The best range bags at Cabela's

A range bag isn’t exactly the coolest category of shooting-related gear. For many shooters, a “range bag” is just whatever backpack is handy and can handle the weight they will pack into it, especially when they’re first starting. But at some point in life, every shooter gets to the point where they appreciate a good range bag.

You begin to admire a purpose-built pack with strong stitching, straps, handles, and reinforcements in all the right places to handle a constant barrage of heavy ammo boxes, tools, staple guns, magazines, and parts.

A setup with just the right number of pockets sized for what you need in a bag that fits everything and keeps it from getting dinged up in transit brings a kind of peace to the soul. And of course, as you get into more types of shooting, well, you just need more range bags.

Let’s check out a few options for excellent range bags, from giant gear haulers for big range days to smaller options ideal for a quick trip to the indoor pistol range.

Big Range Bags

This is a haul-it-all beast with oversized wheels and a telescoping luggage-style hauling handle that lets you pack it to capacity, weight be damned. It will get over rugged terrain to remote ranges, no sweat and it has plenty of room to hold everything you need for the longest shooting sessions. It includes a number of accessory pockets, including slots for 10 pistol magazines, as well as three internal zippered pockets that can house a medium-frame handgun and two small-frame handguns vertically. The wide-mouth main pouch is secured with lockable heavy duty zippers. The bag is built from thick canvas wrapped around a rigid internal frame, the six-rivet construction and padded bottom and sides make sure your guns and gear are protected on the way in and out.

This 50-liter bag is simple, but it’s big and segmented just enough that you can pack a ton while keeping your kit extremely well organized. This 5.11 range bag made of 600-denier polyester is fully padded and has a polyethylene board base, all to keep the gear inside safe from anything likely to be thrown at it. All YKK zippers are lockable and the bag is hauled with a top carry handle and removable shoulder strap. A moveable divider in the large main compartment allows for customization on the fly. Inside there’s a quick-access elastic magazine holder, an accessory panel, and elastic loops under the lid. Out the outside it sports three side compartments, two rear zippered pouches, and MOLLE webbing, so you can attach any additional pouches, or keep it low drag.

Pistol Range Bags

On the outside, this four-pistol range bag is super plain and discreet. Inside there’s a host of well thought-out handgun-minded dividers that will haul everything you need for a solid pistol range session. Two identical compartments on either side can each hold two full-size handguns. Accessory compartments are separated by dividers and elastic loops and hook-and-loop pouches secure spare magazines, ammunition, and other accessories.

There’s also a mesh pouch that’s perfect for a pistol cleaning kit, and the whole thing is made of 1000-denier nylon with heavy-duty zippers, rugged hardware, a rubberized handle, and a removable shoulder strap. It won’t haul everything for an outdoor range trip, but its rectangular shape and smooth means it fits easily in a larger pack.

It ain’t super fancy, but it’s built to do what it does and it’s built well. This simple range bag from Blackhawk is made of 600-denier polyester with a PVC laminate for stability and dual-density foam padding. It features a removable pistol rug with soft interior fabric to protect handguns even better. The main compartment has a double-zipper wide opening. The exterior features three large, dual-zippered compartments and a slash pocket, plus several internal pockets for organizing pistol magazines and accessories. And rows of MOLLE-compatible webbing on the outside make attaching more pouches a breeze. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and wraparound satchel carry handles.

This unassuming slim-line case from Magpul is great for protecting two pistols extremely well when you want to stow them in a larger range bag. It holds a surprising amount of gear and can absolutely be used on its own to hold plenty for a solid range session. The two internal panels are lined with EVA foam for protection and two large pistol sleeves on one panel each have a stretchable retaining band and will accommodate subcompact, compact, and full size handguns. On the other panel there are eight elastic pistol magazine slots with a large protective panel that keeps your guns and magazines from hitting each other when it’s all zipped up. There’s also a zippered pocket for small tools or documents, and since it’s from the company’s DAKA line, it’s made from the same rugged DAKA material.

Range Bags that Hold Rilfes

This is a big-un. It’s a rifle case, pistol case, and range bag all in one. The interior is separated into two halves, each capable of securely housing two AR-style rifles kept in place by adjustable security straps. The exterior of the padded bag, which is made of 600-denier polyester, features a generous amount of MOLLE webbing for attaching any arrangement of small pouches you choose. This is also where you’ll find the detachable double pistol case, which has three accessory pouches on its front that can house plenty of tools, accessories, and ammo.

The bag has simple, heavy duty nylon web handles, plus highly adjustable, detachable padded backpack straps complete with a sternum strap. Carry it like a satchel, a backpack, as a simple rifle case, in the full configuration, or just detach and use the pistol case on its own — that’s versatility.

This new beast of a gun case/range bag from Cabela’s is packed with features and no less than five carry options. It’s constructed with 600-denier polyester and fits two rifles up to 39-inches long side-by-side, with optics attached, and protects them with padded muzzle and stock sleeves. On the interior there’s also two padded handgun pockets, two interior mesh pockets, and 12 hook-and-loop tie down straps. There’s also a removable shooting mat that doubles as a brass catcher with a pocket at the end. When you carry it as a satchel, the case folds in half where the rifle compartments are separated.

On the exterior, on one side there’s one big, flat pocket with a built-in cleaning mat and interior mesh pockets sized for AR mags. On the other side you’ll find one medium-sized pocket flanked by two small gusseted pockets with internal mesh pockets, all with zippers. There are two exterior hook-and-loop tie-downs straps for large accessories like shooting sticks and tripods, and the exterior is covered in laser-cut MOLLE-compatible PALS webbing for attaching more pouches and gear. The perimeter has six lockdown straps and the bag includes satchel handles, a removable shoulder strap, and backpack straps. What more could you want or need?

Special Use

If you shoot clays, it can be kind of annoying coming up with storage solutions for everything you have to haul without springing for high-end specialized gear. This sporting clays designed range bag has you covered. It has a solid amount of internal space with a front pocket that comes with seven clear plastic tubes sized just right for choke tubes. The four side pockets are perfect for tools, cleaning supplies, and a wad-out tool. The bag also features GPS’s Visual ID Storage System so you can quickly identify where your shooting glasses, ear plugs, and other kit is stored — everything has its own spot. The main compartment can fit eight to 10 boxes of shells and the bag has lift ports on both sides so you can haul that ammo with ease. It also features lockable zippers and a waterproof pull-out rain cover.

Sometimes you just don’t want to haul a range bag and a rifle case when you’re hitting the deep lanes. This massive long range bag is a tremendous value and serves as both rifle case and range bag like those above, but its compartments are laid out specifically for long range shooters. The 600-denier polyester bag has dense foam padding and a reinforced spine. It features a padded rifle compartment that’s tall enough for guns with large scopes and bipods installed. Hook-and-loop straps keep the rifle in place, while a designated interior pocket houses a full-length cleaning rod.

The front of the case has three large, padded, zippered pockets, all with high-viz orange interior lining and mesh pockets, so you can actually see what you’re looking for. The two smaller pockets can easily fit several boxes of ammo, magazines, ear pro, and tools, while the main center pocket can fit a spotting scope, range finder, Kestrel, and more. Three flat zippered pouches on the back are perfect for stowing the removable shoulder strap, gloves, documents, and other store-flat items.