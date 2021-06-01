Fishing requires equipment—a lot of it. Most anglers have fishing supplies specific to the types of bodies of water they’re fishing, as well as the species they’re targeting. Owning the correct fishing equipment is crucial to both catching fish and having fun on the water. But fishing gear can be expensive, so it pays to search for the best deals online for fishing gear—and when you find a good deal, don’t hesitate to set the hook.

Amazon has become a fantastic option for purchasing discount fishing gear in recent years. The company carries all kinds of fishing equipment, from long-established fishing brands to newer companies that sell affordable but effective fishing supplies. The best opportunity for finding cheap fishing gear on Amazon is Prime Day—an exclusive one-day sale available to Amazon Prime members. You’ll find deep discounts on fishing gear, from rods and reels to accessories such as fillet knives. Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place sometime this June.

To access Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. This not only gives you access to Prime Day but year-round deals on fishing equipment, streaming on Prime Video, free two-day shipping, and more. New members receive a free 30-day trial. This guide features the best Amazon deals on fishing gear right now and will be updated with the best Prime Day deals as they become available.

Best Prime Day Deals 2021 on Fishing Rod and Reel Combos

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a great chance to purchase a big-ticket product at a serious discount. If you’re an avid angler, forget the flat-screen TVs and laptops and buy a new rod and reel combo. Look for a rod from a known manufacturer paired with the appropriately sized reel—you’ll get the pair at a good price. (The reels on most combos come pre-spooled with line, so you’re actually getting three things for the price.)

Best Spincast Rod and Reel Deal: Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo

Inexpensive and Effective A no-frills rod and reel combo that’s easy to use. Zebco BUY NOW

The Zebco 33 Spincast Reel and 2-Piece Fishing Rod Combo is a low-cost combo that’s perfect for beginner anglers. You can’t beat the simplicity of a spincast reel. Just push and hold a button down, and release it as you cast. This reel comes with the nice added touch of a built-in bite alert.

Best Spinning Rod and Reel Deal: KastKing Centron Spinning Reel Fishing Rod Combo

Sturdy and Powerful The KastKing Centron Spinning Reel Fishing Rod combo features a sensitive but strong 6’6” rod. KastKing BUY NOW

KastKing Centron Spinning Reel Fishing Rod is an effective spinning rod for targeting freshwater fish. It’s a medium action rod paired with a durable spinning reel. The rod boasts stainless steel O-rings and an extended fighting butt for battling lunkers.

Best Baitcasting Rod and Reel Deal: Shakespeare Alpha Medium 6′ Low Profile Fishing Rod and Bait Cast Reel Combo

Good for Bass It’s a rod and reel combo with the reeling efficiency of a baitcaster at a budget-friendly price point. Shakespeare BUY NOW

The Shakespeare Alpha Medium 6′ Low Profile Fishing Rod and Bait Cast Reel Combo comes equipped with a lightweight graphite baitcasting reel that’s smooth casting and powerful. The 6’ rod is both versatile and durable. It’s a great low-cost combo for targeting bass.

Best Trolling Rod and Reel Combo: Okuma Great Lakes Trolling Rod / Reel Combo

Great Durability A lightweight trolling setup for freshwater and saltwater boat trips alike. OKUMA BUY NOW

The Okuma Great Lakes Trolling Rod / Reel Combo pairs a durable E-Glass rod with a machine cut brass-geared reel. It’s a good choice for trolling in a large freshwater lake or a saltwater bay.

Best Fly Rod and Reel Combo Deal: Redington Fly Fishing Combo Kit

High Value It has everything you need to be successful on your local rivers and lakes. Redington BUY NOW

The Redington Fly Fishing Combo Kit is a solid setup from a well-respected company in the fly fishing world. The 5-weight medium-fast action rod is good for everything from casting dry flies on small streams to fishing streamers on larger bodies of water. This is a great setup at an affordable price.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fishing Rods

Your fishing rod is one of your most important pieces of fishing equipment—and Prime Day offers one of the best deals online for a new rod. The best fishing rods balance power with sensitivity. You need to be able to detect strikes, but you also need a rod that’s strong enough to control and tire out a big fish quickly. Make sure that your rod pairs well with the type of reel that you’re planning on using.

Best Freshwater Rod Deal: Berkley Lightning Rod

Lightweight But Strong The 6’0” Berkeley Lighting is a versatile freshwater rod meant to be paired with a spinning reel. Berkley BUY NOW

The Berkley Lightning Rod is a phenomenal medium-light rod for targeting most species of freshwater fish, from crappie to trout to bass. The composite carbon construction is both sensitive and durable. The rod comes with a double locking reel seat and stainless steel guides.

Best Saltwater Rod Deal: Fiblink Saltwater Fishing Rod

Heavy Duty It’s a powerful trolling rod that can handle big saltwater fish. Fiblink BUY NOW

The Fiblink Saltwater Fishing Rod is an impressively strong trolling rod built with E-glass graphite composite blanks. Heavy duty roller glides minimize the strain on your line when battling big fish. It’s a great value for a truly powerful rod.

Best Telescoping Rod Deal: Sougayilang Telescopic Fishing Pole

Compact It’s a rod that performs well and can be packed easily. Sougayilang BUY NOW

The Sougayilang Telescopic Fishing Pole is a carbon fiber rod that is durable, sensitive, and powerful. It’s lightweight and packs down small, making it easy to stash in a bag or suitcase. If you want a rod that you can bring with you when you’re traveling, this is the product for you.

Best Fly Rod Deal: Echo Base Fly Rod

Affordable Performance A solid pick for a fly angler on a budget. Echo BUY NOW

The Echo Base Fly Rod is a hefty 4-piece fly fishing rod that is ideal for beginner and intermediate fly anglers who want a larger rod. It’s an 8 weight rod, meaning it’s best for targeting large freshwater species like bass and steelhead as well as for fishing saltwater flats.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fishing Reels

A fishing reel is what makes the difference between a big fish breaking you off and landing a fish that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. Your reel determines how far you can cast as well as how well you can fight fish. As long as your reel is the correct size, you should be able to battle big fish without your reel giving out. Reels require precise machining to perform well and can get expensive. Prime Day is a great time to find good deals on high-quality reels.

Best Spinning Reel Deal: Calamus X2 Spinning Reel

Precision Design It’s a high-performance reel with an easy price tag. Calamus BUY NOW

The Calamus X2 Spinning Reel is a lightweight and durable spinning reel. High-performance ball bearings make for a quick, efficient retrieve. The 2000 size is good for panfish and trout, while the 3000 and 4000 sizes are the right size for bass lakes.

Best Baitcasting Reel Deal: Sougayilang Fishing Baitcasting Reel

Budget Friendly It has speed, power, and a unique look. Sougayilang BUY NOW

The Sougayilang Fishing Baitcasting Reel is lightweight and designed to allow for far casts. For the low price point, you can’t beat this baitcaster.

Best Prime Day Deal on a Fishing Kayak

A kayak allows you to cover a lot of water without the portability and price concerns of a larger boat. Prime Day gives you a chance to get a great deal on a new fishing kayak.

Best Fishing Kayak Deal: Intex Excursion Pro Kayak

Extremely Portable It’s an inflatable kayak with all of the features you’d look for to use for fishing. Intex BUY NOW

The Intex Excursion Pro Kayak is made with tough laminate PVC that’s puncture-resistant when inflated. It packs down small and can fit in the back of any kind of car. It comes with built-in rod holders and an air pump.

Best Prime Day Deal on a Fish Finder

Prime Day is a great time to find deep discounts on electronics. Expect deep discounts on all kinds of fish finders, from portable fish finders for kayaks and ice fishing, to deck-mounted fish finders with plenty of features.

Best fish finder deal: Garmin Striker Plus 4

Intuitive Design It’s a fully-featured fish finder with traditional sonar and crisp HD imaging. Garmin BUY NOW

Don’t let the Garmin Striker Plus 4’s small size or low price deceive you. It’s a rugged, high-performance fish finder with a dual-beam transducer and built-in GPS.

Best Prime Day Deals on Fishing Accessories

Once you’ve gotten your bigger purchases squared away, shift your focus to the best accessories to round out your fishing supplies. Prime Day offers plenty of deals on smaller fishing items that will allow you to be both comfortable and successful on the water. Watch for deals from everything from landing nets to fillet knives.

Best Fishing Net Deal: PLUSINNO Floating Fishing Net

Smart Concept The PLUSINNO Floating Fishing Net is a foldable but strong landing net. PLUSINNO BUY NOW

This fishing net is designed to float, so you’ll never lose it to the bottom of a lake or river. The foldable aluminum handle allows for compact storage but is strong enough to handle big fish when you need it to. The rubber-coated net prevents waterlogging and facilitates safe catch-and-release practices.

All-in-One It comes with everything you need to efficiently process your catch. Angler’s BUY NOW

The Angler’s Choice PFTK-414 Porta-Fillet Kit comes with two high-quality stainless steel fillet knives, a smaller multi-purpose blade, a sharpening stone, and even a fillet board.

Best Tackle Box Deal: Wakeman Outdoors Single Tray Tackle Box

Easy Organization The no-frills tackle box comes fully loaded with an array of functional hooks, sinkers, swivels, bobbers, and lures. Unknown BUY NOW

The Wakeman Outdoors Single Tray Tackle Box is a simple but useful tackle box. The classic single tray design means you can keep smaller items organized in the top of the box while storing your bigger lures and pliers in the larger compartment beneath. The tackle box comes filled with lures and accessories so you can start fishing right away.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 FAQ:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a one-day online sale exclusively for Amazon Prime Members. You can find great deals on outdoor recreation equipment, including hunting and fishing gear.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day 2021 will take place in June. We will update this page with the date as soon as Prime Day is announced.

Related: See all the best Amazon deals available right now.

The Final Word On 2021 Prime Day Deals On Fishing Gear

Having the right fishing gear is important—and often, expensive. Take advantage of some of the best deals online during Amazon Prime Day 2021. Until Prime Day rolls around this June, these are the best deals on fishing supplies on Amazon today. We’ll update this page with the best deals when Prime Day arrives.

For Amazon Prime Day 2021, Outdoor Life wants to help you find the most useful and expert shopping recommendations. We’re your home for the best Prime Day deals 2021! Check out more of the best Amazon Prime day sales here: Amazon Deals on Outdoor Gear During Amazon’s Prime Day, Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Hunters, Anglers and Outdoorsmen, The Best Outdoor Gear Deals on Amazon’s Prime Day.