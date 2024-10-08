Best Kayak and SUP Discounts for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Get out on the water for less this October Prime Day with deals on Oru folding kayaks, inflatable paddle boards, and rigid SUPs. The OL gear team tested models from all of these brands, and can vouch that they’re reliable and fun to paddle. Check out our full reviews in the round-ups below. These watercraft discounts will drift away October 9, so don’t wait until next summer when they’re full price.
Best Kayak Discounts for Prime Day
Oru Foldable Kayaks
- Haven TT Starter Bundle is 23% off
- Inlet is 20% off
- Bay ST is 23% off
- Beach LT is 20% off
- Beach LT Sport is 20% off
- Lake Sport is 20% off
Oru Accessories
- Float Bags for Portable Folding Kayaks (Set of 2) are 43% off
- Padded Gel Seat for Inlet, Beach LT, Bay ST, Coast XT and Haven TT is 20% off
- Backpack for Foldable Kayak is 30% off
Read Next: Best Inflatable Kayaks
Best Paddle Board Discounts for Prime Day
- ISLE Switch Inflatable Hybrid Kayak-Stand Up Paddle Board is 20% off
- ISLE Versa Rigid Stand Up Paddle Board is 20% off
- BOTE Breeze Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board is 40% off
Read Next: Best Inflatable Paddle Boards
Electric Car Pumps on Sale
These discounted car pumps can inflate your blow-up kayak, SUP, or river tube so you don’t have to break a sweat.
- Polotrag Paddle Board Pump is 17% off
- Kosmegal Paddle Board Pump is 17% off
Find more Amazon Prime Day discounts here: Prime Day Deals That Are Actually Worth the Money, KastKing Amazon Prime Day Deals on Rods, Reels, and Gear