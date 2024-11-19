The Best Bowie Knives, Tested and Reviewed

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

What’s more American than Apple Pie and Baseball? A Bowie Knife, of course. The Bowie Knife was made famous on September 19, 1827, during an epic knife and gun fight that followed a formal duel on a Mississippi River sandbar near Natchez, Mississippi. The now legendary James “Jim” Bowie (pronounced “Boo-ee”) was a second in the duel and got caught up in the fighting that followed.

Bowie was shot twice, bludgeoned, and stabbed at least seven times. Another account says he was shot three times and stabbed four. Bowie used his large knife to kill one man and take off part of another man’s forearm. Bowie miraculously survived his injuries, and word of his knife and grit spread quickly.

The sandbar fight is just part of Bowie’s lore as an American pioneer, culminating in his famous death at the Alamo. In the early 1800s, several knife makers began making knives and calling them Bowie knives, but their designs varied. In fact, no one truly knows what Jim Bowie’s knife looked like, but what we know and accept as a Bowie Knife today was just one design that claimed to be the real Bowie knife and happened to become common after the 1952 movie “The Iron Mistress.”

The large clip-point blade with a false top edge and brass guard is now accepted as a Bowie knife and is still a big part of knife culture and American culture, nearly 200 years after Jim Bowie’s sandbar brawl. I’ve tested a selection of the best Bowie knives to help you figure out which one is right for you.

How We Tested the Bowie Knives

The author tested a variety of bowie knives, but they all had the signature clip-point blade. Photo by Drew Conover

The Original Bowie Knife was carried as a defensive weapon and used in everyday life on the frontier. It would have been employed in tasks like food prep, processing game, and gathering wood for fires or clearing trails.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find anyone willing to have several knife fights with me to test out these knives in their roles as fighters, but I did have some fun hacking up an old archery target while pretending I was on the fabled sandbar to see how they handled. The knives in this test range in blade length from about 2 inches to nearly 12 inches, and feature handle materials of polymer, composites, wood, and antler. Some of these knives are far from a traditional Bowie, but they are all inspired by the iconic blade shape, and are all well suited to their intended uses.

The Best Bowie Knives: Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Cold Steel Wild West Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 10.75 inches

Dangler-style leather sheath with snap retention

Rosewood scales with brass guard and hardware

Price: $95

Made in India

Pros

Classic Bowie look and feel

Dangler sheath makes large blade easier to carry

“Hook” on handle helps keep knife secure while swinging/chopping

Large “S” guard offers good protection

Cons

Fit and Finish is not great

Heel of the blade unsharpened from the factory

The Cold Steel Wild West Bowie didn’t earn my top pick because of its craftsmanship, fit and finish, comfort, or materials. It got best overall because, to me, it is the most faithful representation of Bowie lore. This is the knife I picture hanging off of Bowie’s hip in his famous knife fight or as he fought to his last breath at the Alamo. His knife most likely looked different, but the Wild West Bowie checks all of the boxes for me when I think about America’s image of his iconic blade. The Wild West Bowie has a comfortable handle, a useful blade for chopping and most camp tasks, and it was a great slicer and stabber on my old archery target. If I ever had the misfortune of being in a knife fight, I would be somewhat comforted by the large brass S guard, and the fact that the Wild West Bowie handles quickly for a blade of this size. This knife brings a smile to my face each time I pick it up, and as someone who constantly buys and sells knives, this one is just too cool to let go. The Wild West Bowie allows you to have the full-size Bowie experience-lines, looks, feel- without breaking the bank, and that makes it my overall pick.

Best for Hunting: Buck 119 Special

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 6 inches

Leather sheath with snap retention

Phenolic and aluminum handle

Price: $75

Made in USA

Pros

Lightweight but sturdy construction

Buck’s “Forever Warranty”

Good fit and finish

Proven design

Cons

Guard can be in the way for some carving tasks

420HC steel isn’t the softest on this list, but will need sharpening more than some others

The Buck 119 is one of the most recognizable hunting knives in America, and every outdoorsman either has one, or knows someone who does. It’s just small enough to do most detail work and easily field dress, and just big enough to get the jobs done around hunting camp.

The Buck 119 was made by hand starting in 1942 and began factory production in 1961, which means that people have been buying this pattern for over 80 years. Bad products don’t have that kind of staying power. While tastes in hunting knives change, and designs have trended towards ultralight and replaceable blades in recent years, the 119 continues to sell and see action in the hunting woods and fields each fall. It’s comfortable, capable, controllable, and a part of hunting culture. A high-saber hollow grind and fuller keep the 119 well-balanced and light for its size, and the shallow finger grooves seem to fit well in both bare hand and gloved use. The clip-point blade with false edge and guard are quintessential bowie traits, and if you’re looking to take a Bowie to the whitetail woods, the Buck 119 Special should be at the top of your list. If you are a steel nerd like me, there are 119’s available with S30V, MagnaCut, and S35VN steel, which would be a big upgrade.

Best for the Chef: New West Knifeworks Yellowstone BBQ

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 10.75 inches

Leather Sheath with magnetic retention (no belt loop)

Desert Ironwood Handle

Price: $575

Made in USA

Pros

Lifetime Warranty with free sharpening included

Premium S35VN steel has excellent edge retention

Perfect fit and finish

Incredibly nimble in hand

Cons

Thin blade stock makes for amazing slicing, but limits outdoor utility

Craftsmanship is costly

The Yellowstone BBQ is one of the finest knives I have ever had the pleasure of using. The only reason this is not the best Bowie knife overall is because of its narrow focus. It is an unbelievable slicer, an extension of your hand, and unparalleled in the kitchen.

The New West Knifeworks Yellowstone BBQ is a beautiful interpretation of the Bowie Knife. Its long clip point, brass guard, and desert ironwood handle are all spot-on Bowie knife, but in hand, the Yellowstone BBQ is incredibly light and easy to wield, unlike a heavier fighting knife. The belly in the handle makes this knife very comfortable, and the blade is an absolute lightsaber that cuts effortlessly through anything. I find myself looking for any excuse to use it because it’s so good in hand. I did carve some wood and make fire sticks with it, and it would be totally at home butchering and breaking down game, but the real home for this knife is the kitchen. The quality leather sheath doesn’t have a belt loop, so it’s not meant to be carried. The blade is too thin to fight or chop wood, but it excels on a cutting board. It has the best steel of any knife in the test, and I can’t say enough about the cutting performance. It’s hard to explain just how good it is. If you are someone who loves the Bowie look and history, and you also appreciate or need a professional level chef knife, the Yellowstone BBQ is an exceptional choice.

Best for Survival: TOPS Knives Longhorn Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade length: 7 inches

Nylon sheath with MOLLE and “extras” pouch

Micarta Scales with G-10 Liners

Price: $180

Made in USA

Pros

Thick blade (.025 inch) is nearly indestructible

Very comfortable grip

Forward finger choil allows for better control for finer cutting tasks

Comes with grip lanyard for heavy chopping

Cons

Excellent knife somewhat let down by “late 80’s” style nylon sheath

The TOPS Longhorn Bowie is an excellent modern take on classic bowie lines. It doesn’t have a guard, but it retains the clip point blade and large, comfortable grip. The Longhorn is super tough, easy to sharpen, good at chopping, and still manages to be a controllable carver — all qualities I look for in a survival knife.

If you have to fight zombies, your reach will be a bit limited compared to full size bowies, but for everything else, the Longhorn Bowie’s compact size will be a benefit. The rounded spine is very comfortable, and this knife feels great in the hand. Micarta is nice and grippy, and doesn’t get slick when wet. The Velcro retention in the sheath is OK, and at least they doubled up the straps. The sheath pouch allows for carrying a compact sharpening stone or fire kit or even an emergency fishing kit. The TOPS Longhorn is a beast of a knife that won’t let you down and looks awesome while doing it.

Best Presentation: Joker Knives Zorro

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 8.07 inches

Leather sheath with snap closure

Genuine European Stag handle

Price: $105

Made in Spain

Pros

Excellent Fit and Finish

Light and easy to wield

Perfectly shaped antler

Comfortable grip

Cons

Heat treatment is not as hard as others, so resharpening may be more often

Not well suited for heavy-duty use due to stick-style tang

The Joker Zorro is a beautifully crafted blade, and looks and feels like a much more expensive knife. Joker did an excellent job on the finish on all surfaces: the polish on the guard and bolster is just right, the satin blade is just how I like them, and they smoothed out the antler just enough to be comfortable but retain grip. The leather sheath is nicely stitched and finished, but it does appear to be bonded leather instead of full grain. This is the only place where you can detect the company trying to save money.

Everything else is a cut above. In hand, the Zorro is very comfortable and lightweight, making it very easy to swing and slash on the target, and preventing fatigue while carving and prepping food. Because of the handle construction, these types of knives can’t be full tang, and are generally better suited for light duty. I wouldn’t want to chop too much wood or baton with this blade. Many knives are constructed like the Zorro, and people use them for years with no issues, but stick tangs don’t have the strength of a full tang blade, and I would hate to damage the beautiful Stag on this knife under heavy-duty use. If you’re looking for a handsome Bowie with some beautiful stag, the Joker Zorro is a home run.

Best Fighting Bowie: Bear & Son Freedom Fighting Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 8 inches

Dangler style embossed leather sheath with strap retention

Cocobolo handle scales with brass guard and pommel

Price: $159

Made in USA

Pros

Thicker blade stock makes this a tough blade

Enough weight to chop well

Beautiful sheath and wood combination

Traditional look

Cons

Fit and Finish of the handle scales was slightly lacking, but did not affect comfort

Grip is a little slippery for chopping

The Bear & Son 15-inch Freedom Fighting Bowie is a nice thick slab of D2 steel that took everything I dished out with no complaints. It feels tough when you pick it up, and it doesn’t disappoint in use. The initial weight would make you think it wouldn’t handle well as a “fighting” knife, but it’s so well balanced, you really don’t feel the weight while wielding it. It’s a beautiful classic style Bowie that brings in a more modern tool steel to make a very nice package. The sheath has an old-school pattern stamped into the leather that completes the classic look and feel of the knife. The dangler loop makes it easier to carry, and the snap retention does a nice job keeping the knife in place. I chose this as the best fighting Bowie knife because it seemed to have the best balance of weight for power, reach, and maneuverability when I was “fighting” my archery target. I had a lot of fun swinging this blade around. It also has plenty of utility around camp and was pretty decent for food prep as well. Overall, the Freedom Fighting Bowie is a nicely balanced blade that should be able to take on nearly any task you throw at it.

Best Big Bowie on a Budget: Cold Steel Black Bear Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 12 inches

Nylon and plastic sheath

Polymer handle and guards

Price: $32

Made in China

Pros

Full size blade with mini price

Great brush clearer

Top edge is sharpened, not a false edge

Ambidextrous sheath

Cons

Thinner blade is more flexible than traditional knife blades

Retention strap allows blade to slide up and expose a few inches of the edge

The Cold Steel Black Bear Bowie is an excellent option if you love Bowie’s, but are on a tight budget. The blade is thinner than most, and heat treated to keep some flexibility, similar to a machete. This makes is great for clearing brush and limbing trees and helps keep the weight down. The grip is comfortable, and being left handed, I like the ambidextrous sheath. While the Black Bear certainly has the classic Bowie knife lines, the blacked-out blade and grip give it a more modern- almost tactical- appearance. The sharpened top edge and light weight made this easy to slash and back slash with. Great for outside work, and with the way this thing tore up my target, I’m guessing Jim Bowie would have been able to do some real damage with it back in the day. Is this blade sleek, refined, and pleasing to the eye? Not so much. But will it take a beating and keep coming back for more? Absolutely. A better Bowie style blade for the money you will not find.

Best for Every Day Carry (EDC): CRKT Minimalist Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 2 inches

Zytel Molded Sheath with neck lanyard and removeable pocket clip

G-10 handle Scales

Price: $30

Made in China

Pros

Affordable

Easy to carry

Comfortable grip for such a small knife

Cons

Size limits utility

Edge retention isn’t great with this steel

The CRKT Minimalist Bowie is a great little blade that works well for what most people encounter on any given day. Some boxes, an apple, or maybe removing a splinter or cutting zip-ties. It has a comfortable grip, a useful sheath with solid retention, and an easily controllable blade. The hollow saber ground blade makes it a good slicer, and the finger groves somehow seem to be comfortable in almost anyone’s hands. Will this knife save you in a sandbar fight? I would think not. It just doesn’t have the reach. But at least it will save you from opening a box with your keys — don’t be that guy. The Minimalist isn’t just confined to EDC tasks either. I gave the drop point version of this knife to a friends’ son who uses it to clean squirrels. If you love the Bowie look, but want one that is easily concealable and legal length in nearly every restrictive city, the CRKT Minimalist Bowie might just be the Bowie for you.

The Tactical Bowie: Spyderco Perrin Street Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 5 inches

Polymer sheath with multiple carry options

FRN molded handle with Kraton Rubber inserts

Price: $130

Made in Japan

Pros

Ambidextrous, multi position sheath

Excellent grip, wet or dry

Lightweight and easy to carry

Cons

Not Styled for Bowie purists

Little bit of rattle in the sheath

The Spyderco Perrin Bowie certainly has the blacked-out tactical looks, and it also has lots of traction on the blade’s spine and handle thanks to generous jimping. The clip on the sheath can be adjusted to carry vertically, horizontally, canted, and even upside down. The sheath has great retention while still being easily accessible. To keep things sleek and easy to draw, the Perrin drops the traditional guard in favor of a deep finger choil to lock your hand in place. In many senses, this is designed as a fighting/defensive knife, but, with a full flat grind, this blade does really well around the kitchen, and even holds its’ own in the outdoors. While the styling may not be for everyone, you can’t really argue with its utility as a belt knife or last-ditch defensive tool. Although I wasn’t immediately attracted to it, the Perrin Bowie definitely grew on me the more I used it, and I can now welcome it into the Bowie family. This Bowie knife would be great for a larger EDC blade, and those who are drawn to the tactical features, but still like the Bowie inspired styling.

Best Mini Bowie: Bear & Son Baby Bowie

Photo by Drew Conover See It

Key Features

Blade Length: 3.5 inches

Embossed leather sheath with snap retention

Genuine India Stag Bone handles

Price: $71

Made in USA

Pros

Looks just like a full-size Bowie

Brass guard keeps fingers away from the edge while training

Quality knife that can be passed down

Cons

Sheath is bonded leather, not full-grain

The Bear & Son Baby Bowie is the perfect size for little hands to learn knife skills on. It’s not a folding knife, so you don’t have to worry about it closing on a finger, and perhaps my favorite thing about it is that it looks just like a “regular” Bowie knife. It doesn’t look like a toy or a trainer — its just a scaled down Bowie. It’s easily controllable for small hands, and, if you’re looking for a small fixed blade, this will work for you, too, as long as you’re OK with a three-finger grip. The Stag Bone scales are nicely finished, and the leather sheath has solid retention to keep the knife safe when not in use. This would make a great first “real knife” for a kid as its perfectly sized for smaller hands. My only regret with this knife is that my own children are already in their teens and too big for the Baby Bowie. I would have loved to give this to them when they were learning to use a knife.

How To Choose the Right Bowie Knife

As with any knife, the first thing to look at when you’re buying a Bowie is what your intended use will be. If you love the Bowie style and look, and you expect a lot out of a knife, you should choose one with a full tang construction and tough materials in the handle like Micarta. If you’re a collector who mostly enjoys looking at your blades and just handling them, then just go for the one that looks best to you.

Will this be a knife you’re taking backpacking or hunting? Well, a lighter option will suit you better.

Are you putting this to work in the woods? Maybe a larger blade for clearing brush will suit you better.

Will this be an EDC blade? Look on the smaller side.

Are you preparing for the Zombie Apocalypse? Get a well-balanced fighter with some reach.

The main point is to choose a knife to suit your intended use. The NWK Yellowstone BBQ is an amazing blade with premium material and fine craftsmanship, but I wouldn’t buy it for a survival knife or to carry on my hip in the same way I wouldn’t buy the Wild West Bowie if I were looking to beat Bobby Flay. Choose the knife that will suit your needs best. It’s best to be pragmatic if you are only looking for one knife. But, as every knife and gun guys knows, it never stops with just one.

FAQs

Q: Why did you leave out my favorite Bowie knife? A: The Bowie has been popular for such a long time that there are probably over 1000 varieties and models to choose from. Unfortunately for both of us, I couldn’t get and test them all. Plenty of other great options exist, but just be sure to match your blade to your intended use. Q: Can you really fight with a Bowie? A: Yes! And you can do it without getting hurt or hurting anyone else. There are actually classes and clubs for knife fighting, and many use Bowie-style training blades. Think of it as fencing, but much more robust and American. Of course, I am not advocating for actual knife fighting, but dummy knives can be a lot of fun. Q: What advantages does a clip-point blade have? A: The Bowie knife is known as the “knife that cuts twice” because of the false edge on top of the blade. The regular edge would be used for a slashing cut, and then the knife would be quickly rolled and flicked to catch another cut with the false edge. The trailing point wouldn’t so much slice as it would tear on the reverse cut. So, for fighting, the clip point with a false edge, or sometimes sharpened top edge, had a specific advantage. For normal use, the clip point is mostly for looks, but the fine point and nice belly make it useful for a variety of knife work.

Final Thoughts on the Best Bowie Knives

The Bowie knife has not only had a huge impact on the knife industry and design in America but went worldwide and has proven to have true staying power. In my opinion, no knife collection is complete without at least one example of a Bowie-inspired blade, and there is just something special about owning and holding a traditional-style Bowie. The Pioneer and frontier days shaped so much of American culture, and the Bowie was the knife that shaped the pioneer days. So, enjoy your own piece of American history, take one of the best Bowie knives out and have some fun and get some work done.