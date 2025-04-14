Best Laser Tape Measures of 2025, Tested and Reviewed

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Some of my earliest memories are of me “helping” my dad and my grandfather build an addition onto my grandparents’ home. There are pictures of me swinging a hammer while I was still in diapers. One of the first things my family taught me about construction was how to use a measuring tape. Measurements would be called out, and I would measure and mark the boards that needed to be cut. I quickly learned that accurate measurements are a critical part of building. And for decades, I just used a tried-and-true measuring tape and did my numbers on a scrap board. Now, however, there are tools like the best laser tape measures that make work faster and more accurate. Many can do all the calculations for area, volume, and square for you.

For both pro builders doing estimates and for the DIY guy, laser tape measures are a modern marvel. No more stretching out your tape only to have it collapse or sending someone up a ladder to hold the other end. Just point, click, and you have your measurement.

Best Laser Tape Measures

How I Tested the Best Laser Tape Measures

I put nine laser tape measures to the test over the course of several weeks. Models ranged from super-simple one button units that just give you a measurement, to multi-functional tools that have up to 15 modes for all kinds of measurements. The most advanced models can even add rooms together and log all your measurements. I tested each of the functions before reading the manual to see which were the most intuitive to use, and I compared several measurements between them all to see how close they were to each other. I also evaluated which laser measurers had the brightest lasers, displays that were easy to read, and how they worked outside in direct and indirect sunlight. The competition was very close for several of these tools, but there were standouts.

The Best Laser Tape Measures, Reviews and Recommendations

Best Overall: Leica DISTO D2

See It Pros Bluetooth 4.0 for DISTO Plan App for floor planning and extra features and functions

Padded belt pouch included

Folding tab allows for measuring from inside and outside corners

Straightforward controls

Tripod mount Cons Most expensive tool in the test Key Features Distance: 330 ft. / 100m

Power: 2x AAA batteries

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm

Functions: 6

Warranty: 3 years

Price: $157 Key Functions Measures from corners and tight places

Pairs with App

Calculates area and volume

Measures surface area of a room

Auto rounding

The Leica DISTO D2 is my pick for the best overall because it is packed with features, it’s easy to use, and it measures about twice the distance of the other tools in the test. With the DISTO Plan App, you can greatly expand the capabilities of the tool. Finding the floor area of irregularly shaped rooms or multiple walls is easy, and staking out studs or windows or posts is easy work.

Of course, the primary function of these tools is to find a distance, and the DISTO D2 gave very fast and accurate measurements from any position. There is a tab that folds out on the bottom at 90 degrees so that you can “hook” it on boards or corners and shoot the distance without trying to line it up, and that same tab folds straight back so that you can put it in an interior corner or other tight spot for an accurate distance or if you are measuring to find square.

The tool automatically adjusts for the tab to give the correct measurement when folded back. Gone are the days of giving inside corners your best guess with a traditional tape. The Leica did the best outside in direct sun, but I don’t recommend any of these for that type of use since even the Leica lost much of its range and accuracy in direct sun. Cloudy days are much better, but the laser is still hard to pick out outdoors. These all perform best indoors, and the Leica DISTO D2 is the best of the test, so long as you don’t mind spending the extra money.

See It Pros Green Laser highly visible

Belt holster included

Orange color makes it easy to find

6.5’ drop rated

Tripod mount Cons Only about 5-6 hours of continuous use on a charge Key Features Distance: 200 ft. / 61m

Power: USB-C Charging

Laser: Green

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.6mm under 32’, 1/8” / 3.2mm over 32’

Functions: 7

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $99 Key Functions Calculates area and volume

Calculates three types of indirect measurements

Stores last 30 measurements for reference

Add/Subtract mode for running totals

The Klein Tools 93LDM200 is the only tool in the test with a green laser, and it was by far the brightest and easiest to see at farther distances. It also had the second-best distance rating in the test. There was never any guessing about where you were pointed as the green laser was easy to spot as soon as you turned the unit on.

The Klein was good for finding area, volume, distance, and was able to find a few indirect measurements using triangulation like many of the others. The screen is bright and easy to use, and that coupled with the bright laser is probably why the battery life suffers a bit. That being said, it should easily last a full work day or two on a charge, even with heavy use. I like the USB charging because I can charge in my truck or on site when I’m not using it, and I don’t have to worry about keeping batteries around. The belt holster will accept the tool forward and backward, right side up, or upside down, and has a nice secure fit.

The tool is easy to navigate, but you will have to know what the icons mean because there is no accompanying text. Overall, the Klein is a solid option that’s accurate and fast, and has a great laser, which is especially useful if you have aging eyes.

Best Budget Laser Measure: Atolla T201

See It Pros Area, Volume, and indirect measurement functions

Backlit screen

Simple, large button layout Cons Feels light and more fragile than the others

No case or carry clip

No tripod mount Key Features Distance: 197 ft. / 60m

Power: 2x AAA batteries

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 2mm

Functions: 6

Warranty: None

Price: $29 Key Functions Calculates area and volume of a room

Calculates three types of indirect measurements

Add and subtract mode for running totals

Displays two previous measurements on screen for reference

Atolla T201 will only set you back about $30, and you get the features and functionality of more expensive units. So what’s the trade off? No warranty, and it feels like it wouldn’t survive more than a couple drops. But, if you are tight on cash, and you are careful with your equipment, the Atolla T201 is worth considering. The area and volume functions worked well, and I didn’t have any functionality issues with it.

Some of the price savings comes by not including a pouch or holster or pocket clip, but the hard plastic easily slides in and out of your pocket, or into your tool belt. For standing the tool up, I noticed it rocked back and forth a bit, so I generally had to hold and aim it. I couldn’t just let it sit and measure.

Easiest to Use: Bosch GLM165-22

See It Pros Bluetooth can connect with MeasureOn App for added versatility and storage

Tripod mount

Padded belt pouch and metal pocket clip included

Bright screen

Easiest controls Cons If the Pocket clip is installed, it must be removed to access batteries Key Features Distance: 165 ft. / 50m

Power: 2x AA batteries or optional rechargeable battery pack

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm

Functions: 7

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $90 Key Functions Auto rounding for five increments

Continuous measuring mode

Calculates area and volume of a room

Calculates indirect height

Measures total wall area

Stake out mode for laying out studs, etc.

The Bosch GLM165-22 was the easiest to use without any instructions. The menus and functions are well thought out, and very easy to access. With the on-screen instructions and prompts, I could get full functionality without a manual. Changing between the different functions is easy and intuitive, and buttons are clearly labeled.

The Bosch GLM165-22 is also accurate and easy to keep on you. It was in strong contention for my overall pick, but the Leica edged it out with the greater distance and slightly faster measurements.

The Bosch has a beefy plastic chassis with a rubberized overmold that feels like it would hold up well at the jobsite. The pocket clip is a nice feature and holds the tool securely, but you can also use the included belt pouch if you would prefer. The Bosch also has Bluetooth and with the MeasureOn App, you can make floorplans and store notes and measurements for all your projects. If you don’t need the extra distance of the Leica, the Bosch will save you some money, and it brings the same features. Overall, it’s a great unit and the most intuitive to use, and well worth the price.

Best Features: DeWalt DW0165N

See It Pros Digital Angle Indicator on screen

Padded belt pouch included

Folding tab allows for measuring from inside and outside corners

Larger screen

Tripod mount Cons Longest time to get readings

Menus are a bit clunky and buttons aren’t distinct Key Features Distance: 165 ft. / 50m

Power: 3x AAA batteries

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm

Functions: 15

Warranty: 3 years

Price: $90 Key Functions Measures from tight spaces and corners

Calculates area and volume of a room and can add rooms together

Level mode and angle detection

Calculates five types of indirect measurements

Add and Subtract mode for running totals

Displays three previous measurements on screen for reference

The DeWalt DW0165N is jam packed with 15 modes and also has the corner tab for inside and outside corners. It has about twice as many functions in the menu compared to the other tools in this test. For some of the functions, such as finding unknown measurements using Pythagorean calculations, the on-screen angle indicator is a huge help. It’s also valuable for finding angle and pitches and even leveling.

The DeWalt also has the folding tab at the rear that allows for inside and outside corners, and it automatically compensates when the tab is straight out, which adds to the versatility. With more features comes more complexity. I did need to read the instructions, which I don’t like doing. But, if you don’t want to use an app for added features, the DeWalt will add multiple walls and floors together if you need.

If this was your main tool, I’m sure it would get easier with some reps, but for the more complicated calculations I would rather use paper and pencil or an app. The DeWalt was the biggest laser measure of the group, but it’s not so big that it’s a hindrance. The measurements take longer to come back than the other units. If the extra features are your thing or an angle indicator is important, the DeWalt DW0165N is made for you.

See It Pros Traditional tape and laser in one unit

Belt clip

Simple controls Cons Only accurate to 1/8”

Somewhat awkward to hold and use compared to others Key Features Distance: 135 ft. / 40m / 16 ft.

Power: USB-C Rechargeable

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/8” / 3mm

Functions: 5

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $40 Key Functions Calculates area and volume of a room

Calculates 2 types of indirect measurements

Add and Subtract mode for running totals

Displays 3 previous measurements on screen for reference

The Prexiso PLT40LI is a great concept: A tried-and-true classic tape measure combined with a laser measure for extended distances and on-board math. It has a bright screen, and an easy-to-navigate interface. This should be a winner, but I think that these two things are harder to merge than anticipated. Traditional tapes have to roll up, and their general design doesn’t really blend well with making an ergonomic laser measure.

The Prexiso laser measure screen. Photo by Drew Conover

The laser unit works well, and it spits out accurate areas and volumes and distances, but the bulk and shape make holding it in place for laser measurements less than ideal. And, there is a big warning to retract the tape slowly so you don’t damage the laser and sensor. This is a good tool, and I really like the idea of combining these two concepts. Even with the awkward ergos, I was still able to get the measurements I needed.

Plus laser measures aren’t ideal for every measurement, so it’s great having the tape there for certain tasks. Overall, the Prexiso is an awesome idea with average execution.

See It Pros Added button on the side for laser helps in awkward positions

Padded belt pouch included

Folding arm allows for measuring from inside corners or tight spaces

Simple interface

Tripod mount Cons Limited functions for the price

Battery cover feels weak and flimsy Key Features Distance: 150 ft. / 45m

Power: 2x AAA batteries

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm

Functions: 4

Warranty: 3 years

Price: $105 Key Functions Measures from tight areas and corners

Calculates area and volume

Calculates total area

Displays two previous measurements on screen for reference

The Milwaukee is a solid laser measure with a clear display and a few basic features that gets the job done quickly and accurately. It gave me quick and accurate measurements, and is one of only three tested that have a tab or arm that extends out for measuring from inside corners, which is a great feature.

It has a button to shoot the laser on the front, and one on the side, which can be helpful when holding this overhead or in some tight spots. The box and manuals say this tool has a “simplified user interface”, which I found to be true, but it seems part of keeping it simple was axing some capability. Realistically, it has the functions that I would want, including length, surface area, volume, and total area. However, other models had more functions for less money. My only concern on this is the battery cover which feels cheap.

Also, the plastic is very thin, and the tabs that hold the bottom in are tiny. It seems like it would pop off easily if dropped. I do like that there is a dedicated button for switching between measuring from the front of the tool to the back of the tool. Many others require a menu to change that. I also really like the display which is bright even in direct sun and the numbers are large and easy to read.

See It Pros Built in pocket clip

Super slim design can go in shirt or pants pocket

Simple, one-button operation Cons Only does distance

Switching units and toggling between front and rear measurements all done by one button Key Features Distance: 100 ft. / 30.5m

Power: 2x AAA batteries

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm under 30’, and 1/8’’ / 3.2mm over 30’

Functions: 1

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $40 Key Functions Displays two previous measurements on screen for reference

The Klein Tools Compact Laser measure is a straightforward, easy-to-use measuring tool. It’s basically a digital tape measure. It’s simple, small, and effective. If you just want to know basic distances, and you don’t need all the area and volume and angle finding and floor planning and apps, this is a great choice. It will only tell you how far away something is—so long as it’s less than 100 feet. One button is nice and simple, but to toggle from the front to rear for measuring, you’ll need a quick double press. To cycle through units of measurement, you need to press and hold. Klein Tools are made with electricians in mind, and for someone just looking to take some quick measurements for conduit runs or estimate how much wire they will need, or where to locate a box, the compact laser measure is faster and easier to use than a tape, and it fits in your shirt pocket.

See It Pros Bluetooth for Mi Home App for extra features and functions

Super compact

Quick measurements

One-button operation Cons Dim screen saves battery, but can be hard to read at times, and invisible in direct sun

Laser is also the dimmest in the test, and can be hard to pick up

Settings for units and measuring points can only be changed with the app Key Features Distance: 98 ft. / 30m

Power: USB-C Rechargeable

Laser: Red

Accuracy: +/- 1/16” / 1.5mm

Functions: 1

Warranty: 30 days

Price: $50 Key Functions Displays previous measurement for reference

Pairs with app

The HOTO Smart Laser Measure is designed for interior decorating, furniture placement, and getting general room size measurements. This is not a tool that a contractor would want to carry, but it would be great for a homeowner or decorator that wants quick measurements without stretching out a tape.

My biggest gripe with the HOTO is the screen, which is hard to see. Even when I can see the dim numbers, they seem almost soft and fuzzy, not crisp and clean. But still, the readouts should be better. The measurements I got with this fell mostly in line with the others, but always seemed to be on the long end of the spectrum.

FAQ

Q: What was the measurement variation with laser tape measures?

A: Yes, there is some variation similar to measuring tapes. I found that out at about 60 feet, there was a ¼-inch spread between all the measurements. Under 30 feet there was an 1/8” spread. Realistically, that isn’t much of a difference and I have seen standard measuring tapes with at least that much variation (often more). Overall, I found the laser tape measures to be very accurate.

Q: Why don’t laser measures work well in direct sun when a rangefinder does?

A: Laser measures have much smaller sensors and much narrower beams than laser range finders which makes them more susceptible to solar rays and radiation than a rangefinder. Laser measures are also far more precise and require a cleaner signal bounce to get the accurate distance.

Final Thoughts on the Best Laser Tape Measures

Laser distance measures are great tools that can really speed up a job, especially if you are doing most of your projects by yourself, like me. I can’t remember how many times I have struggled trying to get a tape across a room or wall, just to have it snap and drop right before I got it hooked. These tools make those measurements faster and easier, and for the work of finding area and estimating jobs, they are invaluable. Standard tapes still have a place, but laser tape measures are a welcome addition and have changed how I work. They have earned a permanent place on my tool belt.