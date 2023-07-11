Prime Day 2023: OLIGHT EDC Flashlights Over 2,000 Lumens and 30% Off
Light up your life with some of the most powerful flashlights on the market with one of these top Prime Day OLIGHT deals of 2023. We’ve rounded up some of the top picks and organized them by lumen level.
Over 2,000 Lumens
- OLIGHT Marauder Mini 7,000 Lumens is 30% off at $140
- OLIGHT Seeker 3 Pro 4,200 Lumens is 30% off at $100
- OLIGHT Perun 2 LED Headlamp 2,500 Lumens is 30% off at $63
- OLIGHT Warrior 3S 2,300 Lumens is 30% off at $84
1,000 to 2,000 Lumens
- OLIGHT Baton3 Pro 1,500 Lumens is 25% off at $53
- OLIGHT Odin GL M 1,500 Lumens is 25% off at $158
- OLIGHT PL-Pro Valkyrie 1,500 Lumens is 30% off at $91
- OLIGHT Odin Mini 1,250 Lumens is 30% off at $100
- OLIGHT Arkfeld 1,000 Lumens is 25% off at $68
Under 1,000 Lumens
- OLIGHT Baldr S 800 Lumens is 30% off at $91
- OLIGHT Baldr Mini 600 Lumens is 20% off at $100
- OLIGHT I3T EOS 180 Lumens is 20% off at $16