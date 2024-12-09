The Best Instant Coffee for Backpacking: Buzzed & Reviewed

I drank dozens of cups of joe to find the best value for dirtbags

By Laura Lancaster

Posted 19 Minutes Ago

packets of instant coffee piled up on each other next to a coffee mug

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

There’s one piece of gear I always double check is in my kit before I head into the backcountry: instant coffee. As an unapologetic caffeine addict, the morning doesn’t get going until I’m on my second cup. But I’ve also choked down my fair share of frankly undrinkable brews, so I know the importance of having a decent instant cuppa in your arsenal. To help you choose the best instant coffee for backpacking so you can get after it, like right now, I tested 13 different brands and evaluated them on flavor, convenience, and, of course, caffeine. LET’S GO.

How I Tested the Best Instant Coffees for Backpacking

I hail from the Pacific Northwest, where coffee fever borders on religion — honestly, there are probably more roadside espresso stands here than actual churches. Some may say that we’re kind of cultish about the whole thing, and to those people, I would suggest joining us. Which isn’t to say that I am — or any PNW’er is — a purist. We’re not Australians. There’s not enough sunlight here to be that picky. So while I do want my coffee to be a nice experience to drink — and I can tell the difference — it also needs to be fast, readily available, and chock full of caffeine. 

woman with a coffee mug smiling with a lake and mountain scene in the background
Sure I’m glad to enjoy a beautiful early morning in the Pasayten Wilderness, but I’m smiling because of the coffee. Adam Tycaster

Which brings us to instant coffee. Historically, I haven’t been too impressed by the flavor with these. I’ve also had a fair few questions about the actual caffeine content, with some brands leaving me feeling groggier than I expected. But, instant brands have really started to come into their own in recent years, with new brands that specialize in instant coffee emerging and dedicated coffee roasters starting to freeze dry their goods. It’s not quite a golden era but it’s not the dark ages either. 

various packets of instant coffee lined up on a table
Some of these were as good as a freshly brewed cup of coffee; others were undrinkable. Laura Lancaster

To determine the best instant coffee for backpacking, I rated each brand across a range of criteria: 

  • Price: I looked at both the price for a box, and the per unit price. Where you’ll need to double, or even triple up packets to get a whole cup of coffee out of it, I’ve made note of that too. 
  • Convenience: How easy or difficult it was to open each packet. If you’ve ever resorted to trying to tear one of these little packets open with your teeth, just to have your precious coffee spill over the inside of your tent, you’ll know what I’m talking about. 
  • Taste: I rated each for taste, but remember this is pretty dang subjective. I’m a moderate coffee snob (r/espresso would laugh me off their message board), but I do like coffee, and I like bitter flavors in general. I have called out the coffee here that was milder and less abrasive, but I’m not as enthusiastic about it.
  • Caffeine Levels: OK, now this is the important part. I’ve done my best to track down how much caffeine is in each of these packets, including reaching out to the manufacturers when they didn’t provide the information on their website.
  • Weight: This one’s for the most extreme ultralighters: I weighed each individual packet so that you can find the best instant coffee that will add the least weight to your kit. 

Testing Results

Instant CoffeePriceServings per BoxPrice per ServingWeight per ServingConvenienceCaffeine LevelsTaste
Nescafe Classico$137 packets (12 boxes)$0.153g130 to 40 mg2
Alpine Start$108 packets$1.254g4120 mg 4
Gastro Gnome$176 packets$2.834g590mg3
Verve Street Level$176 packets$2.837g5150 mg2
Cascadia Coffee Roasters Mountain Sunrise$186 packets$35g5100 to 130 mg5
Starbucks Via Veranda$148 packets$1.754g4Unavailable4
Death Wish Coffee Co$118 packets$1.376g4300 mg1
Mount Hagen Organic Fairtrade Instant Coffee$1325 packets$0.503g170 mg3
Folgers Coffee Singles Classic Roast$1019 packets$0.527g160 to 80 mg0
Cafe Bustelo$1.506 packets$0.254g460 to 80 mg3
Whole Foods Instant Espresso$7.5025 packets$0.304g563 mg4
G7 Instant Coffee$15100 packets$0.153g1Unavailable3
Anthony’s Organic Instant Coffee$2470$0.34N/A42.1%4

One quick note before we get started. I tested these instant coffees following manufacturer instructions, which was typically around 8 ounces of hot water per packet. That’s about half a coffee cup. Plan to double up if you, like me, drink more than that. 

Best Instant Coffees for Backpacking: Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall: Whole Foods Instant Espresso

Whole Foods Instant Espresso packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Nice taste
  • Inexpensive

Cons

  • Somewhat low caffeine content

Key Features

  • Price: $7.50
  • Price per Serving: $0.30
  • Caffeine Content: 63 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 4
  • Convenience: 5
  • Weight: 4 grams

I was honestly surprised at how much I liked this one. The Whole Foods Instant Espresso was as cheap or cheaper as the cheapest and worst brands but competed with the higher-end brands on taste. The tasting notes here I would describe as “mild” and “warm,” almost entirely lacking in both bitterness and earthiness. This, along with the Alpine Start, is missing the complexity of flavor that something like the Cascadia Mountain Sunrise has, but is unlikely to offend. 

Keep in mind, however, that this one has a little less caffeine than other brands, so you may want to double up. 

Best Taste: Cascadia Coffee Roasters Mountain Sunrise

Cascadia instant coffee packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Delicious
  • Easy to use

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Ever so slightly heavier than other picks

Key Features

  • Price: $18
  • Price per Serving: $3
  • Caffeine Content: 100 to 130 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 5
  • Convenience: 5
  • Weight: 5 grams

The Cascadia Coffee Roasters Mountain Sunrise originally came along on a backpacking gear testing trip, and it quickly became a favorite of the group. This instant coffee, more than any other instant coffee I’ve tried, tastes like a good cup of coffee. It’s got a depth of flavor that virtually every other pick on this list was missing, and I was not tempted to add milk to improve the flavor. When I tried it out at home, where my taste buds have room to be a bit pickier, I was similarly impressed. This one is real solid. 

Of course this comes at a literal price. At three dollars per packet, the Cascadia Coffee Roasters Mountain Sunrise is the most expensive pick on this list. Save this one for when you are trying to coax your boo into coming out on their first backpacking trip. 

Best for the Backcountry: Alpine Start

packet of Alpine Start instant coffee sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Very little bitter taste
  • Good amount of caffeine
  • Works even better as a cold brew

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not a ton of flavor

Key Features

  • Price: $10
  • Price per Serving: $1.25
  • Caffeine Content: 120 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 4
  • Convenience: 4
  • Weight: 4 grams

If I had to buy instant coffee for a group of people, this is the one I would pick. The flavor here was the least offensive in my test, with very little bitterness. But unfortunately, that all came at a cost, and that cost was flavor. The upshot here is that the caffeine level is legit, maybe a bit more than what’s in a regular cup of coffee at home.  

But where the Alpine Start really shone was in its use as a cold brew. To my surprise, this coffee tasted even better when dissolved in tap water than it did when warm. If you’re looking for a true grab and go while backpacking, or even just enjoy a boost on a hot summer’s day, this is the one to grab.

The only dings here, and they are minor, is that this is a little pricey, and it wasn’t the easiest packet to open. You can tear it open with just your hands, but don’t expect to get it done with gloves on.

Most Caffeine: Death Wish Coffee Co

Death Wish instant coffee packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • A ridiculous amount of caffeine

Cons

  • Terrible taste

Key Features

  • Price: $11
  • Price per Serving: $1.37
  • Caffeine Content: 300 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 1
  • Convenience: 4
  • Weight: 6 grams

Honestly? I was excited for Death Wish Coffee Co. 300 milligrams of caffeine. That’s more than a Redbull (80 mg), more than a full-size Monster (160 mg). It was the only instant coffee in my test where I planned to drink it first thing in the morning, when I most need a serious boost. I figured I would go from my typical grouch posture to rise-and-shine productivity in seconds with this stuff. 

And it might have worked except this was the second worst-tasting coffee in my test. It was on par with bad gas station coffee. I even tried adding milk to it, but somehow that only drowned out the parts that tasted like coffee and left me with the parts that tasted rancid. I choked down about half of a cup, and then dumped the rest. 

Best Bulk: Anthony’s Organic Instant Coffee

Bag of Anthony's organic instant coffee laying on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Less packaging waste than other brands
  • Inexpensive

Cons

  • No single-packet option

Key Features

  • Price: $24
  • Price per Serving: $0.34
  • Caffeine Content: 2.1 percent (no set serving size)

Test Results

  • Taste: 4
  • Convenience: 4
  • Weight: N/A

There are two times I willingly drink instant coffee. The first is while backpacking. The other is when I forget to restock the whole beans in my cabinet, in which case I raid my backpacking supplies for instant coffee. But, I recognize that there are situations where you might want to drink coffee without all the hassle, but don’t need the single-serving convenience that is useful when you’re living out of a 40-liter Osprey. 

Anthony’s Organic Instant Coffee — recommended to the OL gear team by Jeff from Port Townsend — had one of the better coffee flavors in my test. While other brands dealt with the issues of bitterness and off-flavors by just getting rid of as much coffee flavor as possible, Anthony’s was somewhere in between a Starbucks Via and the Cascadia, my pick for the best taste. The rest of this instant coffee is going into my freezer, so I can pull it out the next time I run out of the real stuff. 

Best Budget: G7 Instant Coffee

G7 packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Ridiculously cheap
  • Tastes surprisingly good for something so cheap

Cons

  • Don’t know how much caffeine is in this
  • Need scissors to open it

Key Features

  • Price: $15
  • Price per Serving: $0.15
  • Caffeine Content: Unavailable

Test Results

  • Taste: 3
  • Convenience: 1
  • Weight: 3 grams

I’m gonna admit I had low expectations for this one, and was really nicely surprised. The G7 Instant Coffee has a strong coffee flavor that, if it isn’t exactly pleasant, is very direct. I’m OK with it. After all, you’re drinking coffee, damnit!

A couple of caveats here. The directions tell you to use a mere 2 ounces of water, which means it’s more like a shot of espresso than a cup of coffee. I also wasn’t able to figure out how much caffeine is in this one. Finally, this is another instant coffee that you’ll need scissors to open. 

Starbucks Via Veranda

Starbucks Via packet lying on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Tastes just fine
  • Typically easy to find in grocery stores

Cons

  • A little pricey
  • No idea how much caffeine is in this
  • Not actually Starbucks

Key Features

  • Price: $14
  • Price per Serving: $1.75
  • Caffeine Content: Unavailable

Test Results

  • Taste: 4
  • Convenience: 4
  • Weight: 4 grams

As a PNW’er I suppose I’m meant to rag on Starbucks, but the truth is I don’t really have an issue with them. I mean, I don’t want them here, but it’s my usual go-to whenever I’m too far afield to find a real coffee shop. Yes, their coffee is burnt, but you can disguise that with some half & half. There is no saving whatever past-the-expiration-date lighter fluid Dunkin Donuts is calling coffee. 

The least burnt of the Starbucks is their blonde roast, so that’s what I tested here. And, like everything Starbucks, it’s fine. It’s totally fine! The flavor is classic coffee, just a little burnt. 

The trouble came when I tried to find out how much caffeine is in a packet of Starbucks Via. I contacted their customer service line, only to be told to call Nescafe. Nescafe? Which is how I found out that Starbucks doesn’t even own the Vias, they just sold Nestle the right to slap their name on it. ANYWAY. I did run a side by side taste test of the Nescafe Classico and the Starbucks Via Veranda to confirm they weren’t actually the same product (definitely not). But I still can’t tell you how much caffeine is in this thing, so, unfortunately, I can’t give it a true endorsement. 

Cafe Bustelo

cafe bustelo packet on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Very inexpensive

Cons

  • Less caffeine than other brands I tested

Key Features

  • Price: $1.50
  • Price per Serving: $0.25
  • Caffeine Content: 60 to 80 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 3
  • Convenience: 4
  • Weight: 4 grams

This one I had a hard time being impartial with because it’s what I used to drink every time I went backpacking. The flavor makes me nostalgic for the trail, and reminds me that when it comes to smell and taste, personal experience is subjective and heavily influenced by memory. So like what you like, and don’t let other people try to talk you out of it. 

If I try to be objective, however, I can tell you that this one is only OK, not really that good at all. But it’s pretty inexpensive and is increasingly easy to track down, so it does have that going for it. 

Mount Hagen Organic Fairtrade Instant Coffee

Mount Hagen instant coffee packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Easy to find in most grocery stores
  • Inexpensive

Cons

  • Have to use scissors to open

Key Features

  • Price: $13
  • Price per Serving: $0.50
  • Caffeine Content: 70 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 3
  • Convenience: 1
  • Weight: 3 grams

This one comes up a lot when people list off their favorite instant coffee brands, so I was curious to check it out. My initial impression was that the taste was pretty good for instant coffee, but there was a slightly offensive taste on the back end that wasn’t sitting right. I kept taking sips of it though, to see how much it would end up bothering me, and ended up drinking the whole cup. So take that for what you will. Personally, I wouldn’t buy this, but I also wouldn’t turn it down if someone offered it to me. 

One gripe though, is that the pouch wasn’t tearable. I had to cut it open with a pair of scissors. Not cool. So thru-hikers, I know this one is comparatively easy to find in trails towns, but I would give it a pass unless you don’t mind rooting around for your Victorinox every time you make coffee. 

Verve Street Level

Verve packet lying on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Plenty of caffeine

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Not nearly as good as I was hoping it would be
  • Heavy

Key Features

  • Price: $17
  • Price per Serving: $2.83
  • Caffeine Content: 150 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 2
  • Convenience: 5
  • Weight: 7 grams

I had high hopes for the Verve Street Level. Its tag line was “craft coffee whenever, wherever.” The packaging had tasting notes (clementine, red apple, honeycomb). It also just has that look that craftsman products have, all brown paper packaging. But then I drank a few sips and my hopes were shattered. It’s better than gas station coffee, barely. It’s not nearly as tasty as some of the others on the list, including ones that were a fraction of the price. Skip this one for a real artisanal pick, like the Cascadia Mountain Sunrise. 

Gastro Gnome

Gastro Gnome container and packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • No packets to open

Cons

  • Not a great taste
  • Expensive

Key Features

  • Price: $17
  • Price per Serving: $2.83
  • Caffeine Content: 90 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste: 3
  • Convenience: 5
  • Weight: 4 grams

My first reaction to the Gastro Gnome was that’s not too bad. My second reaction was to put the cup down. I’m not sure what it was — could be that I had just drunk too much coffee by this point — but something was telling me not to drink anymore.

It also could have been that I was drinking wood pulp. Unlike other instant coffees that I looked at, with the Gastro Gnome you drop the whole packet into your hot water. The packet (made from wood pulp and cellulose), along with the instant coffee, will dissolve, and voila. In addition to convenience, I like that this results in less plastic waste overall. Unfortunately, that is a bit negated by the robust metal tin that the Gastro Gnome comes in — sort of like an Altoid tin — easily the fanciest packaging of any instant coffee in my test. 

I might have overlooked some of this, but at this price point, I don’t think the Gastro Gnome is worth your time, in the backcountry or front. 

Nescafe Classico

Nescafe packet lying on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Cheap

Cons

  • Had to use scissors to open each individual packet
  • Not that much caffeine
  • Taste is fair to bad

Test Results

  • Price: $13
  • Price per Serving: $0.15
  • Caffeine Content 30 to 40 milligrams

Key Features

  • Taste: 2
  • Convenience: 1
  • Weight: 3 grams

My initial reaction to the Nescafe Classico was “this is fine.” I wasn’t thrilled with the taste, but I didn’t pull a face, either. But the proof was in the pudding when I realized that I had been awake for nearly an hour and was actively avoiding finishing my now half-drunk cup of coffee. The rest went down the drain. That’s bad enough, but for me the real death blow for the Nescafe is the truly paltry level of caffeine. This one is inexpensive because it’s not worth the money. 

Folgers Coffee Singles Classic Roast

Folgers singles packet sitting on a table

Laura Lancaster

Pros

  • Cheap

Cons

  • Actually disgusting, undrinkable
  • Complicated instructions

Key Features

  • Price: $10
  • Price per Serving: $0.52
  • Caffeine Content: 60 to 80 milligrams

Test Results

  • Taste:
  • Convenience: 1
  • Weight: 7 grams

This was without question the most disgusting cup of coffee I’ve ever had. I shouldn’t have been surprised — a questionable odor came out of the packaging when I opened it — but it still took me by surprise. There was an unusually complicated process to make this one, with specific instructions around how long to let the bag seep for and how long to dunk it for, making this the only non-instant coffee I tried for this test. I did take a second experimental sip to confirm the tasting notes of “char” and “rancid” and then dumped the whole thing down the drain. 

There is nothing redeemable here, even if you are one of those people that has a nostalgic memory of Folgers.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Instant Coffee

Taste

This is the big one. While I’ve provided a baseline for choosing a decent tasting coffee, your mileage may vary depending on your preferences. If you’re planning a big trip, it’s worth testing a few out in advance to find the right one for you. Consider the elevation of your planned trip, too, when making a pick, as our senses are dulled at higher altitudes

Caffeine Level

With apologies to any readers who only drink decaf, the whole point of instant coffee is CAFFEINE NOW NOW NOW. Don’t be shy about doubling or tripling up if your preferred instant brand has less caffeine than a typical cup of coffee — usually around 90 milligrams. Just be careful about going over 400 milligrams for the day, the recommended maximum limit from the FDA

Convenience

Imagine this: You’ve just woken up, warm in your sleeping bag. You touch the ceiling of your tent and it’s tinged with frost. You bring yourself to a seated position, pull on one of the best down jackets, and open the vestibule — it’s time to make a cup of coffee before attending to anything else. Now the water in your all-in-one backpacking stove is just about boiling, but there’s a catch: You can’t get the coffee packet open. A somewhat-difficult-to-open packet will barely register in the frontcountry, but the aggravation of having to use your teeth, or even fish out a pocket knife, can impair some of the joy in this early morning backcountry ritual. Don’t skimp out on this factor when making your choice.

Price

Usually, this is the part where I advise OL readers to consider their priorities and budgets, etc. before making a final decision. But forget that. None of us would think twice about a $3 cup of coffee (the highest unit price on my list) in the frontcountry, and I’d argue that a great cup of coffee is even more valuable. Treat yourself right; get something that’s easy to use and tastes great.

FAQs

Q: Is instant coffee as good as real coffee?

No, instant coffee is not as good as real coffee. However, good instant coffee is better — miles better — than bad real coffee. As with most things, you get what you pay for, so get something good.

Q: Which instant coffee tastes like filter coffee?

In my testing, I was impressed with Cascadia Coffee Roasters Mountain Sunrise, and would compare them to a good cup of coffee you can make at home using fresh beans. 

Q: How do you make instant coffee taste better?

There are a few things you can do to make instant coffee taste better. The first, and most important, is to not buy crap instant coffee. This category is getting bonkers, and the number of options you have to pick up something quality is ridiculous. Do not, I repeat, do not get Folgers. But, if you already did, here’s what you can do to try and improve the taste. 
Cinnamon: put just a sprinkling on your coffee and it will both help to cut the bitterness and mask the flavor, plus it helps reduce inflammation. Next up is powdered milk. This one is tricky, because you have to actually have a powdered milk brand you like, or it’s not really going to help you out any. When you really need to hide the flavor, though, grab some instant hot chocolate or chai tea. I typically use between a half and a full packet depending on whether I want what I’m drinking to taste like a backcountry mocha or completely mask the coffee flavor. 

Final Thoughts on the Best Instant Coffees for Backpacking

Well, we’ve reached the end of my take on the best instant coffees for backpacking, and with it, my excuse for being caffeinated out of my mind “for work.” I guess I’ll go drink some water now, maybe. 

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.