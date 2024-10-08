Best Kayak and SUP Discounts for Prime Day

Share







Get out on the water for less this October Prime Day with deals on Oru folding kayaks, inflatable paddle boards, and rigid SUPs. The OL gear team tested models from all of these brands, and can vouch that they’re reliable and fun to paddle. Check out our full reviews in the round-ups below. These watercraft discounts will drift away October 9, so don’t wait until next summer when they’re full price.

Best Kayak Discounts for Prime Day

Oru Foldable Kayaks

Oru Accessories

Best Paddle Board Discounts for Prime Day

Electric Car Pumps on Sale

These discounted car pumps can inflate your blow-up kayak, SUP, or river tube so you don’t have to break a sweat.

