang and hunt, the appeal of a hang-on stand is undeniable. Because these stands are so popular, the options are prolific.

From small companies making innovative stands to large manufacturers that provide high-value stands, you have a ton of choices, and this review represents just a handful of the best. Due to supply issues, we weren’t able to test all of the best stands, so this isn’t a complete list. But, this is a list of the best hang-on tree stands we were able to get our hands on, with a thorough review of each that includes how they perform on different trees, how quick they are to set up, how quietly they set up, and how easy they are to pack.

How We Tested the Hang-Ons

Our test included timing how long it took to set up each stand.

We tested tree stands over two days in northern Virginia. The first day we had spitting rain all day, which helped us test platforms for their grip and seats for how much they held water.

The Test Team

Billy Philips: Is an urban bowhunter who has the opportunity to hunt 365 days a year and takes full advantage of those opportunities with 150 days spent in a stand or saddle.

Josh Philips: Like his brother Billy, Josh is a four-season bowhunter with over 100 days spent in stands and saddles each year.

Scott Einsmann: Outdoor Life‘s gear editor and experienced mobile hunter.

Using our combined experience, we tested each stand uncer the following protocols:

Packability

We started the test with the packability test, and we set up each stand in its pack configuration. Then, a tester carried the stand through the woods. The two testers who weren’t carrying a stand stood along the trail, listening for any noise made by the stand. We also carried the stands through thick woods to see if any parts caught on brush. Each tester gave a score for packability from one to five, with five being the best. The packability score was based on the stand’s comfort, maneuverability, and noise.

Speed

We timed how long it took each tester to set up each stand on a straight tree with a 14-inch diameter. To do that, we pre-set two climbing sticks, and each tester started at the base of the tree. Using a lineman’s belt and harness, they climbed the sticks and hung the stand. Once the tester was on the stand, the timer stopped. You’ll see this time in the key features section of each stand.

Noise

While we speed tested each stand, two testers stood on opposite sides of the tree and scored the perceived noise level on a one to five scale (five is the quietest).

Comfort, Stability, and Shooting

After each stand was in the tree, we tested them for comfort and stability and shot our bows from the stands. We gave each stand a comfort score on our one-to-five scale, with five being the most comfortable. We judged comfort sitting in the seat but also considered the stand’s comfort while standing. We defined stability as movement felt while on the stand. So, any wiggle or bounce was noted as we moved around on the platform. We also shot from the stands from seated and standing positions to gather notes on the shooting experience.

Varying Trees

We tested each stand on trees of different diameters as well as straight and leaning trees.

Best Overall: Summit Dual Axis

Key Features

Weight: 16 pounds

Tree Diameter: 8 to 20 inches

Uses two ratchet straps

Comfort Score: 5

Noise Score: 4.5

Setup Time: 3 minutes 56 seconds

Why It Made the Cut

The Summit Dual Axis is a quiet stand that’s rock solid on the tree and has a seat made for serious hunters and all-day sits.

Pros

Bites the tree exceptionally well

Easy to go from seated to standing

Silent once attached

Cons

Not ideal for mobile hunting

Product Description

While we were testing the Summit Dual Axis, the one phrase we repeated several times was: “This is a really nice stand.” It is. We found the stand easy to hang with the two included ratchet straps. It was fairly quiet during setup, with the only real noise coming from the ratchets. Once on the tree, it was silent, and we felt confident the stand would stay that way once exposed to the elements because each connection point has Teflon washers. Summit advertises Dead Metal Sound Deadening Technology, which fills portions of the stand with expanding foam. We tested that tech by tapping our metal wedding bands against the stand and were impressed with the dull, muted sound rather than a high-pitched “ting.” The Dual Axis bit the tree better than any of the stands we tested, and it was the most stable. It bit the tree so well that when we removed the straps, it stayed connected to the tree, and we had to pull it off.

The seat puts you in the proper posture for seated shots. The Summit Dual Axis bit the tree better than any other stand in the test and is an overall rock-solid hang-on. Scott Einsmann

The seat is the show stopper of the stand. Now, this isn’t a seat that’s built to rock you to sleep. It’s a seat that keeps you comfortable while you’re waiting for a shot opportunity. We especially liked how easily we could transition from sitting to standing. We’ve all sat in stands with seats that are like comfy recliners, but getting out of them is just like getting out of your favorite chair—it takes effort and a groan. That doesn’t work for bowhunting. You need a chair that is easy to stand from and puts you in a good posture for seated shots. That’s what the Dual Axis seat offers. If you need to raise up for a shot, it’s very easy to pop up. Also, if you like to stand, when you flip up the seat, it turns into a comfortable backrest. The seat locks in the upright position so it won’t unexpectedly drop on you. To unlock the seat, you lift up and ease it down. We all found the seat very comfortable and thought it was good to go for an all-day sit. An interesting thing we discovered during testing is that the seat makes for an nice knee rest for saddle hunting, and if you scaled the stand down just a little, it would make for a great saddle platform.

Hanging the dual axis was fast and quiet. We discovered that the Dual Axis makes an excellent knee rest for saddle hunting. Scott Einsmann

At 16 pounds, the Dual Axis is a little heavy for a hang and hunt, but it could fill that role. We think it shines for presets and as a semi-permanent stand. With the comfortable seat, easy hanging, and rock-solid stability the Summit Dual Axis was the best hang-on tree stand we tested.

Most Comfortable: Millennium M150 Monster

Key Features

Weight: 19.5 pounds

Adjusts to leaning trees up to 15 degrees

Platform Dimensions: 24 inches wide and 37 inches deep

Comfort Score: 5

Noise Score: 4

Setup Time: 3 minutes 56 seconds

Why It Made the Cut

The chair on the Millenium is like sitting 20 feet up in one of the best camping rocking chairs.

Pros

Comfortable

Giant Platform

Easy to hang

Cons

Some movement to the stand

Product Description

Millennium sets the bar for tree stand comfort, so it shouldn’t be surprising that we unanimously picked the M150 Monster as the most comfortable. It’s the type of stand you can nap in and actually get quality sleep. The seat is mesh—no raccoons eating foam—so it dries quickly and has just the right give for comfort. It has a slight recline, and the straps act as nice armrests. The footrest is a nice touch for added comfort. One drawback of the seat is that it isn’t the easiest to stand up from. Getting up takes a little extra effort because your butt sits lower than your knees in the stand, but that’s also why it’s so comfortable.

The M150 Monster is easy to hang because of the receiver. Scott Einsmann The large platform offers plenty of room, even with the seat down.

If you like lots of space, this is your stand. Its giant platform allows you to leave the seat down and still have plenty of standing room. The large platform isn’t just about comfort, though. And the extra real estate made it easy to shoot nearly 360 degrees in the stand with a bow because you can stand away from the tree for shots behind the stand. The downside of the long platform is that it has more bounce than a shorter stand. From the ground, the movement was obvious, but it’s barely noticeable when you’re in the stand.

To hang the stand, you first strap the receiver to the tree and then slide the stand onto the receiver. This is an ingenious design for hanging a large stand, and it eliminates the need to hold a nearly 20-pound stand with one arm while you secure the strap with the other. Instead, you just drop it into the receiver and finish securing the stand.

The M150 is built for comfort.

This is the ultimate stand for comfort, and it’s also a great stand for introducing new hunters to treestands because of its large platform.

Best for Mobile Hunting: Lone Wolf Alpha II

Lone Wolf Custom Gear Check Price

Key Features

Weight: 14 pounds

Platform leveling adjustment

Platform Dimensions: 19 ½ inches wide and 30 inches deep

Comfort Score: 3

Noise Score: 5

Setup Time: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Why It Made the Cut

The Lone Wolf Alpha II is a great stand for mobile hunters because it’s super easy to pack and hang.

Pros

Fast to hang

Silent

Easy to pack

Cons

For best results, must be used with Lone Wolf Sticks

Seat is uncomfortable for long sits

Heavy for a mobile stand

Product Description

If you hunt public land or just want one stand you can hang and take down each time you go out, then the Lone Wolf Alpha is one of the best hang ons for that purpose.

The Lone Wolf sticks and Alpha stand make for a great mobile system. Scott Einsmann What the Alpha II sacrifices in comfort it gains in mobility. Scott Einsmann

You can stack Lone Wolf sticks on the stand, strap them down with the stand’s straps, walk in as far as you want, and throw up the stand in a matter of minutes. I’ve hunted with a Lone Wolf Alpha for more than five years, and the test model was my personal stand. I still use it because it’s an excellent mobile stand. In our test, it was the fastest stand to hang and the quietest. The ease of hanging comes from the Versa Button design. You loop the straps over the button, pull the straps tight, and cam the stand. It also has a leveling system that brings the platform level on leaning trees and a seat leveler. Once in the tree, we found the Alpha to be very stable.

The build in bow holder keeps your bow handy for a shot. Scott Einsmann

While it’s fast to hang, you’ll want to upgrade the backpack straps. We also found the stock seat uncomfortable and think it’s more of a half-day hunt seat. That’s the compromise with mobile tree stands, and during testing, Billy made a great point about the Alpha II, “What you sacrifice in comfort, you gain in mobility.”

Best Lightweight: Hawk Helium Pro

Key Features

Weight: 12 pounds

Platform leveling adjustment

Platform Dimensions: 24 inches wide and 30 inches deep

Comfort Score: 3.5

Noise Score: 3

Setup Time: 3 minutes

Why It Made the Cut

At half the price of other ultralight hang-on stands, the Hawk Helium Pro is a great value for its weight.

Pros

Easy to level

Fast to hang

Cons

Needs upgraded backpack straps

Product Description

The Hawk Helium Pro was fast to hang, although a little noisy, and only uses one cam-buckle strap to connect to the tree. The strap connects to the stand with plastic-coated metal hooks, which help cut noise. We found the platform and seat leveler very easy to use and took just seconds to adjust. The Helium Pro didn’t bite the tree well, and we also tried cam-locking (lifting the platform up, pulling the strap tight, pushing down on the stand, and then pulling the platform back down) but even this method didn’t get the stand tight.

Though a little noisy, the Hawk Helium took little time to setup. Scott Einsmann

This 12-pound stand is a good option for mobile hunting with a few modifications. First, we’d remove the adjustable footrest because we found the seat can get caught in it during setup, and it’ll cut some weight. We’d also suggest upgrading the backpack straps—they’re pretty spartan.

The seat cushion is thick and comfortable for half-day hunts, but it is foam so you probably don’t want to leave it out for an entire season. The platform has plenty of space, but we did notice some flex in the platform.

Honorable Mentions

Designed by mobile hunting legend, Dan Infalt, the Beast stand weighs 6.8 pounds and is made in the U.S. You can expect this stand to be a dream to pack and hang. We asked hunters that own a Beast stand what they think of it, and they recommend upgrading the backpack straps, and they mentioned there is some flex in the platform. But for mobile hunting, this is one of the best hang-on stands out there.

If you like the M150 Monster but don’t want to spend over $300, the M50 is a great option. It has the comfortable seat Millenium is known for and their rock-solid attachment system. It comes in under $200, and it weighs 20 pounds due to its steel construction. The M50 is ideal for someone that needs a quality stand for presets, but wants to keep their costs low.

The D’Acquisto Series Hang Ons are made for public land hunters. They’re best used as a system with the Lone Wolf Custom Gear sticks. The sticks and stand nest together really well, and they pack comfortably with LWCG’s padded backpack straps.

How to Choose a Hang-On Tree Stand

Finding the best hang-on tree stand for you is all about how you’ll use it. A plush 20-pound stand is very comfortable, but it’s not the best for mobile, public land hunters. But a stripped-down 6-pound stand isn’t the most comfortable for long sits, and they’re usually pretty expensive.

Hunting Style

Stands are tools, and you’ll have to decide whether you need a screwdriver or a power drill. Some people will hang a stand at the start of a hunt and then pull it down at the end. Others will set up a stand, leave it there for a while, and maybe make a few small tweaks to the location as the season progresses. You can get one stand for both, but usually, stands that are best for mobile hunting are light in weight but also lacking in comfort. While heavier stands can have nicer seats and bigger platforms but aren’t ideal for long treks.

If you’re a mobile hunter, you’ll also prioritize a quiet stand that’s easy to hang. For pre-set stands, a quiet hang isn’t as important, but an easy setup is always helpful, especially for refining stand location as patterns change throughout the season.

Budget

Like most things, you get what you pay for in hang ons. Super light stands are very nice to carry and hang, but they’re also going to be a lot more expensive. The same goes for comfortable large stands. If you’re on a tight budget, there are some great DIY improvements you can make to inexpensive stands that can make them quieter and more comfortable. For example, adding stealth strips and extra bungees for packing can make them significantly quieter.

FAQs

Q: How much does a hang-on tree stand cost? Hang-on tree stands can run from about $60 to nearly $1,000. Price is usually dictated by materials, features, and country of origin. Q: What is the most comfortable hang-on stand? The Millennium M150 is the most comfortable tree stand we tested. It has a luxurious seat and large platform. Q: What is the lightest hang-on tree stand? The lightest hang-on tree stands run anywhere from 6.5 to 8 pounds.

Final Thoughts

Choosing your next stand from the field of the best hang-on tree stands is all about the features you prioritize. If you’re looking for a stand that’s affordable, quiet, easy to pack, and fast to hang, then the Lone Wolf Alpha II is perfect. If you’re looking for a great all-around stand, we recommend the Summit Dual Axis. For maximum comfort, go with the Millennium M150 Monster.