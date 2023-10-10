We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’m in the process of testing 15 of the best EDC flashlights, and eight of the front runners are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. So if you’re in the market for a new torch, here are the deals and my thoughts on the lights so far.

The Olight I3T is a AAA sized flashlight that kicks out 180 lumens on high and 5 lumens on low. It has a two way clip so you can clip to a pocket or a hat brim for hands free use. It’s size and profile is perfect for pocket carry and it’s bright enough for daily tasks. The beam is also optimized for general purpose use—wide and even. It comes in a range of finishes but just the black, tan, and blue versions are on sale for $15.

The 300 lumen version of the Wedge is on sale for $66. I’m currently testing this model and it’s been one of the most ergonomic I’ve used. It bridges the gap between tactical and EDC lights and I found going from a tail cap to the Wedge’s switch pretty intuitive.

If the I3T wasn’t enough lumens for you, then the E70’s 1,500 lumens is probably more your speed. It is a larger and more expensive light though. But, the sale brings the price to $56 for the aluminum and $88 for the titanium version. I think we can all agree that 1,500 lumens is way too much for most things, which is why the E70 has five brightness settings. The beam is around 5,000 kelvin, a little on the warm side, so keep that in mind if you prefer a cooler light.

This Kickstarter sensation is a really cool light and one of my favorites so far. It has red and white light settings, a very easy to use UI, LCD display, and it charges wirelessly. I’d recommend using the lock feature if you’re going to pocket carry it, or even if you have in a backpack. The rotating head and magnetic base are surprisingly handy features when using it for things like automotive projects.

Here’s another great light with a good UI, two way, clip, and that’s perfect for pocket carry. It can put out up to 1400 lumens, which is insane for a light that’s just 2.8 inches long. It uses the Anduri 2.0 UI, which I’ve found is pretty straight forward to program by following the directions.

I’m really liking this flashlight, especially at its under $35 sale price. One of the coolest features on it is that it can be used as a power bank to charge your phone in an emergency.

You get a lot for your money with the MicroStream. It’s now $25 (black, rechargeable version) and it throws out a wide, even, 250-lumen beam. It disappears in the pocket and is rechargeable. It’s hard not to love this as an EDC option.

The Archer Mini only has a 405 lumen output, but I find myself carrying it the most of any EDC flashlights due to it’s convenient size and profile. It fits into my pocket organizer and while the UI took some getting used to, I’m enjoying it the more I use it.